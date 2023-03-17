Software-update: WingetUI 1.6.3

WingetUI logo (79 pix)WingetUI is een programma dat als grafische gebruikersinterface dient voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. Zojuist is versie 1.6.3 uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 1.6.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

WingetUI 1.6.3

Changelog
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent package list from appearing on the discover packages section
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent the installer url, hash, and release notes from appearing on the details window
  • Fixed an issue where packages would show incorrectly and/or duplicated on the updates section
  • The installer won't install vcredist if it is already installed on the system
  • Added the new WingetUI website on the about tab
  • Improvements in the chocolatey package parser
  • Added Slovenian language
  • Other improvements and fixes
What's Changed
  • Update translations from Tolgee in #761
  • Time intervals improvement in #763
  • Update icons and screenshots from the excel file in #787

WingetUI 1.6.2 (release 2)

  • Fixed a crash caused by the search engine
  • Fixed a crash on the administrator prompt
  • Fixed issues with the updater (Error 5)

WingetUI

Versienummer 1.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WingetUI
Download https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases/tag/1.6.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 17-03-2023 21:21 16

17-03-2023 • 21:21

16

Bron: WingetUI

Update-historie

14-03 UniGetUI 3.1.8 4
01-03 UniGetUI 3.1.7 3
06-02 UniGetUI 3.1.6 9
21-12 UniGetUI 3.1.5 14
17-12 UniGetUI 3.1.4 22
28-10 UniGetUI 3.1.3 12
20-10 UniGetUI 3.1.2 10
28-07 UniGetUI 3.1.1 17
07-'24 UniGetUI 3.1.0 16
04-'24 WingetUI 3.0.2 6
Reacties (16)

IrBaboon79 17 maart 2023 21:26
Ergens zou het wel tof zijn als Microsoft iets dergelijks zelf implementeert en officieel uitbrengt; winget is uitermate praktisch namelijk maar discoverability van nieuwe packages mag best een stukje vriendelijker. Misschien kunnen ze het als een aparte categorie in de store app pluggen?
CH4OS
@IrBaboon7918 maart 2023 01:22
Winget zonder gui maakt Microsoft dus. Deze gui ondersteund echter ook andere packagers, zoals Chocolately, dus ik denk niet dat deze tool (of iets vergelijkbaars) gaat komen uit de MS stal.
MrFax @CH4OS18 maart 2023 06:31
Het zou best kunnen dat Microsoft WinGet wil gaan pushen voor installatie van applicaties. De ouderwetse manier is gewoon echt flawed. Een bepaalde app niet uptodate houden kan kwalijke gevolgen hebben, zelfs al gebruik je het niet. Als alles via de Store of een package manager ging, dan heb je dat probleem niet. Dan druk je op update all en al je programma's zijn weer voorzien van updates.
CH4OS
@MrFax18 maart 2023 08:25
De grafische manier is de MS Store, Winget is voor automatsering bedoelt. Ik denk dus niet dat Winget verder gepushed gaat worden. Ook weet ik niet wat de ouderwetse manier is, een package manager had Windows / Microsoft niet in het verleden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 13:19]

MrFax @CH4OS18 maart 2023 08:34
Als in, een .exe downloaden en installeren, waarbij je altijd zelf moet updaten om het bij te houden, soms met behulp van self-updaters. Het is gewoon alles behalve veilig anno 2023.

Toch vind ik een package manager fijner dan bijv. de Windows Store. Tja, de Windows Store kan je apps betaald ingooien, en met een package manager gaat dat niet. Chocolatey is toch wel een hele fjine manier om je (gratis) apps up2date te houden. "chocolatey upgrade all" in powershell typen en alles is weer geupdatet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 13:19]

CH4OS
@MrFax18 maart 2023 08:37
Maar ook anno 2023 moet je dat nog doen voor veel applicaties en dat is wat Winget automatiseert. De setup doorlopen moet je nog echt zelf doen. Winget heeft (bij lange na) niet alle beschikbare applicaties ter download beschikbaar en van veel applicaties werkt de versie check niet goed. Winget zelf is dus zeker ook enorm 'flawed' nog, maar men werkt er wel aan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 13:19]

i-chat @CH4OS18 maart 2023 22:07
wat ik vooral mis in windows zijn de 'personal package archives' zoals die bij ubuntu bijvoorbeeld bestaan, het idee zou zijn dat bedrijven of ontwikkelaars gewoon een bron aan kunnen maken en dan aan kunnen geven of een bepaalde update breaking changes heeft
zoja dan vraagt hij om update-bevestiging,
zo nee dan pushed ie update automatisch.
D0ubleD0uble @MrFax18 maart 2023 08:31
De store zijn ze al aardig aan het pushen. Nu er ook Win32 apps in staan begint steeds meer spul daar te verschijnen. Stuk beter dan de 20 update helpers die in je gezicht worden gegooid als je je PC opstart :+
Kanter @D0ubleD0uble18 maart 2023 12:59
Ik vind de MS Store steeds interessanter aan het worden. Veel applicaties die ik gebruik staan er inmiddels in. Geen omkijken meer naar qua updates enz.

Je levert wellicht wat controle in maar voor mijn usecases geen probleem.
beerse
@IrBaboon7918 maart 2023 15:47
Microsoft heeft er al minimaal 2 en misschien al meer. Ik denk aan de (grafische) software winkel en de (tekstgebaseerde) winget. Helaas heeft microsoft er ook voor gekozen om voor beide (alle) systemen eigen repositories te gebruiken. Dat hadden ze niet moeten doen.

Wat ze wel hadden moeten doen is dat ze voor zowel de grafische als de tekst tools naar de zelfde repositories laten wijzen. En daarbij moeten ze het toelaten dat er op internet ook andere repositories ontstaan. Dat is immers het grote voorbeeld van de platformen waarop dat wel werkt. Bij alle linux distributies kunnen naast de standaard repositories ook extra repositories worden toegevoegd zodat een software leverancier via die route software kan uitbrengen en waar nodig ook updaten.

En het andere voorbeeld is dat van de mobiele systemen. Daar werkt het omdat het daar vanaf het begin al zo werkt. Alle software leveranciers zijn daar al op over.
i-chat @beerse18 maart 2023 22:21
enige wat ik graag zou willen is een dnsseq based validation,

je registreert een domeinnaam voor je app, je maakt een MS account aan op een email-adres op dat domain bijvoorbeeld appname@domain.tld en dan kun je via MS een dev-account maken en een code-signing-key krijgen zodat je apps kunt valideren.

als je die vervolgens zelf host, dan mag dat niet veel hoeven kosten, en is het ook voor free-ware of FoSS apps mogelijk om via een package-manager automatisch te updaten.

probleem wat ik nu heb met tools al chocolate is dat IK iig niet weet wie de packages maakt en wat er voor meuk inzit. als ik vlc download wil ik zeker zijn dat ik winget add-repo https://videolan.org/updates/stable kan uitvoeren en weet dat het allemaal klopt.
beerse
@i-chat19 maart 2023 17:52
Het hoeft niet allemaal door microsoft goedgekeurd te zijn, als de leverancier het maar ondertekent. Bij dpkg (debian omstreken) is het gebruikelijk dat je bij de registratie van een repository ook de public-key van die repository opneemt. Het is tussen de gebruiker en de leverancier om het vertrouwen te registreren. Als microsoft als vertrouwenspersoon gebruikt moet worden, zal zij het bij wijze van vertrouwen in haar repositories kunnen opnemen.
In het git protocol zit zoiets al jaren en ook die kan je al jaren als repository gebruiken. Bij GitHub en GitLab is dat voor zover ik weet wel voorzien.
WoutervOorschot @IrBaboon7918 maart 2023 08:41
Opzich heb je dan gewoon een kopie van de store toch? Met discoverability wil je ook een foto en wat tekst, wat je in de store al hebt.

Het grote verschil is dat winget sources door externen kunnen worden toegevoegd, wanneer je dat in de store zou doen is het misschien te opzichtig en zouden developers kunnen klagen dat ze dat niet willen? Winget is relatief obscuur natuurlijk.
IrBaboon79 @WoutervOorschot18 maart 2023 09:31
Niet direct een kopie, meer een uitbreiding met mogelijkheid tot een 3rd party/repo view, winget is meer voor automatisering maar een manier om applicaties die erin staan te ontdekken is nu nog een beetje obscuur dus dat zou best welkom zijn.
De store lijkt nog altijd achter te blijven en mist ook nodige 3e partij dingen die wel in winget zitten (de winget drempel is blijkbaar lager als de store); als we op deze manier van al die losse update dingen af kunnen komen lijkt mij dat best een ‘dubbele store’ waard…
laracroftonline @IrBaboon7918 maart 2023 00:06
Zet het in hun feedback hub misschien bij genoeg upvotes implementeren ze het wel.
Henk Poley 20 maart 2023 11:04
Klopt het dat de Chocolaty integratie niet helemaal werkt?

Pakketten komen bijvoorbeeld niet voor in het overzicht van te installeren pakketten.

