Serif heeft versie 2.0.4 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Ook doet Serif verder ook niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over Affinity versie 2 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de verbeteringen in Affinity Photo sinds versie 2 is uitgekomen:
Changes in Affinity Photo 2 for Windows 2.0.4:
- Develop Persona: Enabling White Balance on non RAW files crashes Affinity Photo or was not functioning correctly. [AFP-5803]
- Fixed tint value in CR3 files [AFP-4617]
- Improved timezone handling in Metadata panel
- StudioLink incompatible with licensing used for businesses.
- Fixed non-ASCII characters not being accepted in license usernames
- Fix New Document sometimes showing Letter* instead of A4
- Cannot set stroke width if units not set to points. [AFD-6276]
- Saving files may reduce file size in some circumstances (example was a 2gb file with no embedded data)
- Some image resources are being replaced by others from the same document when copy/paste was used to insert them. [AFB-7053]
- Assorted stability fixes
- Help and Localisation updates.
- Assorted other Licensing and Registration improvements
Changes in Affinity Photo 2 for Windows 2.0.3:
- New Document: Custom Document Preset order is not retained between app sessions
- Placed documents with bleed fail to render the top and left side correctly
- Lens Correction in Develop Persona has no effect on non-Raw files when a Lens Profile is applied
- Quotes can be incorrectly put on newlines and cause text to render differently compared to V1
- Can't place image when recording a macro in Photo V2
- V2 opens raw files slower than V1
- Running a V1 Macro that uses 'Add Image' (Place) crashes app - also applies to Batch Processing
- Importing .JPG and .TIFF files with Keywords only displays the last keyword in the Metadata panel
- Straightening in the Develop Persona offsets the image from the canvas entirely, until developed or crashes
- Exclusion blend mode causing unexpected results on 16bit file layers with blown highlights
- Transform Panel- Differences in panel size when switching between Curve strokes and expanded objects
- Tone Mapping Preset options missing.
- Blemish Tool failing after developing image.
- Develop Persona 'Sync Before' no longer functions
- Lens Correction Mis-Centered for Portrait Orientation Raw Files
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S not identified
- Phase One IIQ files are being rendered all black
- Mesh Warp doesn't work with multiple Outline FX.
- Cmd+Z / Ctrl+Z isn't working in V2 apps for adjustments
- Incorrect AF region display for Canon PowerShot G1X Mark III
- White Balance Tool giving different results for Infrared processing.
- Outline Layer Effect is making the anti-aliased edges transparent, rather than blending with the shapes colour
- Fixed Curves adjustment settings panel 'Colour Space' picker being blank when colour space is RGBU
- Crop Tool displays checkerboard when rotating image in Develop Persona.
- The Patch Tool doesn't work with Global Sources & 'Set Global Source' remains greyed out
- Unable to Undo crop after pressing Enter key in Develop Persona.
- Blemish Tool lag in Develop Persona
- Quick Access to Node Tool no longer allows you to insert node (Windows)
- Fixed spurious "future version" error under certain circumstances
- Improvements with PDF Import and Layers
- Fixes for RTF import - font name discrepancies, fields in footnotes
- Some functions in layers context menu should not be available for non-child items.
- Update for HEIF importer
- DWG Import scaling improvements
- Colour Panel now remembers user preference for CMYK documents
- Export Panel UI fixes
- Fixed some tool drawing issues relating to selections across spreads etc
- Pen tool tweaks and fixes
- Fixed hang that could occur composing vertical centre aligned text
- OpenType handling does not respect lookup flags such as IgnoreMarks
- Hit box of scaled text could be incorrect
- Gradients on text strokes don't render unless the fill also has a gradient
- Fixes for line breaking in some odd cases with punctuation
- Resource Manager updates
- Light UI Improvements
- Many and various Layers Panel updates and fixes
- Clipboard: 32 bit DIB support added
- Auto Flow Place: Added an option to auto-flow place to replace the content of already populated picture frames
- More attributes are retained when replacing images in frames
- Ensure global colour edits update live
- Select Same Name should only select objects with user supplied names
- New clearer icons for stroke properties (cap, join, align)
- Help & localisation improvements.
- Licensing and Registration improvements and new help links