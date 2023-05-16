Versie 32.2 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en als bèta ook voor macOS en FreeBSD.

Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

This is another important, major development update, continuing our rapid development efforts in the v32 milestone. With this version we should have restored web compatibility with the majority of reported problematic websites. If you were previously running into websites being problematic in Pale Moon, it may be a good idea to try them again with this release. Special thanks to Job Bautista, martok, dbsoft, FranklinDM and Travis for continuing their hard work making this a reality! This updates our UXP/Goanna platform version to 6.2.

Implemented dynamic module imports. See implementation notes.

Implemented exporting of async functions in modules.

Implemented JavaScript class fields. See implementation notes.

Implemented logical assignment operators ||= , &&= and ??= .

, and . Implemented a solution for websites using the officially deprecated ambiguous window.event . This is disabled by default but can be enabled through about:config's dom.window.event.enabled preference. See implementation notes.

. This is disabled by default but can be enabled through about:config's preference. See implementation notes. Implemented self.structuredClone() (this may be very obscure to anyone except web developers. Apologies ;-) )

(this may be very obscure to anyone except web developers. Apologies ;-) ) Implemented Element.replaceChildren . Once again primarily a web developer note.

. Once again primarily a web developer note. Improved Shadow DOM :host matching.

matching. Implemented WebComponents' CSS ::slotted() and related functionality.

and related functionality. Improved page caching in our memory allocator.

Added support for FFmpeg 6.0, especially important for bleeding-edge Linux distros.

Fixed a potential drawing deadlock for images, specifically SVG. This solves a number of hang-on-shutdown scenarios.

Fixed various crashes related to WebComponents and our recent JavaScript work.

Fixed various build-from-source issues on secondary target platforms.

Fixed various small browser front-end scripting issues that could lead to errors or broken functionality.

Fixed handling of async (arrow) functions declared inside constructors.

Fixed various small JavaScript conformance issues.

Fixed an issue where JavaScript (only in modules) would not properly create async wrappers.

Updated the DOM Performance API to the current spec (User Timing L3).

See implementation notes, especially if you intend to use this in web content for critical functionality.

See implementation notes, especially if you intend to use this in web content for critical functionality. Updated keypress event handling to send keypress events on Ctrl+Enter.

Updated internal JavaScript structures to make future porting easier, as well as improve JavaScript performance.

Updated window handling and styling on Mac.

Updated the Freetype lib to 2.13.0.

Updated the Harfbuzz lib to 7.1.0.

Updated our DNS lookup calls to use inet_ntoa() instead of the deprecated inet_ntop() .

instead of the deprecated . Updated the Fetch API to use the global's base URL instead of the entry document's base URL for spec compliance.

We no longer support the outmoded fontconfig on GTK systems.

on GTK systems. We no longer parse or return the body of known-empty responses from servers (content-length of 0, or in case of HEAD or CONNECT methods).

Implemented scaled font caching on GTK, improving performance.

Fixed a build issue when building for Linux on ARM64 on later distros.

Split out more parts of the browser into separate .dll files on Windows to reduce compiler strain and an oversized xul.dll

Removed mozilla::AlignedStorage (code cleanup).

Builds for FreeBSD now use xz for packaging instead of bzip2. By request, we now also offer GTK2 builds for FreeBSD.

Merged the preference dom.getRootNode.enabled into the dom.webcomponents.enabled pref. See implementation notes.

into the pref. See implementation notes. Fixed a potential DoS issue with JPEG decoding.

Fixed a potential issue in Windows widget code that could lead to crashes.

Disabled potentially hazardous external protocols on Windows.

Added known-problematic .dlls to the internal blocklist.

Security issues addressed: CVE-2023-32209, CVE-2023-32214 and several others that do not have a CVE designation.

UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 4 fixed, 1 rejected, 27 not applicable.