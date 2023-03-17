WingetUI 1.6.3

WingetUI is een programma dat als grafische gebruikersinterface dient voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. Zojuist is versie 1.6.3 uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 1.6.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
WingetUI 1.6.3Changelog
What's Changed
- Fixed an issue that would prevent package list from appearing on the discover packages section
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the installer url, hash, and release notes from appearing on the details window
- Fixed an issue where packages would show incorrectly and/or duplicated on the updates section
- The installer won't install vcredist if it is already installed on the system
- Added the new WingetUI website on the about tab
- Improvements in the chocolatey package parser
- Added Slovenian language
- Other improvements and fixes
- Update translations from Tolgee in #761
- Time intervals improvement in #763
- Update icons and screenshots from the excel file in #787
WingetUI 1.6.2 (release 2)
- Fixed a crash caused by the search engine
- Fixed a crash on the administrator prompt
- Fixed issues with the updater (Error 5)