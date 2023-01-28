Software-update: Affinity Suite 2.0.4

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 2.0.4 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Ook doet Serif verder ook niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over Affinity versie 2 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de verbeteringen in Affinity Photo sinds versie 2 is uitgekomen:

Changes in Affinity Photo 2 for Windows 2.0.4:

  • Develop Persona: Enabling White Balance on non RAW files crashes Affinity Photo or was not functioning correctly. [AFP-5803]
  • Fixed tint value in CR3 files [AFP-4617]
  • Improved timezone handling in Metadata panel
  • StudioLink incompatible with licensing used for businesses.
  • Fixed non-ASCII characters not being accepted in license usernames
  • Fix New Document sometimes showing Letter* instead of A4
  • Cannot set stroke width if units not set to points. [AFD-6276]
  • Saving files may reduce file size in some circumstances (example was a 2gb file with no embedded data)
  • Some image resources are being replaced by others from the same document when copy/paste was used to insert them. [AFB-7053]
  • Assorted stability fixes
  • Help and Localisation updates.
  • Assorted other Licensing and Registration improvements

Changes in Affinity Photo 2 for Windows 2.0.3:

  • New Document: Custom Document Preset order is not retained between app sessions
  • Placed documents with bleed fail to render the top and left side correctly
  • Lens Correction in Develop Persona has no effect on non-Raw files when a Lens Profile is applied
  • Quotes can be incorrectly put on newlines and cause text to render differently compared to V1
  • Can't place image when recording a macro in Photo V2
  • V2 opens raw files slower than V1
  • Running a V1 Macro that uses 'Add Image' (Place) crashes app - also applies to Batch Processing
  • Importing .JPG and .TIFF files with Keywords only displays the last keyword in the Metadata panel
  • Straightening in the Develop Persona offsets the image from the canvas entirely, until developed or crashes
  • Exclusion blend mode causing unexpected results on 16bit file layers with blown highlights
  • Transform Panel- Differences in panel size when switching between Curve strokes and expanded objects
  • Tone Mapping Preset options missing.
  • Blemish Tool failing after developing image.
  • Develop Persona 'Sync Before' no longer functions
  • Lens Correction Mis-Centered for Portrait Orientation Raw Files
  • Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S not identified
  • Phase One IIQ files are being rendered all black
  • Mesh Warp doesn't work with multiple Outline FX.
  • Cmd+Z / Ctrl+Z isn't working in V2 apps for adjustments
  • Incorrect AF region display for Canon PowerShot G1X Mark III
  • White Balance Tool giving different results for Infrared processing.
  • Outline Layer Effect is making the anti-aliased edges transparent, rather than blending with the shapes colour
  • Fixed Curves adjustment settings panel 'Colour Space' picker being blank when colour space is RGBU
  • Crop Tool displays checkerboard when rotating image in Develop Persona.
  • The Patch Tool doesn't work with Global Sources & 'Set Global Source' remains greyed out
  • Unable to Undo crop after pressing Enter key in Develop Persona.
  • Blemish Tool lag in Develop Persona
  • Quick Access to Node Tool no longer allows you to insert node (Windows)
  • Fixed spurious "future version" error under certain circumstances
  • Improvements with PDF Import and Layers
  • Fixes for RTF import - font name discrepancies, fields in footnotes
  • Some functions in layers context menu should not be available for non-child items.
  • Update for HEIF importer
  • DWG Import scaling improvements
  • Colour Panel now remembers user preference for CMYK documents
  • Export Panel UI fixes
  • Fixed some tool drawing issues relating to selections across spreads etc
  • Pen tool tweaks and fixes
  • Fixed hang that could occur composing vertical centre aligned text
  • OpenType handling does not respect lookup flags such as IgnoreMarks
  • Hit box of scaled text could be incorrect
  • Gradients on text strokes don't render unless the fill also has a gradient
  • Fixes for line breaking in some odd cases with punctuation
  • Resource Manager updates
  • Light UI Improvements
  • Many and various Layers Panel updates and fixes
  • Clipboard: 32 bit DIB support added
  • Auto Flow Place: Added an option to auto-flow place to replace the content of already populated picture frames
  • More attributes are retained when replacing images in frames
  • Ensure global colour edits update live
  • Select Same Name should only select objects with user supplied names
  • New clearer icons for stroke properties (cap, join, align)
  • Help & localisation improvements.
  • Licensing and Registration improvements and new help links

Affinity Photo 2

Versienummer 2.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/
Licentietype Betaald

28-01-2023
Bron: Serif

Update-historie

15-05 Affinity Suite 2.6.3 15
03-04 Affinity Suite 2.6.2 15
20-02 Affinity Suite 2.6.0 16
13-12 Affinity Suite 2.5.7 0
28-11 Affinity Suite 2.5.6 11
09-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.5 9
06-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.3 14
06-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.2 4
05-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.0 22
03-'24 Affinity Suite 2.4.1 28
Affinity Photo

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (19)

Exirion 28 januari 2023 23:38
Zes jaar geleden Affinity Photo gekocht en daarna Designer en Publisher. Al die tijd gratis updates gekregen en met de aankondiging van versie 2.0 met een aanbieding van alle applicaties voor MacOS+Windows+iOS voor totaal 120 euro, direct gekocht. Heb Adobe (Photoshop gebruiker sinds versie 3.0 in '94) geen moment gemist.
boulderdash1978 @Exirion29 januari 2023 04:40
Geweldig Adobe alternatief. En plezierig voor het oog.
Michelli @boulderdash197829 januari 2023 13:26
Ik merkte bij V1 van Affinity Designer dat ik toch echt meerdere essentiële features uit Adobe Illustrator miste.

Zo was tekst geen vector, waardoor je het moest omzetten naar een rasterimage als je het wilde bewerkte. Daarnaast was er ook geen image trace mogelijkheid. Verder kon ik vector shapes en tekst niet warpen. En zo waren er nog een aantal andere zaken waardoor ik echt aanzienlijk trager werkte dan in Illustrator of bepaalde dingen niet eens kon uitvoeren.
TranceSetter @Michelli29 januari 2023 16:16
Tekst is in Illustrator ook niet standaard een vector, maar is het wel te maken. Hetzelfde geldt voor Affinity Designer. Dat kon in v1 al, maar in v2 zijn ook vectors/tekst te warpen. Enige wat ik nog wel mis (en zowat de hele Affinity community) is de mogelijkheid tot image tracing. Daarvan geeft Affinity zelf aan dat er goede andere tools zijn om dat te doen, maar ik vind het ook zeer jammer dat het er niet in zit.

Ik werk nu een paar jaar met Affinity Designer, en hoewel bepaalde zaken anders gaan dan in Illustrator is het wat mij betreft een prima alternatief. Ik mis Illustrator, op image trace na, niet. Wel kost het even tijd om bepaalde zaken te leren.

En vergeet niet dat Affinity Designer bepaalde zaken ook beter doet dan Illustrator. Ik vind bijvoorbeeld de object snapping in Illustrator verschrikkelijk, zeker als je met veel objecten werkt. Dat doet Designer beter naar mijn idee. Kan wel dat het ondertussen in Illustrator verbeterd is, ik heb de laatste versies niet bekeken. Prijs-kwaliteit verhouding is imo een héél stuk beter van Designer, want je krijgt/kreeg het hele v2 pakket inclusief iPad apps voor 120 euro. Dat lukt je bij Adobe niet, en dan betaal je 24 euro per maand. Binnen een half jaar heb je je kosten er dus al uit.
Dutchzilla 29 januari 2023 00:02
Fijne suite, als je Photoshop gewend bent. Is het soms even omschakelen. Want werkt gewoon anders. Maar als je het door hebt. Heb je aan de hele suite genoeg. Ben benieuwd of er nog nieuwe pakketten in de toekomst toegevoegd gaan worden. Een video suite of zo
nevyn67 @Dutchzilla29 januari 2023 04:58
Daar is al een veel beter alternatief voor dan dat Affinity ooit kan aanbieden:

Davinci Resolve -> gratis, ruim voldoende voor meeste mensen.

Davinci Resolve Studio -> onetime 300,- alle updates (de grote en de kleine) gratis.
DirtyBird @Dutchzilla29 januari 2023 00:31
Een DAM please :)
Tourmaline @DirtyBird29 januari 2023 20:10
Digikam?
https://www.digikam.org/
Intuos 29 januari 2023 04:38
Eigenaren van de V1 versie die naar V2 upgraden of die dat al gedaan hebben, kunnen een gratis content bundel downloaden met LUTs, brushes, macros en fonts. Zie: https://forum.affinity.se...le-our-new-upgrade-offer/
Jan Onderwater 29 januari 2023 08:12
Ben ook erg tevreden met Affinity, snel, stabiel en geen Abo.
darthdrinker 29 januari 2023 08:58
Zeer fijne suite zeker als je ”dit soort” tools hobby matig gebruikt en wel legaal wilt werken. Zijn ook vrijwel volledig compatibel met de Adobe bestandsformaten dus moet je meedoen of aanleveren in Adobe dan kan dat ook nog steeds. Gebruik het al jaren zeer tevreden!
Leeuwtje 29 januari 2023 11:44
Ik ben een hobbyist. Foto's bewerken doe ik niet dagelijks dus om het makkelijk te leren zou een Nederlandse versie van Affinity Photo welkom zijn.
Heb nu de 30 dagen probeerversie geïnstalleerd en zie wel een aantal talen maar geen nederlands.

Kpomp33 29 januari 2023 12:17
Ik heb gebruikt, maar ik mis toch wel Nederlands taal dat vind ik wel erg prettig om hebben.
Dan kan ik schakelen tussen engels en nederlands. Werk / Studie = Engels, en Hobby = Nederlands.
Bij Photoshop van Adobe heb ik meteen vastloper te pakken, en bij Affinity helemaal niet!
Het is een goede programma , alleen wel als je weet waar jij mee bezig bent met deze programma.
Voor nu gebruik ik Photopea dat is ook voldoende. Maar mocht Affinity Nederlands gaan aanbieden dan kom ik weer terug!
Geen abonnementsvorm, eenmalig aankoop vind ik ook heel erg prettig.
Buntuhein 30 januari 2023 12:48
Ik heb het zelf een tijdje geleden ook aangeschaft. Adobe is met te duur: daarvoor gebruik ik dit soort software niet intensief genoeg. 120 euro vind ik dan acceptabel en ik kan er goed mee overweg. Jammer dat er steeds meer software in abonnementsvorm komt.
r0n_ 29 januari 2023 02:58
Ik hoop dat Adobe, Affinity met rust laat...
AibohphobiA BoB @r0n_29 januari 2023 17:29
Nou inderdaad. Ik gebruikte nog steeds CS6 Fireworks omdat ik nog geen goed alternatief gevonden had. Maar met Affinity heb ik volgens mij eindelijk iets. Zeker dankzij alle positieve reacties hier, heb ik het meteen gekocht.
matty___ 29 januari 2023 19:48
Als nu ook nog een vervanger van Lightroom zouden maken dan kun je helemaal over
HMaster_II @matty___30 januari 2023 12:36
Affinty heeft hele grote mankementen. Het kan géén/nauwelijks .AI files inlezen. Of met grote errors er in. En exporteren naar .ai kan het al helemaal niet. Dat is voor sommige files share acties een heel groot manco. En daarom is Affinity voor my nog geen alternatief voor Adobe.

