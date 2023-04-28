Versie 4.0.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes since 3.7.2 In this major update we optimized a core part of the SSL handling. This results in large performance increases when downloading from news servers with SSL enabled. In addition, the general connection handling was improved, resulting in performance improvements for all news servers. Special thanks to: mnightingale, puzzledsab and animetosho!

There are multiple settings that can tweak performance, see: #2474

When adding a new news server, SSL is enabled by default.

File assembly performance significantly improved by relying on the CRC32 instead of the MD5 to perform QuickCheck of files.

Slowdown more gracefully when the cache fills up.

Replaced separate Series/Movie/Date Sorting with general Sorter.

HTTPS files are included in the Backup .

. Improved Watched Folder scanning and processing.

scanning and processing. Ignore resource fork files created by macOS.

Deobfuscate final filenames is enabled for new installations.

is enabled for new installations. Dropped support for Python 3.7. Bugfixes since 3.7.2 Restore applying History Retention setting at startup.

setting at startup. Windows: Not all invalid characters were removed from filenames.

Windows: Firewall rules were not removed by uninstaller. Upgrade notices The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.