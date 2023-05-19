Versie 5.21 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5,8MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan onder meer relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.21: Data source options: Add Bulgarian and Catalan as data source languages.

Data source options: Updated explanation as IMDb scraper now uses the language not the country for localized titles.

Database: Added Video 2000 as Media type.

User Interface: drive labels where not shown in list view if enabled.

TheMovieDb Import: Improved getting Countries and Languages.

IMDb Import: (Partly) fixed getting Awards. IMDb only lists part of the awards if there are many. (EMDB downloads the page and grabs the available data and is not able to click See more).

User Interface:Added option to manually change the Awards.

IMDb Import: Improved getting spoken languages for localized titles.

IMDb Import: Fixed detecting Ukraine as Country.

Database: Added Latin and Luxembourgish as Spoken Language property.

Database: Added Latvia and Luxembourg as Country property.

Add new media files: MediaInfo data was being overwritten by IMDb / TMDB data (e.g Duration and Aspect Ratio).

TV Mode: Added status display for TV Series.

Translations: Updated the Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, Czech, Arabic and Dutch translations.