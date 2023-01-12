De Document Foundation heeft de vierde update voor versie 7.4.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 7.4 voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor webp-afbeeldingen, heeft documentatie voor de ScriptForge scripting library en verbetert de prestaties en compatibiliteit. Versie 7.4.4 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 114 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in version 7.4.4 RC1 coverity#1212509 'revert Logically dead code'

tdf#46444 Calc doesn't filter any comments

tdf#47679 Copy + Paste changes "OpenSymbol" font to "StarSymbol"

tdf#54053 PDF export: enhance watermarking feature with color, transparency, size and location

tdf#57423 PDF: "Description" and "Title/Text Alternative" is only PDF-exported for Images, but not for Shapes, Formula, Frames, and OLE Objects

tdf#67669 Make narrow non-breaking spaces visible

tdf#67866 ACCESSIBILITY: Missing language information in exported PDF

tdf#70293 FILESAVE XLSX Grouping of shapes is lost on export

tdf#82115 Repeatable crash/hang entering Japanese into a Writer comment on OSX ( see comment 4 )

tdf#92222 FILESAVE: Shapes with Default Line Width Changed on Roundtrip (MSO 2010+ theme defaults not preserved)

tdf#104597 RTL script text runs are reversed on PDF import, PDFIProcessor::mirrorString misbehaving

tdf#107405 Setting fixed kerning (text spacing) is limited to -2pt

tdf#108356 FILESAVE: Master slide background image set as tiled when exporting to PPTX

tdf#113592 LibreLogo: add fallback localization to fix platform issues

tdf#115007 Add a number formatting option (for using in Format() BASIC function, and in Calc number format) to spell number, like in NUMBERTEXT extension

tdf#122188 Disappear table lines of XLS opened with OS dark theme (XLSX OK)

tdf#124098 FILEOPEN: Calc sheet showing multiple "adapt Row Height" responses, slow loading

tdf#128150 FILEOPEN: Shape in master slide is white using useBgFill=1

tdf#132650 Applause sound from Gallery has an annoying background sound

tdf#135192 Accessibility of PDF export: "Export as > Tagged PDF" does not export correct tags for tables

tdf#135638 Accessibility of PDF export: some images are not flagged by Figure tag while exporting docx into pdf

tdf#138111 FAILESAVE: Style “A0" in Draw is not retained (changed to "A4") after save and reopen

tdf#139749 'Current word' dropdown not focused upon opening Thesaurus (GTK3)

tdf#141386 Alternative text from screenshots is only recognised by the PDF Accessibility Checker (PAC 3) after closing and reopening when exporting to a PDF file.

tdf#143209 Edge Scrolling no longer works properly on my touchpad beginning with version 6.2 and newer.

tdf#144399 Impress: FILESAVE to ODP as read-only with additional password protection for editing not working

tdf#145416 Object animation - Emphasis - Spin: When rotated to 90°, bitmap object disappears (FreeBSD & Linux)

tdf#145491 Highlighting of current slide in slide sorter vanishes after undoing the deletion of an element

tdf#145648 Different kerning when comparing Text and Comments

tdf#145688 Images misplaced in table cells

tdf#146395 Input field for QR Code does not allow newlines

tdf#146842 All pages are empty/white when printing (skia, macOS only)

tdf#147203 drag and drop between AutoText categories does not work on Writer

tdf#147246 Draw (PDF import) - Asian Text Font do not load correctly

tdf#147640 Linear gradient should not show settings for radial/non-linear gradients in Sidebar (GTK3)

tdf#147802 Clicking on header or footer area in long writer document takes a long time and slows down text selection and closing document

tdf#148140 Automatic font color is not considering brightness of background in edit mode

tdf#148435 LibreOffice on macOS hangs on using window snapping / window manager (BetterTouchTool, Rectangle, Raycast, Amethyst, ...) or any other redraw, context switch, etc, from idle thread

tdf#148505 Embedded Formula objects are unusable in dark mode

tdf#148672 Transliteration of text in parentheses

tdf#148799 FILEOPEN DOCX Table formula with comma number delimiter does not update

tdf#149140 Table header cells have scope set to None instead of Column after exporting Writer table to PDF/UA

tdf#149322 Text is being overly distorted when using Page Down

tdf#149595 Images disappearing when moving text with drag & drop & track changes record enabled

tdf#149800 Unwanted white border in exported SVG

tdf#149803 FILESAVE PPTX Use background fill property not saved for all shapes

tdf#149932 When using ibus input methods, the underlining style set by the input method is ignored in the gtk3 backend.

tdf#150007 Use the GTK3 / GTK4 "suggested-action" CSS class for the "Find Next" button in the "Find and Replace" dialog to visually indicate it is receiving the default action

tdf#150011 Add Croatian Kuna to Euroconvert function

tdf#150273 Solid Line Style preview in Borders dialog is not seen using dark mode in Ubuntu 22.04 and OpenSuse

tdf#150457 Crash on hovering footnote references after removing footnote

tdf#150966 FILESAVE Editing this MSO file in LO Writer causes the header and footer contents to be corrupted

tdf#151174 sidebar transparency slider isn't hidden when it does not apply

tdf#151376 Unexpected 'DisposedException' when calling document-located Basic or Python Script

tdf#151509 Sidebar content disappearing with gtk3 backend

tdf#151519 LibreOffice Writer Ruler (set to inches) won't display sub-inch tick-marks.

tdf#151544 “Lines per page" in Grid Mode is not accurately applied (always 1 line less than set in page style dalog)

tdf#151546 PDF poppler based filter import to Writer canvas reverses RTL script

tdf#151610 Exporting charts (to PDF, but also to a unit test dump) gives different results depending on system dark mode

tdf#151722 Incorrect TTF names are used in UI and in saved document

tdf#151753 Cannot change data range of Chart based on non-continues range of Writer table

tdf#151846 LibreOffice 7.4 missing several imports in com.sun.star.chart2 namespace

tdf#151847 Invalid XPropertySet for several properties and queryInterface() returns

tdf#151891 Connectors created in PPTX they are appear incorrectly when opened in Impress.

tdf#151898 Sidebar Icons and "Font Color" Icon Appear Blurry When On HiDPI

tdf#151929 LibreOffice Crashes if Video Card Changed (Win nVidia GTX 670)

tdf#151944 IMPRESS: error colour export in bmp

tdf#151954 LibreOffice Writer deletes paragraph breaks while moving text in ”track changes” mode

tdf#151962 Math Shortcut to open documents in Spanish version

tdf#151979 Crash when changing Text Grid type after I switch from Calc to Writer window

tdf#151988 Text Grid dialog: select "Grid (lines and characters)" after you have selected "Grid (lines only)", the control "Characters per line" and "Character width" are grayed out

tdf#151993 The decimal comma in table formulas always changes from comma to point, resulting broken formula in documents where document locale (language) has default decimal comma

tdf#152045 Saving a DOCX document with a content control in Writer produces a document unreadable in Word

tdf#152053 Calc opens CSV with narrow column so cannot read the date

tdf#152061 FILEOPEN: DOCX Bitmap image scale is calculated incorrectly

tdf#152069 Export failure: The background parameters changed after export

tdf#152077 Calc freeze when you draw a line inside the chart

tdf#152081 Cell comment box visible after hiding the row it belongs

tdf#152083 Ligatures are incorrectly reversed opening RTL PDF files

tdf#152087 chart element selection dropdown text is misaligned (GTK3)

tdf#152094 The whole sentence is moving once after file opening when applying formatting and wiggling characters

tdf#152106 can not open particular DOCX file

tdf#152128 GTK3: when creating a new address block in mail merge wizard, free text entry is allowed (but can't remove it)

tdf#152134 Customize: assign user macro to menu fails and hangs LibreOffice

tdf#152152 Artistic effects problem in Word after saving in Writer

tdf#152153 Embedded images problem in Writer.

tdf#152154 Crash in libmergedlo.so when Object Catalog undocked and BASIC IDE closed

tdf#152155 gtk3: Dropdown in Extension sidebar misplaced

tdf#152172 macOS: under macOS Ventura 13.x with Safari as default browser and Settings > Advanced > Show Develop menu disabled, local help loaded instead of the expected online help

tdf#152186 The shape gets a shadow when saving PPTX.

tdf#152196 Visible gaps in Arabic/Persian text with fallback font

tdf#152199 Image garbled after roundtrip

tdf#152200 An input box followed by a to-character anchor of a textbox results in corrupt DOCX

tdf#152203 Footnotes randomized on DOCX import

tdf#152211 Connector rendered incorrectly if the line thickness of the shape and the connector differ greatly in Impress

tdf#152266 A macro warning shows because of stale events assignment, but no indication in UI for that

tdf#152284 Increase contrast of the ruler elements when os/DE is in a Dark color mode

tdf#152289 Glossary document with hyperlinks causes "unreadable content" warning when Word opens exported DOCX

tdf#152311 New Address Block field has black font when using system dark mode

tdf#152325 Autofilter Show/Hide only the current item doesn't work

tdf#152329 GTK3: Caption preview font is black when using OS dark mode

tdf#152351 (Hagen) SF_Dictionary ReplaceItem does not accept array as value

tdf#152411 Gtk-CRITICAL: assertion 'GTK_IS_TREE_MODEL (tree_model)' failed when switching element lists in Math

tdf#152413 Text layout involving Narrow No-Break Space (U+202F) is broken

tdf#152421 Gtk-CRITICAL: 'GTK_IS_LABEL (label)' assertion failure when opening Options > LibreOffice Calc > View

tdf#152455 Strings not translatable in paste special dialog

tdf#152495 crash when closing ruby (phonetic guide) dialog with escape (gtk3)

tdf#152501 Erroneous extended tips on dialog dropdowns: uses the tab's or dialog's instead Bugs fixed in version 7.4.4 RC2 cid#1517796 out-of-bounds read

ofz#54402 check bounds

tdf#145599 Calc Charts display gets corrupted when you draw a line inside them

tdf#152434 FILEOPEN:PPTX: Images not displayed

tdf#152520 Crash: if macro uses module TITLE_CASE or SENTENCE_CASE in Transliteration module

tdf#152606 Crash if I open the specified pptx file