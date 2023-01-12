In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. Versie 2.0 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Updates: Updated LAV Filters to version 0.77.1-1-g6f78a

Updated MediaInfo DLL to version 22.12 Changes/additions/improvements: When A-B repeat is active, HOME button now seeks to A position instead of beginning.

Add support for new LayoutResX/Y ASS subtitle header.

Correctly apply scaling to blur tag in ASS subtitles.

Some improvements to the FreeType fallback path for font rendering. Fixes rare issue of missing text with certain complex fonts that fail with GDI.

Added new advanced option MouseLeftUpDelay. This delays the left click action on the video area in anticipation of a double-click. Can be used to prevent unwanted pausing when toggling fullscreen. Suggested value is 250ms. Disabled by default. Fixes: Fixed a decoding issue with certain TrueHD audio streams

Filename was wrong when saving downloaded subtitle when moving to next file in folder/playlist

Fixed style issue with embedded WebVTT

Fixed hang in SaveThumbnails on seek failure with an incomplete file

Fixed issue with seekbar safezone in the case that video area is hidden

Several other small fixes