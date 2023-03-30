Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.5 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:
OPNsense 23.1.5 released
This moves MVC/API migration a bit further and fixes the radvd restart behaviour using SIGHUP which caused issues with the initial 23.1.4. Unbound gained wildcard domain blocking and its backend was further refactored and improved upon.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: timezone parsing issue for zones west of UTC using "-"
- system: migrate services page and widget to MVC/API
- system: move web GUI service definition to correct file
- system: add service_by_filter() service search extension
- system: pin down the auto-far gateway selection and routing log adjustments
- system: prevent applying tunables which are already set
- firewall: refactor alias update scripts
- dhcp: bring back the SIGHUP handling of radvd due to fix upstream
- ipsec: replace status call with portable alternative
- network time: migrate service status to PID file
- openvpn: fix client output for widget (contributed by kulikov-a)
- openvpn: migrate connection status page and widget to MVC/API
- unbound: replace status call with portable alternative
- unbound: bring back missing advanced page ACL entry
- unbound: implement wildcard blocking and refactor DNSBL module
- unbound: account for CNAME redirection in DNSBL module
- unbound: prevent logging SERVFAIL twice in DNSBL module
- unbound: allow scripts to extend blocklist functionality
- mvc: add MaskPerItem toggle to allow regex validation per entry in CSVListField
- ui: add a fail() handler to disable action button spinner
- plugins: os-frr 1.33[1]
- src: pfsync: fix pfsync_undefer_state() locking
- src: pfsync: add missing unlock in pfsync_defer_tmo()
- src: epair: merged assorted fixes
- ports: openssl fix for CVE-2023-0464
- ports: radvd fix for SIGHUP behaviour