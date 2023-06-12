IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 175 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

Finally, the next update, IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 175, has been released! It updates OpenSSL to the 3.1 branch, features a kernel update as well as a large number of package updates and a variety of bug fixes.

Before we start talking about the changes in detail, we would like to ask for your support. This update has taken a lot of effort to put together and we can't do it without you. So please, if you can, donate to the project helping us to put more resources to bring you more and better updates. It is very much appreciated by all of us here!

IPFire heavily relies on cryptography which is being implemented by OpenSSL - a library that brings lots of cryptographic primitives and so on. Keeping it up to date is essential for the development team. Since this release is bringing a major update to OpenSSL 3.1.1 with lots of API changes, a lot of work was necessary under the hood. I would like to highlight that Adolf from our team has been working a lot of overtime to finally get lots of problems especially with OpenVPN resolved (#13137, #13138).

To avoid breaking any custom software IPFire users may run on their installations, OpenSSL 1.1.1's files remain untouched on existing installations until the release of Core Update 176. However, please note that OpenSSL 1.1.1 is scheduled for end of life on September 11, 2023, and ensure any custom changes are made compatible to OpenSSL 3.1.x as soon as possible.

This Core Update features an update of the Linux kernel. Aside from the usual heap of hardware support improvements, bug fixes, and other improvements, this fixes CVE-2023-32233, a flaw in Linux' Netfilter subsystem permitting local privilege escalation; IPFire installations properly kept up-to-date are thus not considered to be affected. Nevertheless, IPFire users are advised to install Core Update 175 as soon as possible once released, and reboot their systems afterwards.

The kernel now also supports the Armada 38X RTC (#12856) and Intel's XHCI USB Role Switch feature. In addition, IPFire now supports both the OrangePi R1 Plus LTS and NanoPi R2C (plus) SoC.