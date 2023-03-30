Software-update: LibreOffice 7.5.2

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.5.2 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 96 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.5.2 RC1:
  • cid#1521509 logically dead code
  • ofz#56734 abrt
  • rhbz#2162658
  • tdf#15259 update Sifr Mimetype Icons
  • tdf#63965 CONFIGURATION: two identical functions
  • tdf#114773 TOC: Remove additional space after chapter number in ToC
  • tdf#114973 Ctrl+A and Select All don't work when paragraph at the start or end of document body is hidden
  • tdf#116084 Track Changes entry ignored in anonymized OOXML document
  • tdf#121176 Docx with Track changes enabled show removed fragment as present
  • tdf#132110 Wizard service broken
  • tdf#134283 "Show Page Variable" broken in 7.0Beta2
  • tdf#136904 Crash swlo!SwRedlineData::operator!=+0x177 (steps in comment 7)
  • tdf#138601 Conditional formats of a XLSX-File are opened and saved in a different order than the original one. This breaks the documents appearance
  • tdf#142018
  • tdf#142783 SELECTING Date Field dropdown causes 'When losing focus' event.
  • tdf#142942 KDE: Checkboxes in Autocorrect option dialog look badly
  • tdf#143311 Exported PDF doesn't mark decorative images correctly
  • tdf#144302 Load cursor from PNG on kf5
  • tdf#146168 Font attributes of certain list numbers have changed after 7.2, and I can't change them back
  • tdf#147258 The style for placeholders is applied to the display text, when opening a docx file with libreoffice
  • tdf#147739 Font weight "Medium" is not listed in font styles menu if weight "Regular" is also installed
  • tdf#147892 Corrupt DOCX document after saving (track changes involved)
  • tdf#148047 Area fill split button does not trigger, if it is behind a chevron due to narrow window width (GTK3)
  • tdf#148143 CRASH: after pasting twice the whole sheet
  • tdf#148776 PDF Accessibility: checker windows scroll steps too small
  • tdf#149056 Address Book Data Source Wizard: Wrong target for help button
  • tdf#149286 Problems with links to help from Tools > Customize > Toolbars tab
  • tdf#149482 XModifyListener triggering infinite creation of new sheets
  • tdf#149756 FILEOPEN PPTX Some connectors are broken
  • tdf#150045 Several dialogs have secondary/explicative labels that need to be smaller
  • tdf#150098 Evaluate formula inputs in Validity...
  • tdf#150451 Some text boxes in dialogs do not have borders in dark mode (kf5)
  • tdf#150613 DOC: Format of chapter number changed by format of the last character on the line
  • tdf#151395 EPS tiff previews not shown
  • tdf#151745 Resizing window with Meta+left/right arrow puts Sidebar into glitchy state in Calc
  • tdf#151968 Squiggly lines cover misspelled Arabic words
  • tdf#152073 Glitch rendering line numbers in Basic IDE editor (kf5 only)
  • tdf#152278 "Unimplemented mac encoding 18432 to unicode conversion"
  • tdf#152459 LanguageTool remote grammar checker doesn't work in all Spanish variants
  • tdf#152545 Connectors line spacing problem
  • tdf#152595 Icon Theme: Colibre: Update Start Center application icons to match new icons
  • tdf#152887 Online/automatic accessibility check needs new icons for the status bar
  • tdf#153172 Options > Charts > Default Colors are no longer persistent in the preview since LO 7.4, and not even used since LO 7.5
  • tdf#153179 FILESAVE: ODP: Ole object disappears after RT
  • tdf#153229
  • tdf#153332 Background in cell style preview in "Conditional formatting for" dialog is the same when you change the cell style to another
  • tdf#153333 Plasma Wayland: Invisible or wrong cursor when inserting geometric shapes etc.
  • tdf#153465 Add Sukapura Dark Variant
  • tdf#153497 Instantly update Icon Theme info when switching Appearance Mode
  • tdf#153510 Conditional formatting with STYLE and incorrect (case) style name -> continuous CPU consumption, menus not drawn in some UI renders
  • tdf#153514 STYLE finds wrong style with different case
  • tdf#153520 Hovering over and then off ComboBoxes in dialogs won't remove the highlight frame (kf5 only)
  • tdf#153526 No Numbering/New Line After Comment
  • tdf#153538 Writer freezes and crashes without any error message
  • tdf#153541 Toggle Appearance mode from Light to System leaves some SB and NB elements in Light mode
  • tdf#153604 XML Source skips field from the root element of the group
  • tdf#153614 kf5: Missing focus frame when moving focus to listboxes using keyboard
  • tdf#153617 '%' disables LanguageTool spell checking
  • tdf#153633 dark mode: Color description in Defaults Colors hard to read
  • tdf#153640 Not possible to change area color back to None from sidebar
  • tdf#153642 FILESAVE ODT File save fails if requested too frequently via WebDAV with Vibe server.
  • tdf#153669 Formula stops working after copy and paste onto a different cell
  • tdf#153672 sm formula text nodes of OLE Math equation from a pasted OLE Calc sheet cell are not displayed
  • tdf#153681 Conversion from docx and odt format to rtf produces incorrect document
  • tdf#153699 UI/FORMATTING Certain Windows fonts invisible in Calc with cairo 1.17.8
  • tdf#153752 Calling a macro with non-ASCII characters in name from command line fails
  • tdf#153763 Scroll to first/last sheet buttons broken
  • tdf#153767 FILEOPEN XLSX Boolean formula results not loaded, needs recalculation
  • tdf#153784 Changing inputwin of Formula bar height / line count
  • tdf#153787 Chart wizard: type description text gets overwritten
  • tdf#153791 In a DOCX, both boxes have red text color, when one is black in Word
  • tdf#153802 Not possible to change UI with read-only document
  • tdf#153819 Copying table column outside of table crashes Writer
  • tdf#153842 Wrong currency format for Euro € Upper Sorbian in Calc
  • tdf#153848 Update Sukapura icons in Start Center to match new icons
  • tdf#153858 Collapse when you delete the table used for chart data when the mouse is moving.
  • tdf#153859 Collapses when Data range is set and clears the table used for chart data.
  • tdf#153869 Under KDE, minimized windows are not de-minimized when selected in "Window" menu
  • tdf#153874 FILEOPEN DOCX Image behind shape is shown in front
  • tdf#153885 UI : LibreOffice VCL GTK Backend on Linux has popovers cutoff
  • tdf#153891 Crash in: writerfilter::dmapper::DomainMapperTableHandler::endTable(unsigned int, bool)
  • tdf#153895 No page preview in Print dialog (kf5 / qt5)
  • tdf#153923 Unclosed 'dd' tag in HTML export with a table with offset
  • tdf#153924 Calc functions SMALL() and LARGE() changed behavior for array formulas
  • tdf#153925 Add Decorative property to graphic styles
  • tdf#153948 LanguageTool Server: changing language of a paragraph doesn't re-check grammar
  • tdf#154039 LO crashes when navigating in Special Characters dialog table with NVDA screen reader enabled
  • tdf#154042 account for initial vertical offset when opening Sheet with multiline exposed
  • tdf#154050 Crashes when inserting or changing a note in Calc With Standard Toolbar (Single Mode) enabled
Changes in version 7.5.2 RC2:
  • tdf#129547 Default shortcut key for insert current time doesn't work (French)
  • tdf#152406 macOS Calc: Scrolling: scrollbar showing wrong position resulting in unscrollable document
  • tdf#153255 footnotes swapped when editing a MS Word document
  • tdf#153704 Style Heading level label was gone in Chinese/Japanese/Korean interfaces
  • tdf#154061 CRASH: undoing column insert
  • tdf#154232 Using drag/drop to reorder a Heading in Navigator window causes Writer to crash (EDIT) (gtk only)
  • tdf#154303 JAWS no longer announces focused menu item

Misterven1 30 maart 2023 18:37
Het werkt perfect met LibreOffice, het is duidelijk dat het een goede vervanger wordt voor Microsoft Office of Microsoft365. En zeker is deze pakket echt gratis om te gebruiken voor zakelijke of privé doeleinden.
Jazco2nd @Misterven130 maart 2023 19:42
Tenzij je compatibiliteit met MS Office documenten nodig hebt. Voor bestaande en toekomstige.
OnlyOffice focust zich daarop en bij simpele MS Office docx documenten met tabellen met kleuren gaat dat in mijn ervaring al mis bij LO. PowerPoint zelfde verhaal.
Als je vooral nieuwe documenten maakt en die compatibiliteit minder belangrijk is, is LO prima. Alleen de UI kan wel wat gebruiksvriendelijker.
TheekAzzaBreek @Jazco2nd30 maart 2023 19:57
Het vaste commentaar bij LibreOffice updates.

Ik vraag me af wanneer je MS Office compatibiliteit voor het laatst bekeken hebt. Ik merk - toegegeven: simpele gebruiker - eigenlijk geen problemen meer sinds LibreOffice 7.2.
Jazco2nd @TheekAzzaBreek30 maart 2023 20:16
Het is een reactie op de vaste reactie dat het een MS Office vervanger is. Maar MS Office heeft een proprietair formaat, dat beperkt ondersteund wordt door LO. Dus een logische reactie.

Ik test bij bijna elke grote update (.2, .3, .4) wel en heb tot 2 jaar terug regelmatig bugs gepost en zelfs documenten gedeeld waar ik problemen mee had.

In mijn geval vrijwel niks veranderd.
Trouwens ook bij OnlyOffice gedaan die nog wel meer irritante bugs had, vooral met taalselectie en spellingscontrole. Om maar niet te spreken over het feit dat het eigenlijk een web app is die in een UI-loze browser draait (Elektron) wat ik echt vreselijk vind integreren in mijn (Linux) OS.

Ik heb zelfs een script dat ervoor zorgt als ik LibreOffice ergens installeer, dat deze dan automatisch wordt ingesteld om op MS Office te lijken door de juiste type balk en iconen te kiezen.

Ik heb het dan ook altijd geïnstalleerd. Maar aangezien ik zelden een nieuw document aanmaak, is OnlyOffice bij mij standaard voor openen en bewerken van docx, xslx, pptx.

Als jij al zolang over bent op LO, kan je toch allang niet meer iets zeggen over deze compatibiliteit, je recente documenten zijn dan toch allemaal ODF?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 13:46]

TheekAzzaBreek @Jazco2nd30 maart 2023 20:26
Het was maar een vraag, als je je er echt in verdiept hebt geloof ik je heus wel.

BTW: Ik ben privé over op LO (sinds 4.x), maar werk en een paar mensen met wie ik samen aan documenten werk zitten op MSO. Ik open dus genoeg MSO documenten in LO, en tegenwoordig schrijf ik die dus zonder zorgen weer terug in .docx of .xlsx formaat. Maar zoals gezegd, simpele gebruiker, ik zie maar een klein deel van de features.
MrMarcie @TheekAzzaBreek31 maart 2023 00:08
Zoals de meesten ;).
rbr320 @Jazco2nd31 maart 2023 10:28
MS Office heeft een proprietair formaat, dat beperkt ondersteund wordt door LO.
Maar dit is dus niet waar en meteen de kern van het probleem. Microsoft's Office Open XML formaat is technisch gezien een open standaard en zou daarom dus zonder problemen door meerdere office pakketten geïmplementeerd moeten kunnen worden en compatibel moeten zijn. De standaard is echter slecht omschreven, laat veel ruimte voor interpretatie en wordt bovendien door Microsoft zelf slecht geïmplementeerd. De incompatibiliteit tussen MS Office en andere office pakketten is dus een bewuste vorm van sabotage van Microsoft en zou niet zo hoeven zijn. Omdat ook Microsoft's implementatie van de ODF standaard slecht is, is er geen bestandsformaat dat goede compatibiliteit garandeert tussen MS Office en andere office pakketten.
Jazco2nd @rbr32031 maart 2023 18:17
Conclusie is dus dat het uiteindelijk niet aan een standaard voldoet :)
rbr320 @Jazco2nd1 april 2023 15:31
De standaard van Microsoft voldoet inderdaad niet aan een standaard. Toen Microsoft zijn OOXML formaat wilde laten standaardiseren, via een fast track procedure nog wel, was er dan ook een hoop weerstand vanuit met name de open source community. De zorgen zijn destijds ondergrond verklaard, maar inmiddels allemaal waarheid geworden.
magician2000 @Jazco2nd1 april 2023 01:05
De bedrijven die denken dat ze die compatibiliteit nodig hebben, zouden zich eens even goed af moeten vragen of dat echt zo is en waarom dan. Mijn ervaring is dat office vaak op een manier ingezet wordt die helemaal niet verstandig is. Complexe taken doen we wel even in ... (noem maar een pakket onderdeel), terwijl dit eigenlijk op een andere manier opgelost zou behoren te worden (gespecialiseerde software die waarschijnlijk vaak ook al aanwezig is).

Het groeit meestal zo, maar dat komt omdat ze het zo laten groeien.

Het is hetzelfde BS verhaal als "Adobe is nu eenmaal de industrie standaard". Dat is het enkel omdat bedrijven dat accepteren. Sinds 2001 geen MS Office meer gebruikt en nog nooit iets gemist qua compatibiliteit. Indien mensen een "Word document" vragen, krijgen ze dat simpelweg niet. Ze krijgen een (beveiligde) PDF. Dat is meer dan genoeg in 99,9% van de gevallen (ook al beweren ze van niet).

Moraal van dit verhaal: het is een keuze en veel bedrijven hebben daar geen weet van (MS oogkleppen).
Jazco2nd @magician20001 april 2023 10:47
Bedrijven ??
Ik had het over mezelf..

Maar als je het over bedrijven wil hebben: tis net Signal en WhatsApp. Je kan WhatsApp niet weg doen. De meesten gebruiken het. Zelfs (overheids) instanties. Het is vaak zelfs de enige werkende manier van klantenservice.

Verder droevig dat Signal al 2 jaar nauwelijks verbeterd is. En niks voor bedrijven heeft. Daar gaat de vergelijking met LO natuurlijk wel mank.
magician2000 @Jazco2nd1 april 2023 22:46
Ik nam de insteek op bedrijven, maar voor eigen gebruik is dit zeker het ook het geval. Je hebt MS office niet nodig voor die zogenaamde compatibiliteit.

Precies hetzelfde voor Whatsapp. Mensen maken het zichzelf wijs dat ze niet zonder kunnen. Dat is het hele probleem. Niet of we echt niet naar een alternatief kunnen grijpen.
Jazco2nd @magician20001 april 2023 23:48
Man, waar heb je het in hemelsnaam over? Je houd een discussie met jezelf.
Mijn bestaande documenten zien er niet uit zoals het hoort in LibreOffice. Dus gebruik ik OnlyOffice. Ik maak zelden nieuwe documenten, dus het gaat mij zeker wel om compatibiliteit die gewoon mist in LO. Dat is ook niet raar, want daar focust LO zich niet op. Het default formaat is ook ODF.
Ik heb geen Windows meer. Dus MS Office is sowieso geen optie.
OnlyOffice richt zich juist op het goed tonen van docx, pptx etc.

Je eerste opmerking toont gewoon aan dat je a la struisvogel kop in het zand steekt en mijn eerdere uitleg compleet negeert.
Qalo
@Jazco2nd2 april 2023 01:56
Complete onzin, want LibreOffice doet juist veel aan de uitwisselbaarheid naar MSO. En dat doen ze goed. En dat kantoorpakketten als ONLYOFFICE (ik verzin het niet, je schrijft het met hoofdletters!), maar ook andere kantoorpakketten claimen dat zij meer compatibel zijn met OOXML dan de ander is ook volstrekte onzin. Ik heb ze allemaal wel een keer geprobeerd (meerdere malen), maar het probleem dat ze nooit 100% compatibel zijn met MSO blijft bestaan. Simpelweg omdat OOXML ook een stukje binaire, gesloten code heeft die ervoor zorgt dat het nooit 100% gegarandeerd kan worden.

Van alle kantoorpakketten doet LO het qua uitwisselbaarheid het nog het beste, met het in acht nemen van het installeren van bepaalde MS fonts en het gebruik van stijlen. Dan gaat het eigenlijk zelden écht mis.
Jazco2nd @Qalo2 april 2023 09:56
"een keer geprobeerd"

Ik probeer het heel vaak per jaar. Meestal bij nieuwe versies. In jouw beperkte ervaring is het onzin. In de mijne absoluut niet en dat heb ik bij het devteam reeds meermaals hard onderbouwd met voorbeelden, door deze te rapporteren.
Wat jij dus schrijft is een mening maar vooral een wens.
sebati
@Jazco2nd5 april 2023 10:51
OnlyOffice heeft ook allerlei edge-cased waarin rendering van documenten incorrect is, zoals https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DocumentServer/issues/1161

LibreOffice streeft wel degelijk na om zo compatible mogelijk met Microsoft formaten te zijn, dat was in het verleden misschien anders. Met het oog op integratie en migratie van MS Office naar LibreOffice (Online) is compatibiliteit wel degelijk van belang. Als je de release notes van de afgelopen jaren erop naslaat ziet je dat de intensiteit van het aantal features en fixes toeneemt voor MS Office document formaten. Recent voorbeeld is "handle tables that are both floating and span over multiple pages" https://vmiklos.hu/blog/sw-floattable.html
"This is a quite complicated feature, since both floating objects and tables are complex, and this combines them to create even more complexity. However, such constructs are used in existing DOCX files and we're expected to correctly display them."

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 22 juli 2024 13:46]

beerse
@Misterven131 maart 2023 09:03
Ondertussen ben ik zo ver dat ik vraag: Welke msOffice?

Bedoel je compatibiliteit met msOffice365 (microsoft365 tegenwoordig)? Of compatibiliteit met msOffice2021/2019/2016?

En nog belangrijker: Bedoel je het verwerken van .docx bestanden die gemaakt zijn met de genoemde msOffice pakketten of bestanden die zijn gegenereerd door andere applicaties?

Mijn ervaring: Meestal is het aan de printer drivers, papier formaten, beschikbare lettertypes en dergelijke. Daarna de aanwezige (mee/tegen) werkende add-ons. Daarna de onbekendheid met het andere/nieuwe product omdat ze voor het zelfde doel andere mogelijkheden bied. En al jaren net zo veel tussen msOffice versies/varianten als tussen msOffice en LibreOffice. Binnen LibreOffice is het veel consistenter.
Jazco2nd @beerse31 maart 2023 18:19
Docx, pptx. Ik heb alle fonts van Office365 gewoon op Linux geïnstalleerd. Dat is dus niet het probleem. Op OnlyOffice zien de documenten er nagenoeg hetzelfde uit. Maar dat is ook juist het hele doel van van OO. Niet van LO, dat zich (terecht) focussen op ODF.
beerse
@Jazco2nd31 maart 2023 18:39
En dan tref je 2 de zelfde printers die beide zijn voorzien van a4 papier en is de uitvoer van beide verschillend omdat ze net even anders zijn geconfigureerd.... Blijkt er 1 op 'letter' ingesteld te zijn en de ander op 'a4' maar het verschil ligt dan allemaal alleen maar aan LibreOffice omdat dat het verschil is dat ze zien...
Jazco2nd @beerse31 maart 2023 18:40
Ik heb geen printer.. ik weet echt niet wat je doel is. Document is gewoon A4. In het ene programma is het anders dan andere programma. Tabel misvormd, kleur van tabel is een apart vakje geworden in LO etc. In OO en Office365 is het gewoon 1 tekstvak.

Waarom ga je in hemelsnaam printen of over pagina instelling beginnen?

Als ik een document wil bekijken, boeien de instellingen niet. Als ik een A5 document open, hoef ik in geen enkel programma iets te wijzigen. Dit is immers een document instelling.

En dan hebben we het nog niet eens over presentaties.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 13:46]

beerse
@Jazco2nd31 maart 2023 19:04
Het grootste probleem met wysiwyg tesktverwerkers is dat ze redelijk afhankelijk zijn van maat instellingen van fonten en papier. Die info halen ze uit printers en printer drivers en standaard document instellingen. Dat doet iedere wysiwyg teskstverwerker op haar eigen mannier.

Als er in een tabel of tekst vlak iets fout gaat met tabellen en tekst-vlakken dan is dat vaak een anker probleem. En ja, tabellen, daar is msWord zo goed in dat ze daar 3 verschillende methodes voor heeft, elke met haar eigen voor en nadelen. Voor mij bestaat er in msWord niet zo iets als 'gewoon een tabel'.

Tabel misvormd? Dat heeft vaak met ankers en aangegeven marges te maken. Kleur van een tabel in een apart vlak? Dan is dat in de regel een apart kleur vlak dat ze achter de doorzichtige tabel hebben geplaatst in plaats van de tabel van een achtergrondkleur te voorzien. Dat die niet netjes positioneren heeft dan weer met standaard instellingen te maken.

En ja, toegegeven veel tekstverwerkers hebben automatische standen die net even anders staan. Dan ga je nat als je het 'even snel' doet.

Sorry dat ik je op het verkeerde been heb gezet. Mijn reactie was een beetje gechargeerd. Er wordt van alles uit de kast getrokken om vast te houden bij microsoftoffice. En ik heb het zo vaak gezien en ook problemen verholpen. Als er van de ene naar de andere msOffice variant iets fout gaat dan is er niets aan de hand. Als er tussen microsoftoffice en libreoffice iets niet perfect is dan ligt dat vaak aan libreoffice vinden 'ze'.

Uiteindelijk heb ik al jaren met de vrije office varianten problemen met msOffice documenten opgelost. Zelf gebruikt ik standaard LibreOffice. En als anderen voor hulp en ondersteuning met een office pakket bij mij komen, laat ik eerst zien hoe het in LibreOffice werkt. En daarna leg ik uit wat het in msOffice allemaal kost aan tijd, geld en privacy.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 13:46]

