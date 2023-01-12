Software-update: Unbound 1.17.1

Unbound logo (79 pix) Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. Unbound is een dns-recursor met ondersteuning voor moderne standaarden, zoals Query Name Minimisation, Aggressive Use of Dnssec-Validated Cache en authority zones. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.17.1 uitgebracht en sinds versie 1.16.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Unbound 1.17.1

Features
  • Expose 'statistics-inhibit-zero' as a configuration option; the default value retains Unbound's behavior.
  • Expose 'max-sent-count' as a configuration option; the default value retains Unbound's behavior.
  • Merge #461 from Christian Allred: Add max-query-restarts option. Exposes an internal configuration but the default value retains Unbound's behavior.
  • Merge #569 from JINMEI Tatuya: add keep-cache option to 'unbound-control reload' to keep caches.
Bug Fixes
  • Merge #768 from fobser: Arithmetic on a pointer to void is a GNU extension.
  • In unit test, print python script name list correctly.
  • testcode/dohclient sets log identity to its name.
  • Clarify the use of MAX_SENT_COUNT in the iterator code.
  • Fix that cachedb does not store failures in the external cache.
  • Merge #767 from jonathangray: consistently use IPv4/IPv6 in unbound.conf.5.
  • Fix to ignore tcp events for closed comm points.
  • Fix to make sure to not read again after a tcp comm point is closed.
  • Fix #775: libunbound: subprocess reap causes parent process reap to hang.
  • iana portlist update.
  • Complementary fix for distutils.sysconfig deprecation in Python 3.10 to commit 62c5039ab9da42713e006e840b7578e01d66e7f2.
  • Fix #779: [doc] Missing documention in ub_resolve_event() for callback parameter was_ratelimited.
  • Ignore expired error responses.
  • Merge #720 from jonathangray: fix use after free when WSACreateEvent() fails.
  • Fix for the ignore of tcp events for closed comm points, preserve the use after free protection features.
  • Fix #782: Segmentation fault in stats.c:404.
  • Add SVCB and HTTPS to the types removed by 'unbound-control flush'.
  • Clear documentation for interactivity between the subnet module and the serve-expired and prefetch configuration options.
  • Fix #773: When used with systemd-networkd, unbound does not start until systemd-networkd-wait-online.service times out.
  • Merge #808: Wrap Makefile script's directory variables in quotes.
  • Fix to wrap Makefile scripts directory in quotes for uninstall.
  • Fix windows compile for libunbound subprocess reap comm point closes.
  • Update github workflows to use checkout v3.
  • Fix wildcard in hyperlocal zone service degradation, reported by Sergey Kacheev.

Unbound 1.17.0

Features
  • Merge #753: ACL per interface. (New interface-* configuration options).
  • Merge #760: PROXYv2 downstream support. (New proxy-protocol-port configuration option).
Bug Fixes
  • Fix #728: alloc_reg_obtain() core dump. Stop double alloc_reg_release when serviced_create fails.
  • Fix edns subnet so that scope 0 answers only match sourcemask 0 queries for answers from cache if from a query with sourcemask 0.
  • Fix unittest for edns subnet change.
  • Merge #730 from luisdallos: Fix startup failure on Windows 8.1 due to unsupported IPV6_USER_MTU socket option being set.
  • Fix ratelimit inconsistency, for ip-ratelimits the value is the amount allowed, like for ratelimits.
  • Fix #734 [FR] enable unbound-checkconf to detect more (basic) errors.
  • Fix to log accept error ENFILE and EMFILE errno, but slowly, once per 10 seconds. Also log accept failures when no slow down is used.
  • Fix to avoid process wide fcntl calls mixed with nonblocking operations after a blocked write.
  • Patch from Vadim Fedorenko that adds MSG_DONTWAIT to receive operations, so that instruction reordering does not cause mistakenly blocking socket operations.
  • Fix to wait for blocked write on UDP sockets, with a timeout if it takes too long the packet is dropped.
  • Fix for wait for udp send to stop when packet is successfully sent.
  • Fix #741: systemd socket activation fails on IPv6.
  • Fix to update config tests to fix checking if nonblocking sockets work on OpenBSD.
  • Slow down log frequency of write wait failures.
  • Fix to set out of file descriptor warning to operational verbosity.
  • Fix to log a verbose message at operational notice level if a thread is not responding, to stats requests. It is logged with thread identifiers.
  • Remove include that was there for debug purposes.
  • Fix to check pthread_t size after pthread has been detected.
  • Convert tdir tests to use the new skip_test functionality.
  • Remove unused testcode/mini_tpkg.sh file.
  • Better output for skipped tdir tests.
  • Fix doxygen warning in respip.h.
  • Fix to remove erroneous TC flag from TCP upstream.
  • Fix test tdir skip report printout.
  • Fix windows compile, the identifier interface is defined in headers.
  • Fix to close errno block in comm_point_tcp_handle_read outside of ifdef.
  • Fix static analysis report to remove dead code from the rpz_callback_from_iterator_module function.
  • Fix to clean up after the acl_interface unit test.
  • Merge #764: Leniency for target discovery when under load (for NRDelegation changes).
  • Use DEBUG_TDIR from environment in mini_tdir.sh for debugging.
  • Fix string comparison in mini_tdir.sh.
  • Make ede.tdir test more predictable by using static data.
  • Fix checkconf test for dnscrypt and proxy port.
  • Fix dnscrypt compile for proxy protocol code changes.
  • Fix to stop responses with TC flag from resulting in partial responses. It retries to fetch the data elsewhere, or fails the query and in depth fix removes the TC flag from the cached item.
  • Fix proxy length debug output printout typecasts.
  • Fix to stop possible loops in the tcp reuse code (write_wait list and tcp_wait list). Based on analysis and patch from Prad Seniappan and Karthik Umashankar.
  • Fix PROXYv2 header read for TCP connections when no proxied addresses are provided.

Unbound

Versienummer 1.17.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website NLnet Labs
Download https://nlnetlabs.nl/projects/unbound/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-01-2023 15:54 13

12-01-2023 • 15:54

13

Bron: NLnet Labs

Update-historie

21-05 Unbound 1.25.1 12
30-04 Unbound 1.25.0 26
27-11 Unbound 1.24.2 9
23-10 Unbound 1.24.1 10
18-09 Unbound 1.24.0 11
07-'25 Unbound 1.23.1 3
04-'25 Unbound 1.23.0 24
10-'24 Unbound 1.22.0 25
08-'24 Unbound 1.21.0 4
05-'24 Unbound 1.20.0 20
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Reacties (13)

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dss58 12 januari 2023 18:59
ik gebruik het met pihole
victoryo @dss5812 januari 2023 21:21
Same hier, op een raspberry pi. Overigens voor de pi is deze versie nog niet officieel te downloaden helaas
DikkieDick @victoryo13 januari 2023 09:44
nee idd. Ik draai pihole en unbound in een dockercontainer, waarbij ik unbound uit de debian-testing repository haal, maar daar zit de 1.17.1 idd nog niet in, wel in de unstable repository overigens. :-)

Update: die info komt ook uit de link van Everlast2002 hieronder. :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DikkieDick op 25 juli 2024 05:34]

KeizerH @dss5812 januari 2023 20:24
Same here!
EverLast2002 12 januari 2023 21:32
Hier i.c.m. AdGuard Home en Debian 11. Unbound versie 1.13.1-1
Status package versie : https://tracker.debian.org/pkg/unbound
OS en Unbound versie : https://repology.org/project/unbound/versions

[Reactie gewijzigd door EverLast2002 op 25 juli 2024 05:34]

DeeD2k2 12 januari 2023 23:37
Ik ben het gaan gebruiken omdat ik, sinds ik internet via Tweak heb, geen connectie kon maken met publieke/externe DNS servers via het standaard DNS protocol (poort 53).

Met Unbound was het vrij eenvoudig om DNS over TLS te gebruiken wat wel werkt op mijn internetverbinding (servers van Quad9).

Ik heb overigens het docker image van Crazy-Max- gebruikt om het het “installeren”.
EverLast2002 @DeeD2k214 januari 2023 15:54
Mocht je behoefte hebben aan een centrale adblocker,
dan heeft Pi-hole en AdGuard Home al DNS over TLS ingebouwd als mogelijkheid.
Dan hoef je geen aparte Unbound docker te draaien.
DeeD2k2 @EverLast200214 januari 2023 17:22
Voor mijn privé netwerk gebruik ik inderdaad AdGuard Home (in Docker) met enkel DoH als upstream servers. Ik heb nu alle grote namen toegevoegd (Quad9, Cloudflare, Google, OpenDNS etc), zodat geen enkel een volledig profiel van me kan maken. (Al is dat mijn eigen logica, geen idee of het klopt. Iemand daar een ander idee over?)

Unbound gebruik ik voor mijn gast netwerk waar ik ook onze zakelijke laptops op gebruik. Dan weet ik zeker dat alles zakelijk werkt zoals de bedoeling is.
Unbound heb ik dus geconfigureerd met enkel Quad9 via DoT in de foreword zone.
EverLast2002 @DeeD2k214 januari 2023 17:45
Als je doel is om "anoniem" of profielloos te surfen dan zou ik AGH gebruiken
met Unbound samen. En dan Unbound enkel laten communiceren met de root DNS servers (die slaan geen logs op). Unbound communiceert standaard met DNSSEC.
Grote kans dat wanneer je nu surft via je prive netwerk dat vaak Google als DNS gebruikt wordt.
Daar zit geen volgorde of logica in, behalve dat ie de snelste DNS server gebruikt bij een request (is de standaard setting in AGH meen ik).

voorbeeld met AGH en Unbound (ik gebruik een iets afwijkende config dan deze):
https://dev.to/cipherops/...nd-with-adguard-home-1o5n

Dit is de Pi-hole variant:
https://docs.pi-hole.net/...rsive-dns-server-solution

[Reactie gewijzigd door EverLast2002 op 25 juli 2024 05:34]

DeeD2k2 @EverLast200214 januari 2023 18:44
Goed punt. Ik weet dat het niet meteen werkte en ik daarom maar foreward zones heb aangemaakt…

… tijd om er weer eens in te duiken.
Verwijderd 13 januari 2023 09:01
Mochten mensen het gratis willen hosten. Ik heb een terraform en ansible script gemaakt voor unbound en adguard op OCI. https://github.com/bruvv/ansible-adguard-unbound
ErPannec 14 januari 2023 06:48
Kan iemand me vertellen waar die GUI vandaan komt? Ik lijk niet direct een interface te vinden voor Unbound. Of is die screenshot van pihole?

Alvast bedankt,
Erwin
Verwijderd @ErPannec14 januari 2023 09:34
Hi Erwin, dat is grafana wat je ziet en staat los van unbound.

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