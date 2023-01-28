Serif heeft versie 2.0.4 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Ook doet Serif verder ook niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over Affinity versie 2 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de verbeteringen in Affinity Photo sinds versie 2 is uitgekomen:

Changes in Affinity Photo 2 for Windows 2.0.4: Develop Persona: Enabling White Balance on non RAW files crashes Affinity Photo or was not functioning correctly. [AFP-5803]

Fixed tint value in CR3 files [AFP-4617]

Improved timezone handling in Metadata panel

StudioLink incompatible with licensing used for businesses.

Fixed non-ASCII characters not being accepted in license usernames

Fix New Document sometimes showing Letter* instead of A4

Cannot set stroke width if units not set to points. [AFD-6276]

Saving files may reduce file size in some circumstances (example was a 2gb file with no embedded data)

Some image resources are being replaced by others from the same document when copy/paste was used to insert them. [AFB-7053]

Assorted stability fixes

Help and Localisation updates.

Assorted other Licensing and Registration improvements Changes in Affinity Photo 2 for Windows 2.0.3 : New Document: Custom Document Preset order is not retained between app sessions

Placed documents with bleed fail to render the top and left side correctly

Lens Correction in Develop Persona has no effect on non-Raw files when a Lens Profile is applied

Quotes can be incorrectly put on newlines and cause text to render differently compared to V1

Can't place image when recording a macro in Photo V2

V2 opens raw files slower than V1

Running a V1 Macro that uses 'Add Image' (Place) crashes app - also applies to Batch Processing

Importing .JPG and .TIFF files with Keywords only displays the last keyword in the Metadata panel

Straightening in the Develop Persona offsets the image from the canvas entirely, until developed or crashes

Exclusion blend mode causing unexpected results on 16bit file layers with blown highlights

Transform Panel- Differences in panel size when switching between Curve strokes and expanded objects

Tone Mapping Preset options missing.

Blemish Tool failing after developing image.

Develop Persona 'Sync Before' no longer functions

Lens Correction Mis-Centered for Portrait Orientation Raw Files

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S not identified

Phase One IIQ files are being rendered all black

Mesh Warp doesn't work with multiple Outline FX.

Cmd+Z / Ctrl+Z isn't working in V2 apps for adjustments

Incorrect AF region display for Canon PowerShot G1X Mark III

White Balance Tool giving different results for Infrared processing.

Outline Layer Effect is making the anti-aliased edges transparent, rather than blending with the shapes colour

Fixed Curves adjustment settings panel 'Colour Space' picker being blank when colour space is RGBU

Crop Tool displays checkerboard when rotating image in Develop Persona.

The Patch Tool doesn't work with Global Sources & 'Set Global Source' remains greyed out

Unable to Undo crop after pressing Enter key in Develop Persona.

Blemish Tool lag in Develop Persona

Quick Access to Node Tool no longer allows you to insert node (Windows)

Fixed spurious "future version" error under certain circumstances

Improvements with PDF Import and Layers

Fixes for RTF import - font name discrepancies, fields in footnotes

Some functions in layers context menu should not be available for non-child items.

Update for HEIF importer

DWG Import scaling improvements

Colour Panel now remembers user preference for CMYK documents

Export Panel UI fixes

Fixed some tool drawing issues relating to selections across spreads etc

Pen tool tweaks and fixes

Fixed hang that could occur composing vertical centre aligned text

OpenType handling does not respect lookup flags such as IgnoreMarks

Hit box of scaled text could be incorrect

Gradients on text strokes don't render unless the fill also has a gradient

Fixes for line breaking in some odd cases with punctuation

Resource Manager updates

Light UI Improvements

Many and various Layers Panel updates and fixes

Clipboard: 32 bit DIB support added

Auto Flow Place: Added an option to auto-flow place to replace the content of already populated picture frames

More attributes are retained when replacing images in frames

Ensure global colour edits update live

Select Same Name should only select objects with user supplied names

New clearer icons for stroke properties (cap, join, align)

Help & localisation improvements.

Licensing and Registration improvements and new help links