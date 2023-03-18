Software-update: HyperSnap 8.24.02

HyperSnap logo (90 pix) Hyperionics heeft versie 8.24.02 van HyperSnap uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt van het hele scherm, van een venster of van een zelf te bepalen gedeelte van het scherm. Ook is een autoscrollfunctie aanwezig, waarmee screenshots kunnen worden gemaakt van vensters die groter zijn dan het scherm, bijvoorbeeld van een webpagina. Daarnaast kunnen afbeeldingen worden bewerkt. Zo kunnen pijlen, cirkels en tekst worden aangebracht. Sinds versie 8.16.11 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in HyperSnap version 8.24:
  • Fix: Escape key was not aborting region auto-scroll capture
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.23:
  • Fix: dragging out image thumbnails from HyperSnap was not saving them to Windows folders.
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.22:
  • Several small bug fixes
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.21:
  • Under Image/Resolution there is a new setting to set the resolution of captured images to be the same as the resolution of the monitor, from which they were captured.
  • Capturing windows on Win11 system ommited left and top edge. This is now corrected
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.20.01:
  • Fix rounded corners on Windows 11 again
  • Fix: hot keys setup dialog was disabled all the time
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.20.0:
  • Corrected to work on systems with 2 or more monitors with different resolutions under Windows 10 and 11
  • Better capturing of rounded windows corners under Windows 11
  • Removed legacy functions, which no longer work under Windows 10 and 11 (like TextSnap or Extended Active Window capture).
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.19.0:
  • Fix for resolution problems on some Windows 10 and 11 problems
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.18.0:
  • Small Windows 11 compatibility fixes, e.g. capture window's rounded corners
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.17.0:
  • Updated Firefox browser add-on, as due to upcoming change in Firefox the old one would soon stopped working
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.16.17:
  • Updated digital code signing certificate, the old one was to expire soon.
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.16.16:
  • Fix: while saving an image to a file and changing the color format (e.g. from 32 bits per pixel to 8 bpp), the resolution value was not preserved.
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.16.15:
  • Keyboard shortcuts can be assigned to custom colors in the EDIT ribbon tab. Assign them from the down-pointing triangle at the title bar - More commands - Customize button next to "Keyboard shortcuts" label. Then select "Image" in "Categories" box, search in Commands for "Custom color 1" etc. I assigned them to Ctr+1, Ctrl+2 etc.
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.16.13:
  • Small change: File/Save the first capture would be saved as Snap1.*, overwriting existing file in the default save directory. Now it will look for the first Snap[number].* file that is available, does not yet exist in that directory.
Changes in HyperSnap version 8.16.12:
  • Small fix to the default save path after first installation.
  • Saves program settings on each minimize, and file save options, path etc. after each save, to avoid loss of settings on computer reboot or user log-off without exiting HyperSnap

HyperSnap 8.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.24.02
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Hyperionics
Download https://www.hyperionics.com/hsdx/downloads.asp
Bestandsgrootte 12,14MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-03-2023 08:19

18-03-2023 • 08:19

16

Bron: Hyperionics

Reacties (16)

M.K. 18 maart 2023 08:42
Opmerkelijk dat dit nog bestaat, zeker met de hoeveelheid gratis alternatieven inclusief wat is ingebouwd in Windows.
Ik gebruikte dit programma ruim twintig jaar geleden, totdat er al snel betere gratis alternatieven kwamen.
Noitisnt @M.K.18 maart 2023 08:49
Inderdaad, onder Windows is tegenwoordig Win-toets+Shift+S indrukken veel makkelijker.
D-Three @Noitisnt18 maart 2023 10:24
Maar je kan er geen aantekeningen op maken. Dikwijls is dat handig om snel iets aan te duiden zonder Gimp of Paint.net te moeten opstarten. Daarom gebruik ik PrtScr, klein en lichtgewicht maar ongetwijfeld zijn er nog andere.
Ron79 @D-Three18 maart 2023 10:34
En Prtscr hoeft niet opgestart te worden?
D-Three @Ron7918 maart 2023 10:42
Samen met de pc :) Draait gewoon op de achtergrond en werkt met de standaard print screen knop of een zelf instelbare hotkey. Erg lichtgewicht. Al heeft het al sinds 2009 geen updates meer ontvangen, maar liever dat dan een bloated ding. https://www.fiastarta.com/PrtScr/index.html
CFke @D-Three18 maart 2023 21:36
Dat kan het zeker wel.

Je kan er zelfs een bepaalde area (die je zelf kan aanduiden) van je scherm mee opnemen (video maken).
Waarom zou je een apart programma gebruiken als dit gewoon in je windows ingebakken zit?
Werkt perfect. Je kan zelfs een schermopname maken (video) van een zelf aangeduide area.

Dit "bloated ding" werkt stukken beter dan hypersnap en is mijn inziens een stuk meer lightweight want het draait ongeacht op de achtergrond. Je kan in Windows ook instellen dat dat "bloated ding" eveneens met de PrtScr knop werkt :)

//EDIT: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door CFke op 24 juli 2024 06:52]

Kontsnorretje @D-Three18 maart 2023 12:36
Jawel, Win + Shift + S gebruikt het knipprogramma, die je daarna kan openen om bepaalde dingen te markeren in je screenshot.
Ron79 @Noitisnt18 maart 2023 10:10
En onder Linux ( ik gebruik Zorin OS)

Opslaan:
Print Screen: Screenshot van het volledige bureaublad opslaan in de map "Afbeeldingen".
Shift + Print Screen: een ​​deel van het scherm te selecteren en de opname opslaan in "Afbeeldingen".
Alt + PrintScreen: Opslaan screenshot van het actieve venster in "Afbeeldingen".

Naar klembord
Ctrl + PrintScreen: Kopieert de volledige schermopname naar het klembord.
Shift + Ctrl + PrintScreen: Kopieer screenshot van een stukje van het scherm naar het klembord.
Ctrl + Alt + PrintScreen: Kopiëren van de schermafbeelding van het actieve venster naar het klembord.

Ik snap ook niet dat dit soort tools nog bestaan.


Windows software en hun Linux gratis alternatieven:

Paint/Paint.net ----> Pinta
Photoshop: --------> Gimp

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ron79 op 24 juli 2024 06:52]

Magic Power @Ron7918 maart 2023 11:17
De Shift en Alt modifies was ik bekend mee, ik doe vaak Shift Printscreen om een deel te selecteren. Maar de Ctrl modifier was ik niet zo bekend mee. Als je dus Ctrl toevoegd, krijg je geen scherm waarin je kunt selecteren wat je wilt doen, maar gaat het direct naar het klembord.
Mr. M @Ron7921 maart 2023 17:15
Onder Linux bestaan dit soort tools ook nog oa. Flameshot.

Zorin gebruikt ofwel een vergelijkbare tool in de background of het is ingebouwd in de gebruikte Desktop Environment.

Ik gok dat je shortcuts ook afhangen van ofwel de software die Zorin heeft geïnstalleerd of de Desktop Environment (voor Zorin zo te zien Gnome of Xfce).

Het zou mij niet verbazen dat alle grote Desktop Environments iets vergelijkbaar hebben ingebouwd, maar voor de standalone window managers gaat dat waarschijnlijk niet werken zonder extra tool.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr. M op 24 juli 2024 06:52]

Ron79 @Mr. M21 maart 2023 19:44
Is niet alleen Zorin, maar ook andere linux versies
Mr. M @Ron7922 maart 2023 11:27
Ik ga er inderdaad van uit dat elke grote distro die Gnome of Xfce gebruikt (en waarschijnlijk KDE) die functionaliteit heeft.

Ik ben vrijwel zeker dat dit afhangt van je desktop environment (je grafische schil) en niet "omdat het linux is". Die shortcuts die jij vermeld lijken Gnome shortcuts en hangen dus waarschijnlijk af van de Gnome screenshottool die ingebouwd is. Dus elke distro die out-of-the-box Gnome gebruikt al die shortcuts waarschijnlijk hebben.

Maar als je een standalone window manager gebruikt zal je dit toch echt zelf in moeten bouwen. Mijn punt is dat het afhangt van de ingebouwde tools (vergelijkbaar met HyperSnap of Flameshot) in de Desktop Environment, niet omdat het een linux kernel draait.

Ik heb net eens een test gedaan.
EndeavourOS met de standaard Xfce: shortcuts werken.
EndeavourOS met hyprland: shortcuts werken niet.

Om te testen of het in Xorg is ingebouwd heb ik het snel ook even geprobeerd met ongeconfigureerde AwesomeWM en LeftWM op die EndeavourOS installatie en daar werkte het ook niet mee.

Ik heb ook eens snel getest op een Rocky Linux installatie op het werk met Gnome en die lijkt maar een deel van die shortcuts te hebben. Het lijkt dat zowel KDE's "Spectacle" als Gnome's screenshot tool daar op staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr. M op 24 juli 2024 06:52]

Ivolve @M.K.18 maart 2023 11:09
Inderdaad, ik gebruik zelf greenshot. Gratis en werkt net zo goed.
crazyboy01 @M.K.18 maart 2023 21:57
Ik denk dat het programma vooral ook nog draait op die paar gebruikers die het 20 jaar geleden samen met jou gebruikten, maar niet zijn overgestapt op gratis alternatieven of de ingebouwde tools in Windows. Zo zijn er wel meer oude programma's die leven op mensen die niet van iets kunnen afstappen zodra ze iets gewend zijn. Al is het allang niet meer de populairste optie of uberhaupt een 'bekende' optie.
Soldaatje 18 maart 2023 20:45
Blijkbaar staat dit domain op de volgende blocklists:
Match found in https://blocklistproject.github.io/Lists/abuse.txt:
www.hyperionics.com
Match found in https://blocklistproject.github.io/Lists/malware.txt:
www.hyperionics.com
DikkieDick @Soldaatje19 maart 2023 14:46
Ojee. Mijn pihole blockt hem niet, dus zal niet in 1 van de blocklists staan welke ik gebruik. Het is wel een site met een layout uit pakweg 1995. :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DikkieDick op 24 juli 2024 06:52]

