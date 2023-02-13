Software-update: MKVToolnix 74.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 74 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: SRT handling: added a hack called --engage keep_whitespaces_in_text_subtitles which disables stripping whitespaces from the start & end of each line of SRT entries during muxing. Part of the implementation of #3470.
Bug fixes
  • all: Windows: UNC paths of type \\?\C:\… are supported again by switching back to Boost’s file system library instead of using C++17’s file system library. Fixes #3058.
  • mkvmerge: AVC/H.264 & HEVC/H.265 packetizers: when appending tracks the pixel dimensions will be checked & muxing will be aborted if they don’t match. Fixes #3480.
  • mkvmerge: file type detection: file types that can be detected unambiguously by their content (e.g. Matroska, MP4, WAV…) will now preferred in the detection order over file types based on their extension. Prevents certain cases of mis-detection, e.g. DTS in WAV but with a file name extension of .dts being detected as the wrong type of DTS. Fixes #3462.
  • mkvmerge: SRT handling: whitespaces will now be stripped from the start & the end of each line of each entry, not just from the end of the last line. Part of the fix of #3470.
  • mkvextract: SRT extraction: whitespaces will not be stripped from the start & end of the whole entry anymore. Part of the fix of #3470.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding multiple files that include certain file types (chapters, segment info and tag files) and when the choice where to add them is “all files to a single new tab”, these certain file types will now be added in the newly added tab as well instead of the current tab that had already been open. Fixes #3469.
  • build system: fixed compatibility with Ruby 3.2.0 by using FileTest.exist? instead of File.exists?, Dir.exists? & FileTest.exists? which were removed in that release.
Build system changes
  • MKVToolNix is now using & requiring Boost’s “file system” and “system” libraries again instead of C++17’s file system library. This is due to gcc’s library not supporting UNC paths of types \\?\C:\dir\file.ext.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 74.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-02-2023 • 08:06

13-02-2023 • 08:06

14

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

14-06 MKVToolnix 93.0 2
26-04 MKVToolnix 92.0 0
17-03 MKVToolnix 91.0 7
09-02 MKVToolNix 90.0 4
28-12 MKVToolNix 89.0 3
19-10 MKVToolNix 88.0 4
09-'24 MKVToolNix 87.0 7
07-'24 MKVToolnix 86.0 0
06-'24 MKVToolnix 85.0 0
04-'24 MKVToolnix 84.0 19
MKVToolnix

Reacties (14)

Justevo 13 februari 2023 09:16
MKVToolnix is een van m'n meest gebruikte tools van de afgelopen jaren. Heeft me honderden GB's aan ruimte bespaard op m'n NAS doordat ik onnodige zaken uit m'n remuxes kon halen. Is ook redelijk idiot proof allemaal, kind kan de was doen.

Kan anderen wel aanraden om je blurays opnieuw te muxen met in ieder geval de vorige versie, scheelt in de kwaliteit en compatibiliteit.
freshy98 @Justevo13 februari 2023 09:54
Als je het niet heel erg vind ga ik niet bij iedere versie 600+ (UHD) Blu-ray's opnieuw rippen/remuxen ;-)
Zolang kodi het afspeelt zonder problemen, vind ik het prima.
Anoniem: 221563 @freshy9813 februari 2023 11:18
Valt prima te automatiseren. Heb je mkvtoolnix niet eens voor nodig.

Kwestie van aangeven welke streams je wel wilt behouden en de rest filter hij voor je uit. Scheelt GBs aan opslag
freshy98 @Anoniem: 22156313 februari 2023 11:48
Dat is niet wat ik bedoelde. Dat filteren doe ik natuurlijk al.

Het ging mij om:
"Kan anderen wel aanraden om je blurays opnieuw te muxen met in ieder geval de vorige versie, scheelt in de kwaliteit en compatibiliteit. "
Aerkhanite @Justevo13 februari 2023 11:24
Wat haal je er dan zo uit? Andere audiotalen etc?
Justevo @Aerkhanite13 februari 2023 11:43
Ja, sommige discs hebben bijvoorbeeld meerdere 5.1 DTS / HD-MA kanalen met Frans, Duits, Spaans etc.. Dat kan per track een paar honderd MB schelen. Als je bijvoorbeeld een hele collectie hebt gaat dat echt om veel GB's.
GoT @Justevo13 februari 2023 11:27
MKVtoolnix doet niet aan reencoding van codecs, dus aan kwaliteit ga je niks merken.
Compatibiliteit ook niet, want de MKV standaard is nooit gewijzigd.

Ook ik heb een NAS vol met mkv's: inventaris: NAS
Hoeveel ruimte het oplevert is afhankelijk van de hoeveelheid tracks die je weg kan strippen en dat verschilt per mkv.
SRT, SSA, hoofdstukken weg strippen zet geen zoden aan de dijk.
Wil je echt ruimte besparen kijk dan naar x.265 dat is vele malen compacter dan x.264.
Justevo @GoT13 februari 2023 11:57
Er is wel een verschil qua compatibilty in nieuwere versies van MKVToolnix, zeker met DV tracks die als extra 1080p layer werden weergegeven. Meerdere devices gaven daardoor een compleet verkeerde kleurweergave, dat zie ik wel als een kwaliteitprobleem :)
Sando @GoT13 februari 2023 12:35
Ook ik heb een NAS vol met mkv's: inventaris: NAS
Da's geen kinderachtige NAS! Mensen vragen me wel eens wat ik "in hemelsnaam" met 20 TB moet. Maar ik ben op mijn beurt wel nieuwsgierig wat je met 200 TB (min redundancy) doet. Film je RED/Raw voor werk, of ben je een fanatieke verzamelaar die nooit iets weggooit?

Ik hoop dat mijn schijven nog meegaan tot 4x8 TB SSD betaalbaar is, want die 4x HDD gebruiken nog meer stroom dan de hele computer waar ze aanzitten. Als je 29 schijven hebt, zal je wel op een kilowatt of 4 à 5 per dag zitten.
LieveGeit @Sando13 februari 2023 13:29
Leuke NAS heeft hij van €8000-€10000
haantje01 13 februari 2023 09:15
downloadlink gaat naar versie 73.0. Website gaat wel naar v74.0
Borland 13 februari 2023 11:24
Heerlijk programma om chapters in muziek dvd's te zetten.
Fermion 13 februari 2023 09:41
MKVToolnix is meesterlijk!
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @Fermion13 februari 2023 15:08
Fosshub lijkt (nog) niet bijgewerkt, ik heb een andere downloadlink toegevoegd.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

