Versie 4.0.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes since 3.7.2
Bugfixes since 3.7.2
- In this major update we optimized a core part of the SSL handling. This results in large performance increases when downloading from news servers with SSL enabled. In addition, the general connection handling was improved, resulting in performance improvements for all news servers. Special thanks to: mnightingale, puzzledsab and animetosho!
- There are multiple settings that can tweak performance, see: #2474
- When adding a new news server, SSL is enabled by default.
- File assembly performance significantly improved by relying on the CRC32 instead of the MD5 to perform QuickCheck of files.
- Slowdown more gracefully when the cache fills up.
- Replaced separate Series/Movie/Date Sorting with general Sorter.
- HTTPS files are included in the
Backup.
- Improved
Watched Folderscanning and processing.
- Ignore resource fork files created by macOS.
-
Deobfuscate final filenamesis enabled for new installations.
- Dropped support for Python 3.7.
Upgrade notices
- Restore applying
History Retentionsetting at startup.
- Windows: Not all invalid characters were removed from filenames.
- Windows: Firewall rules were not removed by uninstaller.
- The download statistics file
totals10.sabis updated in 3.2.x version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.