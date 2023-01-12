Software-update: LibreOffice 7.4.4

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft de vierde update voor versie 7.4.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 7.4 voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor webp-afbeeldingen, heeft documentatie voor de ScriptForge scripting library en verbetert de prestaties en compatibiliteit. Versie 7.4.4 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 114 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in version 7.4.4 RC1
  • coverity#1212509 'revert Logically dead code'
  • tdf#46444 Calc doesn't filter any comments
  • tdf#47679 Copy + Paste changes "OpenSymbol" font to "StarSymbol"
  • tdf#54053 PDF export: enhance watermarking feature with color, transparency, size and location
  • tdf#57423 PDF: "Description" and "Title/Text Alternative" is only PDF-exported for Images, but not for Shapes, Formula, Frames, and OLE Objects
  • tdf#67669 Make narrow non-breaking spaces visible
  • tdf#67866 ACCESSIBILITY: Missing language information in exported PDF
  • tdf#70293 FILESAVE XLSX Grouping of shapes is lost on export
  • tdf#82115 Repeatable crash/hang entering Japanese into a Writer comment on OSX ( see comment 4 )
  • tdf#92222 FILESAVE: Shapes with Default Line Width Changed on Roundtrip (MSO 2010+ theme defaults not preserved)
  • tdf#104597 RTL script text runs are reversed on PDF import, PDFIProcessor::mirrorString misbehaving
  • tdf#107405 Setting fixed kerning (text spacing) is limited to -2pt
  • tdf#108356 FILESAVE: Master slide background image set as tiled when exporting to PPTX
  • tdf#113592 LibreLogo: add fallback localization to fix platform issues
  • tdf#115007 Add a number formatting option (for using in Format() BASIC function, and in Calc number format) to spell number, like in NUMBERTEXT extension
  • tdf#122188 Disappear table lines of XLS opened with OS dark theme (XLSX OK)
  • tdf#124098 FILEOPEN: Calc sheet showing multiple "adapt Row Height" responses, slow loading
  • tdf#128150 FILEOPEN: Shape in master slide is white using useBgFill=1
  • tdf#132650 Applause sound from Gallery has an annoying background sound
  • tdf#135192 Accessibility of PDF export: "Export as > Tagged PDF" does not export correct tags for tables
  • tdf#135638 Accessibility of PDF export: some images are not flagged by Figure tag while exporting docx into pdf
  • tdf#138111 FAILESAVE: Style “A0" in Draw is not retained (changed to "A4") after save and reopen
  • tdf#139749 'Current word' dropdown not focused upon opening Thesaurus (GTK3)
  • tdf#141386 Alternative text from screenshots is only recognised by the PDF Accessibility Checker (PAC 3) after closing and reopening when exporting to a PDF file.
  • tdf#143209 Edge Scrolling no longer works properly on my touchpad beginning with version 6.2 and newer.
  • tdf#144399 Impress: FILESAVE to ODP as read-only with additional password protection for editing not working
  • tdf#145416 Object animation - Emphasis - Spin: When rotated to 90°, bitmap object disappears (FreeBSD & Linux)
  • tdf#145491 Highlighting of current slide in slide sorter vanishes after undoing the deletion of an element
  • tdf#145648 Different kerning when comparing Text and Comments
  • tdf#145688 Images misplaced in table cells
  • tdf#146395 Input field for QR Code does not allow newlines
  • tdf#146842 All pages are empty/white when printing (skia, macOS only)
  • tdf#147203 drag and drop between AutoText categories does not work on Writer
  • tdf#147246 Draw (PDF import) - Asian Text Font do not load correctly
  • tdf#147640 Linear gradient should not show settings for radial/non-linear gradients in Sidebar (GTK3)
  • tdf#147802 Clicking on header or footer area in long writer document takes a long time and slows down text selection and closing document
  • tdf#148140 Automatic font color is not considering brightness of background in edit mode
  • tdf#148435 LibreOffice on macOS hangs on using window snapping / window manager (BetterTouchTool, Rectangle, Raycast, Amethyst, ...) or any other redraw, context switch, etc, from idle thread
  • tdf#148505 Embedded Formula objects are unusable in dark mode
  • tdf#148672 Transliteration of text in parentheses
  • tdf#148799 FILEOPEN DOCX Table formula with comma number delimiter does not update
  • tdf#149140 Table header cells have scope set to None instead of Column after exporting Writer table to PDF/UA
  • tdf#149322 Text is being overly distorted when using Page Down
  • tdf#149595 Images disappearing when moving text with drag & drop & track changes record enabled
  • tdf#149800 Unwanted white border in exported SVG
  • tdf#149803 FILESAVE PPTX Use background fill property not saved for all shapes
  • tdf#149932 When using ibus input methods, the underlining style set by the input method is ignored in the gtk3 backend.
  • tdf#150007 Use the GTK3 / GTK4 "suggested-action" CSS class for the "Find Next" button in the "Find and Replace" dialog to visually indicate it is receiving the default action
  • tdf#150011 Add Croatian Kuna to Euroconvert function
  • tdf#150273 Solid Line Style preview in Borders dialog is not seen using dark mode in Ubuntu 22.04 and OpenSuse
  • tdf#150457 Crash on hovering footnote references after removing footnote
  • tdf#150966 FILESAVE Editing this MSO file in LO Writer causes the header and footer contents to be corrupted
  • tdf#151174 sidebar transparency slider isn't hidden when it does not apply
  • tdf#151376 Unexpected 'DisposedException' when calling document-located Basic or Python Script
  • tdf#151509 Sidebar content disappearing with gtk3 backend
  • tdf#151519 LibreOffice Writer Ruler (set to inches) won't display sub-inch tick-marks.
  • tdf#151544 “Lines per page" in Grid Mode is not accurately applied (always 1 line less than set in page style dalog)
  • tdf#151546 PDF poppler based filter import to Writer canvas reverses RTL script
  • tdf#151610 Exporting charts (to PDF, but also to a unit test dump) gives different results depending on system dark mode
  • tdf#151722 Incorrect TTF names are used in UI and in saved document
  • tdf#151753 Cannot change data range of Chart based on non-continues range of Writer table
  • tdf#151846 LibreOffice 7.4 missing several imports in com.sun.star.chart2 namespace
  • tdf#151847 Invalid XPropertySet for several properties and queryInterface() returns
  • tdf#151891 Connectors created in PPTX they are appear incorrectly when opened in Impress.
  • tdf#151898 Sidebar Icons and "Font Color" Icon Appear Blurry When On HiDPI
  • tdf#151929 LibreOffice Crashes if Video Card Changed (Win nVidia GTX 670)
  • tdf#151944 IMPRESS: error colour export in bmp
  • tdf#151954 LibreOffice Writer deletes paragraph breaks while moving text in ”track changes” mode
  • tdf#151962 Math Shortcut to open documents in Spanish version
  • tdf#151979 Crash when changing Text Grid type after I switch from Calc to Writer window
  • tdf#151988 Text Grid dialog: select "Grid (lines and characters)" after you have selected "Grid (lines only)", the control "Characters per line" and "Character width" are grayed out
  • tdf#151993 The decimal comma in table formulas always changes from comma to point, resulting broken formula in documents where document locale (language) has default decimal comma
  • tdf#152045 Saving a DOCX document with a content control in Writer produces a document unreadable in Word
  • tdf#152053 Calc opens CSV with narrow column so cannot read the date
  • tdf#152061 FILEOPEN: DOCX Bitmap image scale is calculated incorrectly
  • tdf#152069 Export failure: The background parameters changed after export
  • tdf#152077 Calc freeze when you draw a line inside the chart
  • tdf#152081 Cell comment box visible after hiding the row it belongs
  • tdf#152083 Ligatures are incorrectly reversed opening RTL PDF files
  • tdf#152087 chart element selection dropdown text is misaligned (GTK3)
  • tdf#152094 The whole sentence is moving once after file opening when applying formatting and wiggling characters
  • tdf#152106 can not open particular DOCX file
  • tdf#152128 GTK3: when creating a new address block in mail merge wizard, free text entry is allowed (but can't remove it)
  • tdf#152134 Customize: assign user macro to menu fails and hangs LibreOffice
  • tdf#152152 Artistic effects problem in Word after saving in Writer
  • tdf#152153 Embedded images problem in Writer.
  • tdf#152154 Crash in libmergedlo.so when Object Catalog undocked and BASIC IDE closed
  • tdf#152155 gtk3: Dropdown in Extension sidebar misplaced
  • tdf#152172 macOS: under macOS Ventura 13.x with Safari as default browser and Settings > Advanced > Show Develop menu disabled, local help loaded instead of the expected online help
  • tdf#152186 The shape gets a shadow when saving PPTX.
  • tdf#152196 Visible gaps in Arabic/Persian text with fallback font
  • tdf#152199 Image garbled after roundtrip
  • tdf#152200 An input box followed by a to-character anchor of a textbox results in corrupt DOCX
  • tdf#152203 Footnotes randomized on DOCX import
  • tdf#152211 Connector rendered incorrectly if the line thickness of the shape and the connector differ greatly in Impress
  • tdf#152266 A macro warning shows because of stale events assignment, but no indication in UI for that
  • tdf#152284 Increase contrast of the ruler elements when os/DE is in a Dark color mode
  • tdf#152289 Glossary document with hyperlinks causes "unreadable content" warning when Word opens exported DOCX
  • tdf#152311 New Address Block field has black font when using system dark mode
  • tdf#152325 Autofilter Show/Hide only the current item doesn't work
  • tdf#152329 GTK3: Caption preview font is black when using OS dark mode
  • tdf#152351 (Hagen) SF_Dictionary ReplaceItem does not accept array as value
  • tdf#152411 Gtk-CRITICAL: assertion 'GTK_IS_TREE_MODEL (tree_model)' failed when switching element lists in Math
  • tdf#152413 Text layout involving Narrow No-Break Space (U+202F) is broken
  • tdf#152421 Gtk-CRITICAL: 'GTK_IS_LABEL (label)' assertion failure when opening Options > LibreOffice Calc > View
  • tdf#152455 Strings not translatable in paste special dialog
  • tdf#152495 crash when closing ruby (phonetic guide) dialog with escape (gtk3)
  • tdf#152501 Erroneous extended tips on dialog dropdowns: uses the tab's or dialog's instead
Bugs fixed in version 7.4.4 RC2
  • cid#1517796 out-of-bounds read
  • ofz#54402 check bounds
  • tdf#145599 Calc Charts display gets corrupted when you draw a line inside them
  • tdf#152434 FILEOPEN:PPTX: Images not displayed
  • tdf#152520 Crash: if macro uses module TITLE_CASE or SENTENCE_CASE in Transliteration module
  • tdf#152606 Crash if I open the specified pptx file

Versienummer 7.4.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-nieuwste-versie/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.4.4&lang=nl
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-01-2023 15:46 15

12-01-2023 • 15:46

15

Bron: The Document Foundation

Update-historie

07-06 LibreOffice 26.2.4 20
30-04 LibreOffice 26.2.3 9
26-03 LibreOffice 26.2.2 22
27-02 LibreOffice 26.2.1 40
04-02 LibreOffice 26.2 8
18-12 LibreOffice 25.8.4 4
13-11 LibreOffice 25.8.3 15
09-10 LibreOffice 25.8.2 25
08-'25 LibreOffice 25.8.1 42
08-'25 LibreOffice 25.8.0 32
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Reacties (15)

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fondacio 12 januari 2023 17:36
Mac-gebruikers kunnen vooral erg blijk zijn met de stabiliteitsfix die het bevriezen van LibreOffice bij gebruik van een extern scherm verhelpt.

Inmiddels komen er nog heel veel goede verbeteringen aan, maar daar moeten we nog even op wachten. Zo zal de installatietijd van LibreOffice vanaf 7.4.5 veel korter worden dankzij het gebruik van een ander compressie-algoritme.

De echte versie van LO om naar uit te kijken op MacOS is 7.5, dievolgens de planning eind deze maand uitkomt. Daar zullen naast bovenstaande nog een hoop andere verbeteringen in zitten, onder meer ondersteuning voor Dark Mode en press-and-hold om accenten op tekens te zetten (een bug die al openstond sinds 2011). Dat is grotendeels een verdienste van Patrick Luby, één van de hoofdontwikkelaars van NeoOffice, die nu blijkbaar erg actief is geworden in LibreOffice.
springtouwtje @fondacio13 januari 2023 16:29
voor accenten op letters gebruik ik US-International keyboard (in Windows). Heeft Mac die mogelijkheid niet?
fondacio @springtouwtje13 januari 2023 17:05
Op de Mac werkt dit anders en voorzover ik me kan herinneren niet met dead keys. Wel kun je bijvoorbeeld een é krijgen door alt/option+e in te drukken en dan een e in te toetsen en een ë door alt/option+u en dan een e.

De press and hold-optie bestaat inmiddels al erg lang en zie je bijvoorbeeld ook in iOS. Het houdt in dat je een toets lang ingedrukt houdt en er dan verschillende opties verschijnen met accenten. Als ik bijvoorbeeld de e-toets indruk en ingedrukt hou, kan ik kiezen voor è, é, ê, ë, ē, ė en ę. Het voordeel daarvan is dat je ongeacht je keyboard-layout toegang hebt tot veel meer varianten (bij z bijvoorbeeld ž, ź en ż). Het is dan ook erg handig dat dit vanaf versie 7.5.0 eindelijk ook met LibreOffice zal kunnen. Dan kan iedereen met een Mac makkelijker Tadić correct schrijven.
beerse
@fondacio13 januari 2023 22:40
Misschien/hopelijk is dat press-and-hold een platform onafhankelijke optie: Het lijkt mij onder linux en/of windows ook wel handig.
pdegroote @beerse19 januari 2023 19:02
De 'press-and-hold' methode kun je op Windows ook hebben via Holdkey (Holdkey Pro kost $6.95).
Website: https://holdkey.eu/

Een andere optie is bv. via UltimateKEYS (AutoHotkey script voor Windows of XKB/Xmodmap voor Linux).
Website: https://pieter-degroote.github.io/UltimateKEYS/
(Bijkomend: UltimateKEYS heb ik zelf geschreven en heeft een aantal aspecten geleend van EurKEY, beide onder GPL v3.)
Alex3 12 januari 2023 16:43
Het wordt tijd dat het updaten wat eenvoudiger wordt dan de hele zaak opnieuw installeren. Zeker als die updates om de haverklap komen.
sfranken @Alex312 januari 2023 16:54
Hoezo de hele zaak opnieuw installeren? Dit komt toch gewoon in je pakketbeheerder mee?
Alex3 @sfranken12 januari 2023 16:59
Welke pakketbeheerder?
sfranken @Alex312 januari 2023 17:04
Ook windows heeft dat tegenwoordig geloof ik. Chocolatery, geloof ik
peterhagen @sfranken12 januari 2023 17:18
bijna goed: https://chocolatey.org

Als alternatief is er winget, maar geen idee of LibreOffice daarin al beschikbaar is. Voor macOS is homebrew ook een handige.
Jogai @peterhagen13 januari 2023 09:43
bijna goed: https://scoop.sh
Qalo
@Alex313 januari 2023 14:04
Als je Windows gebruikt hoef je niet de hele zaak opnieuw te installeren. Je hoeft alleen maar de installatiebestanden binnen te halen (hoofdbestand en eventueel het helpbestand), en die installeer je gewoon over de al bestaande installatie heen. De installer zorgt er zelf voor dat alle oude bestanden worden vervangen door die van de nieuwe installatie. Dat is één extra handeling ten opzichte van een update via het programma zelf, dus zoveel heeft het ook niet om het lijf.

Denk maar zo: je krijgt er een schitterend kantoorpakket voor terug. Volledig functioneel en gratis ook! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 22 juli 2024 20:43]

beerse
@Alex313 januari 2023 22:42
Er schijnt een, niet gratis!, versie van LibreOffice in de microsoft store te zitten.... :+
En er zijn natuurlijk de diverse anderen zoals (mijn favoriet) https://chocolatey.org/.
davince72 12 januari 2023 15:52
Gaaf dat dit soort open source software bestaat👍 ik gebruik het al jaren zonder problemen (wel gewoon simpele standaard docjes)
Niks geen duur abonnement voor Microsoft Office nodig.
paardje 12 januari 2023 18:23
Haha, ja net gemerkt dat mijn oude ZORIN-laptop begon up te daten. Nouja, weten we in ieder geval dattie het doet! :*)

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