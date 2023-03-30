De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.5.2 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 96 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.5.2 RC1: cid#1521509 logically dead code

ofz#56734 abrt

rhbz#2162658

tdf#15259 update Sifr Mimetype Icons

tdf#63965 CONFIGURATION: two identical functions

tdf#114773 TOC: Remove additional space after chapter number in ToC

tdf#114973 Ctrl + A and Select All don't work when paragraph at the start or end of document body is hidden

+ and Select All don't work when paragraph at the start or end of document body is hidden tdf#116084 Track Changes entry ignored in anonymized OOXML document

tdf#121176 Docx with Track changes enabled show removed fragment as present

tdf#132110 Wizard service broken

tdf#134283 "Show Page Variable" broken in 7.0Beta2

tdf#136904 Crash swlo!SwRedlineData::operator!=+0x177 (steps in comment 7)

tdf#138601 Conditional formats of a XLSX-File are opened and saved in a different order than the original one. This breaks the documents appearance

tdf#142018

tdf#142783 SELECTING Date Field dropdown causes 'When losing focus' event.

tdf#142942 KDE: Checkboxes in Autocorrect option dialog look badly

tdf#143311 Exported PDF doesn't mark decorative images correctly

tdf#144302 Load cursor from PNG on kf5

tdf#146168 Font attributes of certain list numbers have changed after 7.2, and I can't change them back

tdf#147258 The style for placeholders is applied to the display text, when opening a docx file with libreoffice

tdf#147739 Font weight "Medium" is not listed in font styles menu if weight "Regular" is also installed

tdf#147892 Corrupt DOCX document after saving (track changes involved)

tdf#148047 Area fill split button does not trigger, if it is behind a chevron due to narrow window width (GTK3)

tdf#148143 CRASH: after pasting twice the whole sheet

tdf#148776 PDF Accessibility: checker windows scroll steps too small

tdf#149056 Address Book Data Source Wizard: Wrong target for help button

tdf#149286 Problems with links to help from Tools > Customize > Toolbars tab

tdf#149482 XModifyListener triggering infinite creation of new sheets

tdf#149756 FILEOPEN PPTX Some connectors are broken

tdf#150045 Several dialogs have secondary/explicative labels that need to be smaller

tdf#150098 Evaluate formula inputs in Validity...

tdf#150451 Some text boxes in dialogs do not have borders in dark mode (kf5)

tdf#150613 DOC: Format of chapter number changed by format of the last character on the line

tdf#151395 EPS tiff previews not shown

tdf#151745 Resizing window with Meta+left/right arrow puts Sidebar into glitchy state in Calc

tdf#151968 Squiggly lines cover misspelled Arabic words

tdf#152073 Glitch rendering line numbers in Basic IDE editor (kf5 only)

tdf#152278 "Unimplemented mac encoding 18432 to unicode conversion"

tdf#152459 LanguageTool remote grammar checker doesn't work in all Spanish variants

tdf#152545 Connectors line spacing problem

tdf#152595 Icon Theme: Colibre: Update Start Center application icons to match new icons

tdf#152887 Online/automatic accessibility check needs new icons for the status bar

tdf#153172 Options > Charts > Default Colors are no longer persistent in the preview since LO 7.4, and not even used since LO 7.5

tdf#153179 FILESAVE: ODP: Ole object disappears after RT

tdf#153229

tdf#153332 Background in cell style preview in "Conditional formatting for" dialog is the same when you change the cell style to another

tdf#153333 Plasma Wayland: Invisible or wrong cursor when inserting geometric shapes etc.

tdf#153465 Add Sukapura Dark Variant

tdf#153497 Instantly update Icon Theme info when switching Appearance Mode

tdf#153510 Conditional formatting with STYLE and incorrect (case) style name -> continuous CPU consumption, menus not drawn in some UI renders

tdf#153514 STYLE finds wrong style with different case

tdf#153520 Hovering over and then off ComboBoxes in dialogs won't remove the highlight frame (kf5 only)

tdf#153526 No Numbering/New Line After Comment

tdf#153538 Writer freezes and crashes without any error message

tdf#153541 Toggle Appearance mode from Light to System leaves some SB and NB elements in Light mode

tdf#153604 XML Source skips field from the root element of the group

tdf#153614 kf5: Missing focus frame when moving focus to listboxes using keyboard

tdf#153617 '%' disables LanguageTool spell checking

tdf#153633 dark mode: Color description in Defaults Colors hard to read

tdf#153640 Not possible to change area color back to None from sidebar

tdf#153642 FILESAVE ODT File save fails if requested too frequently via WebDAV with Vibe server.

tdf#153669 Formula stops working after copy and paste onto a different cell

tdf#153672 sm formula text nodes of OLE Math equation from a pasted OLE Calc sheet cell are not displayed

tdf#153681 Conversion from docx and odt format to rtf produces incorrect document

tdf#153699 UI/FORMATTING Certain Windows fonts invisible in Calc with cairo 1.17.8

tdf#153752 Calling a macro with non-ASCII characters in name from command line fails

tdf#153763 Scroll to first/last sheet buttons broken

tdf#153767 FILEOPEN XLSX Boolean formula results not loaded, needs recalculation

tdf#153784 Changing inputwin of Formula bar height / line count

tdf#153787 Chart wizard: type description text gets overwritten

tdf#153791 In a DOCX, both boxes have red text color, when one is black in Word

tdf#153802 Not possible to change UI with read-only document

tdf#153819 Copying table column outside of table crashes Writer

tdf#153842 Wrong currency format for Euro € Upper Sorbian in Calc

tdf#153848 Update Sukapura icons in Start Center to match new icons

tdf#153858 Collapse when you delete the table used for chart data when the mouse is moving.

tdf#153859 Collapses when Data range is set and clears the table used for chart data.

tdf#153869 Under KDE, minimized windows are not de-minimized when selected in "Window" menu

tdf#153874 FILEOPEN DOCX Image behind shape is shown in front

tdf#153885 UI : LibreOffice VCL GTK Backend on Linux has popovers cutoff

tdf#153891 Crash in: writerfilter::dmapper::DomainMapperTableHandler::endTable(unsigned int, bool)

tdf#153895 No page preview in Print dialog (kf5 / qt5)

tdf#153923 Unclosed 'dd' tag in HTML export with a table with offset

tdf#153924 Calc functions SMALL() and LARGE() changed behavior for array formulas

tdf#153925 Add Decorative property to graphic styles

tdf#153948 LanguageTool Server: changing language of a paragraph doesn't re-check grammar

tdf#154039 LO crashes when navigating in Special Characters dialog table with NVDA screen reader enabled

tdf#154042 account for initial vertical offset when opening Sheet with multiline exposed

tdf#154050 Crashes when inserting or changing a note in Calc With Standard Toolbar (Single Mode) enabled Changes in version 7.5.2 RC2: tdf#129547 Default shortcut key for insert current time doesn't work (French)

tdf#152406 macOS Calc: Scrolling: scrollbar showing wrong position resulting in unscrollable document

tdf#153255 footnotes swapped when editing a MS Word document

tdf#153704 Style Heading level label was gone in Chinese/Japanese/Korean interfaces

tdf#154061 CRASH: undoing column insert

tdf#154232 Using drag/drop to reorder a Heading in Navigator window causes Writer to crash (EDIT) (gtk only)

tdf#154303 JAWS no longer announces focused menu item