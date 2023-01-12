Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.0.0

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. Versie 2.0 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Updates:
  • Updated LAV Filters to version 0.77.1-1-g6f78a
  • Updated MediaInfo DLL to version 22.12
Changes/additions/improvements:
  • When A-B repeat is active, HOME button now seeks to A position instead of beginning.
  • Add support for new LayoutResX/Y ASS subtitle header.
  • Correctly apply scaling to blur tag in ASS subtitles.
  • Some improvements to the FreeType fallback path for font rendering. Fixes rare issue of missing text with certain complex fonts that fail with GDI.
  • Added new advanced option MouseLeftUpDelay. This delays the left click action on the video area in anticipation of a double-click. Can be used to prevent unwanted pausing when toggling fullscreen. Suggested value is 250ms. Disabled by default.
Fixes:
  • Fixed a decoding issue with certain TrueHD audio streams
  • Filename was wrong when saving downloaded subtitle when moving to next file in folder/playlist
  • Fixed style issue with embedded WebVTT
  • Fixed hang in SaveThumbnails on seek failure with an incomplete file
  • Fixed issue with seekbar safezone in the case that video area is hidden
  • Several other small fixes

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/2.0.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-01-2023 09:39 36

12-01-2023 • 09:39

36

Bron: Doom9

Update-historie

04-06 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.7.2 1
20-04 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.7.1 0
04-04 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.7.0 10
20-03 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.6.4 0
04-03 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.6.3 0
16-02 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.6.2 14
27-01 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.6.1 0
08-01 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.6.0 4
05-12 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.5.6 2
31-10 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 2.5.5 2
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Media Player Classic - Home Cinema

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Design en multimedia

Reacties (36)

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downtime 12 januari 2023 09:50
Vanwaar nu opeens deze stap naar een 2.0 versie? Zoveel is er toch niet gewijzigd?
MacPoedel @downtime12 januari 2023 10:22
Op Github legt clsid uit det het vorige week 2000 dagen geleden was dat die de ontwikkeling overgenomen heeft van MPC-HC en dat dat gewoon een gelegenheid was om naar 2.0 te gaan.

Lijkt me een gevalletje zoals de Linux kernel waarbij Linus bv een version bump doet als er geen vingers en tenen meer zijn om versies bij te houden (+4 in dit geval dan).

Ik ben het wel eens dat je dan ergens een grote nieuwigheid verwacht, maar veel nieuwe features verwacht ik ook niet van MPC-HC, voor mij doet het wat het moet doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MacPoedel op 22 juli 2024 16:33]

DevWouter @MacPoedel12 januari 2023 10:45
Er zijn er verschillende vormen en de meeste uitgebreide is Major.Minor.Patch.Build
Major = Verbetering waarbij oude gedrag dusdanig veranderd dat afhankelijkheden aangepast moeten worden (zoals wanneer MPC permanent de manier van ondertiteling opslaan verandert).
Minor = Verbetering waarbij nieuw gedrag geïntroduceerd wordt en afhankelijkheden geen last van hebben (zoals een nieuw ondertiteling formaat)
Patch = Verbeteringen die het bestaande gedrag niet aanpast, vooral gericht op Security/Performace/Stability.
Build = Heeft eigenlijk geen waarde, het is vooral bedoeld om te weten welke versie men gebruilkt

Over het algemeen release je elke major, minor en patch versie, maar builds zijn vooral intern bedoeld.

“Windows 10 version 22H2‑10.0.19045.2486”
10 => Major
0 => Minor
19045 => Patch
2486 => Build
himlims_ @DevWouter12 januari 2023 10:58
nofi; maar ik hecht heden dag echt 0 waarden aan major/minor/patch versies.
gevoels matig gooien alle ontwikkelaars die nummers maar random in elkaar.

ene weke is er een grote update, veel wijzgingen, krijg het een build versie mee, week erop niets veranderd; wordt het ineens 3.0

zeker met ide rolling updates van de browser mannen, ... ik kijk er niet eens meer na; blind updatens :+
OMX2000 @himlims_12 januari 2023 11:42
Dat is misschien jou perceptie. Maar bijvoorbeeld de jongens en meisjes die javascript packages publishen, houden zich toch best goed aan de semantic versioning conventie. En zo zijn er meer voorbeelden te vinden.
bhartman @OMX200012 januari 2023 23:02
Ja de Linux kernel ;)
MacPoedel @DevWouter12 januari 2023 10:50
De ontwikkelaar van MPC-HC volgt die conventie dus duidelijk niet, dat is geen verplichting toch.
xyquesz @DevWouter12 januari 2023 14:10
Het belangrijkste is dat er nog steeds ontwikkeling zit in MPC-HC, nadat het 2000 dagen geleden eigenlijk officieel afgeschreven was.
Jogai @DevWouter13 januari 2023 09:31
Semver is handig voor libraries, maar voor applicaties maakt het niet echt uit wat je doet. Er is vast tegenaan te programmeren, maar dat is niet de target use case. Het is dan even schrikken voor diegenen die er wat tegenaan programmeren, vervolgens kan dat handjevol mensen opgelucht ademhalen omdat er toch niets aan de api is aangepast. Dus impact van versienummer is ~0.
sambalbaj @MacPoedel12 januari 2023 20:00
Duidelijk voor het onderscheid en eigenlijk had hij direct met 2.0 mogen beginnen.

Of beter onder een net andere naam want eigenlijk is het een fork en maakt doornummeren op de oude het daarmee wat onduidelijk.
swipe @downtime12 januari 2023 10:08
Op GitHUb staat het volgende:

"Last week it was exactly 2000 days (5.5 years) since I have taken over MPC-HC development, so a good time to finally make the bump to version 2.0.0.0."
nelisc @downtime12 januari 2023 09:58
Ik denk dat ze na 24 versies 1.9 wel klaar vonden. De laatste puntjes op de i we hebben 2.0?
Creesch @nelisc12 januari 2023 11:03
Leuke theorie, maar dat is voor veel moderne projecten niet hoe versie nummers werken.
De punt is geen decimaal teken en de 9 had ook prima omhoog gekund naar een 10.

Het is meestal ook niet zo dat versies achter de punt "minder af" zijn. In tegendeel zelfs, feitelijk werkt het puntjes op i principe precies andersom.
Veel software maakt gebruik van semantic versioning waarbij het eerste cijfer alleen maar omhoog gaat bij grote ingrijpende veranderingen. Het tweede cijfer gaat dan om releases waar kleine zaken aangepast worden en het derde cijfer is vaak voor pure bugfix releases.

Op het moment dat het eerste cijfer dus omhoog gaat is er in veel gevallen sprake van ingrijpende veranderingen. Dit houd ook vaak in dat er in de eerste versie van een dergelijke release vaak nog wel wat bugs gevonden worden. Zelfs als de ontwikkelaars alles super goed getest hebben ontkom je daar bijna niet aan. Dus dan komen er initieel vaak nog wat PATCH releases achteraan. Dus bijvoorbeeld 2.0.1, 2.0.2, etc. Dat zijn de initiële puntjes op de i voor een dergelijk release. Hierop volgende releases zullen dan vaak wat functionaliteit verder tunen of kleine zaken toevoegen. Dat zal dan een 2.1.0 zijn bijvoorbeeld. Dit zijn dan ook de uiteindelijke puntjes op de i.

Mits software dus semantic versioning volgt en je de meest uitontwikkelde en betrouwbare versie wil dan is dit dus niet de 2.0.0 versie maar eerder de 1.64.2.

Disclaimer:
Semantic versioning is voornamelijk bedoeld voor applicaties die onderling communiceren, dus voor APIs. Het wordt echter ook voor user facing applicaties toegepast, omdat de definitie van "grote incompatibele veranderingen" daar wat minder helder is, komt er toch vaak een arbitraire beslissing van ontwikkelaars bij kijken. Vaak zie je dat applicaties grote UI-veranderingen hier onder laten vallen. Maar in sommige gevallen zal de gebruiker weinig merken, maar is bijvoorbeeld de applicatie onderliggend geheel op de schop genomen.
Hier is het sowieso duidelijk een arbitraire beslissing geweest :)
HakanX @Creesch12 januari 2023 12:58
Sinds Google met Chrome versies kapot heeft gemaakt door elke minor update een major nummer te geven om zo Firefox "in te halen" heeft versienummering eigenlijk zijn waarde verloren. Inmiddels zitten ze bij major versie 111 ofzo. 8)7
Creesch @HakanX12 januari 2023 13:42
Allereerst, zie het stukje disclaimer in mijn reactie ;)
Puur dat het bij browser nu zo werkt, betekent niet dat het voor andere applicaties ook zo is. Los daarvan zijn de punten in het versienummer van Chrome ook geen decimaal punten.
Daarom vond ik het de moeite waard om wat tekst en uitleg te geven rondom de theorie van versie nummers.
loeberce @downtime12 januari 2023 10:11
Omdat de ontwikkelaar 2000 dagen geleden het stokje heeft overgenomen van de oorspronkelijke ontwikkelaar.
Koskola 12 januari 2023 11:58
Kan iemand mij uitleggen welke voordelen Media Player Classic heeft t.o.v. VLC ?
FateTrap @Koskola12 januari 2023 12:24
Ik denk niet dat mensen het gebruiken omdat er niks beter bestaat, maar vooral omdat het vroeger één van de enige opties was die je had op windows systemen.

Ik zou zeggen dat op de belangrijkste punten mpv (https://mpv.io/) de laatste 5 jaar algemeen gezien de beste media player is, daarna komt VLC en mpc-hc is niet meer competitief met een aantal andere opties.

mpv is gewoon de speler waar je naartoe gaat als je controle wilt hebben. Door het volledig te kunnen configureren, scripts en shaders te maken, heb je volledige controle over hoe je de video wilt weergeven.

Ondertussen is het voordeel van MPC de lage hoeveelheid vaardigheden die je nodig hebt om het te kunnen gebruiken. U hoeft bijvoorbeeld geen pagina's met documentatie door te lezen om te begrijpen hoe u de weergave van ondertitels kunt wijzigen.

MPV heeft de beste HDR naar SDR tonemapping en MPV heeft betere shaders. Al heb ik ook al ondervonden dat MPV veel beter werkt op BSD en Linux systemen dan op windows. Maar ik denk erlijk gezegd dat zo goed als niemand nog MPC-HC zou gebruiken als BSD en Linux de hoogste populariteit zouden hebben op de desktop.
HakanX @FateTrap12 januari 2023 14:07
Al die uitgebreide details ken ik eigenlijk niet eens. Destijds toen Windows Media Player echt een draak was geworden was MPC een verademing die de simpele interface van wmp 6.x gebruikte, maar toch zowat alles afspeelde. Sindsdien verschillende iteraties ervan blijven gebruiken zonder verder behoefte te hebben naar meer opties dan doen wat een videospeler hoort te doen. Vetrouwde interface, vertrouwde sneltoetsen. Alle vernieuwingen gebeuren onder de motorkap en ben daar erg blij mee.
Cobb @HakanX12 januari 2023 14:34
Jeetje daar gaat een can of worms herinnering open. Wat was de Windows Media Player een draak inderdaad met al die verschillende skins en losse 'onderdelen' op je bureaublad. Het was inderdaad de reden voor mij om voor MPC te kiezen.
Jogai @FateTrap13 januari 2023 09:41
Ben wel fan van MVP, maar merk dat cpu het heel wat zwaarder heeft dan bij VLC.

[code]
fs=yes
profile=gpu-hq
cache=yes
slang=en,eng,nl
alang=en,eng,nl
scale=ewa_lanczossharp
cscale=spline36
video-sync=display-resample
interpolation
tscale=oversample
gpu-api=vulkan
#Compress audio to better understand speech
af=lavfi="pan=stereo|FL < 0.5*FC + 0.3*FLC + 0.3*FL + 0.3*BL + 0.3*SL + 0.5*LFE | FR < 0.5*FC + 0.3*FRC + 0.3*FR + 0.3*BR + 0.3*SR + 0.5*LFE",lavfi="acompressor=10"
screenshot-format=png
screenshot-high-bit-depth=yes
screenshot-png-compression=7
screenshot-template="%F - [%P]v%#01n"
#Enable following lines for improved HDR mapping
#hdr-compute-peak=yes
#tone-mapping=mobius
#tone-mapping-param=0.4
[/code]
Clemens123 @Koskola12 januari 2023 12:10
Je hebt meer controle over de directshow filters en renderer die je gebruikt, itt tot VLC waar alles inbegrepen is en vanzelf gaat.
Miuccia @Koskola12 januari 2023 16:57
MPC bouwt voort op Microsoft's raamwerken voor het verwerken van media, zoals Directshow.

VLC is een standalone multiplatform product, waar alles bij inbegrepen zit.
woepel @Koskola13 januari 2023 10:08
Je hoeft geen bestanden eerst in te lezen. Je gaat naar een map klikt de eerste aan en de rest volgt. Geen andere player gevonden die dit ook zo doet.
Jeroenzer 12 januari 2023 10:06
kan je met deze player ook casten naar chromecast ?
Bender @Jeroenzer12 januari 2023 10:30
Casten naar Chromecast is toch afhankelijk van de bron en niet van de mediaspeler?
Voor chromecast moet er een online bereikbare 'link' zijn die Chromecast kan oppakken en kan afspelen toch?
84hannes @Bender12 januari 2023 10:58
Voor chromecast moet er een online bereikbare 'link' zijn die Chromecast kan oppakken en kan afspelen toch?
Ik weet niet wat je met 'online' bedoelt, maar volgens mij hoeft die link/url niet naar het grote internet te verwijzen, maar kan het ook een adres in je lokale netwerk zijn. Zo doet VLC dat waarschijnlijk ook (al heb ik dat zelf nooit werkend gekregen, maar dan ook al lang niet meer geprobeerd).
Jeroenzer @84hannes12 januari 2023 11:27
Met VLC gewoon chromecast in zelfde netwerk hebben als de computer/laptop waar je de film afspeelt.
japie06 @Bender12 januari 2023 10:42
Klopt, maar met VLC kan je bijvoorbeeld ook naar een Chromecast casten.
Jeroenzer @Bender12 januari 2023 11:26
Met VLC kan je dus casten naar chromecast.
Maar als het hierin ook zit wil ik dit graag testen of dat beter is.
theduke1989 12 januari 2023 14:41
zit hier ook de nieuwe Codec bij? Ik wou wat filmpjes afspelen van mijn pixel 7 pro. Maar moest dus een nieuwe codec vanuit de microsoft store downloaden, maar dat is geblokkeerd bij mij.
SCS2 @theduke198912 januari 2023 18:03
MPC heeft (volgens mij) geen codexen.
Maar anders om, zit bij het codex-pakket K-Lite Codec MPC er standaard bij.

https://www.codecguide.com
De "Standard" versie is voor bijna iedereen genoeg.

Vaak discussie of codex-pakket nodig is, maar ik gebruik het al sinds win XP.
Daarna nooit meer gezeik gehad.
Er is zéér veel in te stellen, maar met default voor mij prima.
AvWijk 12 januari 2023 10:30
Top, dit is mijn favorite. Benieuwd naar het verschil met mpc-BE.
GerardVanAfoort 15 januari 2023 08:38
fijne MediaPlayer.
Miuccia @Klootviool1212 januari 2023 16:58
Haha, my ass!

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