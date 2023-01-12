Versie 1.182.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: macOS: use latest Lazarus patches to fully support macOS IME

Command "clipboard: copy as HTML"

Allow plugin "Suggest Untitled Filename" to better detect which tabs it should update

Project Manager: command "Go to file" opens the file if project panel is not visible

Command "export to html": hide selection in export; preserve multi-carets Fixed: Deleting of a block until last line, could add line-break for last line

Regression in 1.158: plugin "Show Unsaved Changes" window became not resizable

macOS: tab made by Command+N don't have caret

F12 ='toggle side panel' doesn't run from Project Manager with hidden top menu