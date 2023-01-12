MikroTik heeft versie 7.7 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
What's new in 7.7:
- bgp - added comment functionality for BGP VPN (CLI only)
- bgp - do not reflect route back to sender
- bgp - fixed BGP advertisement PCAP saver
- bgp - fixed connection establishment using link-local addresses
- bgp - improved BGP advertisement printing
- bgp - improved BGP session load distribution across multiple CPU cores
- bgp - properly set "bgp-ext-communities" from "communities" list
- bluetooth - added unique advertise message filtering
- bonding - properly detect VPLS interface state changes
- branding - fixed identity setting from branding package
- bridge - added support for static MDB entries
- bridge - disallow port-controller while the bridge has MSTP enabled
- bridge - fixed "edge=yes" setting for MSTP
- bridge - fixed MSTP compatibility with STP
- bridge - fixed R/M/STP bridge identifier on protocol-mode change
- bridge - fixed RSTP BCP with bridged PPP interfaces
- bridge - fixed STP blocking state on port-controller
- bridge - fixed host moving with fast-path
- bridge - fixed incorrect root port blocking for MSTP
- bridge - fixed master port conversion
- bridge - fixed mst-override port priority for MSTP
- bridge - fixed port priority for STP and RSTP
- bridge - improved port-controller system stability
- bridge - improved system stability when using MSTP and many VLAN mappings
- bridge - removed "age" monitoring property from the host table
- certificate - improved Let's Encrypt logging and error recovery
- certificate - improved certificate management, signing and storing processes
- conntrack - improved system stability when PPTP helper is used
- conntrack - improved system stability when processing SCTP connections on TILE
- console - updated copyright notice
- container - fixed access to "/dev/stderr" from containers
- container - fixed handling of groups and usernames from Dockerfile
- container - fixed tar extracting
- container - made "ram" and "tmp" directories use tmpfs
- crs1xx/2xx - fixed "new-customer-pcp" setting for ACL rules
- dhcpv6-client - handle receiving of invalid T1 and T2 times
- discovery - added "discovered-by" parameter to indicate which protocol discovered the neighbor
- discovery - added "mode" parameter for discovery configuration
- discovery - fixed neighbor discovery on Mesh interfaces
- discovery - report IPv6 LL address if global address does not exist
- disk - added support for manual RAM file system (TMPFS) creation (CLI only)
- disk - improved external storage file system mounting, formatting and naming
- dns - do not query upstream DNS servers for matched regex records
- dns - fixed changing of "forward-to" parameter for FWD entries
- dns - fixed handling of CNAME entry pointing to another FWD entry
- dns - fixed handling of FWD entries where "forward-to" is a hostname
- dns - fixed incorrect TTL=0 reporting for cached entries
- dns - improved resolved static entry addition to address list
- dns - improved service stability when CNAME points to a FWD entry
- dns - query upstream DNS servers for other record types even if static entry exists
- dns - require "write" policy for DNS cache flushing
- dns - respond with lowest TTL for inner queries containing A, AAAA, CNAME chains
- filesystem - fixed repartition on devices with containers
- firewall - added "set-priority" option for IPv6 mangle firewall
- firewall - made "dynamic" parameter settable for IPv4 address lists
- hotspot - added "install-hotspot-queue" parameter to control dynamic queue creation
- hotspot - fixed maximum allowed connections limitation
- hotspot - fixed minor memory leak after each successful login from WEB
- hotspot - improved limitation of maximum allowed connections
- hotspot - improved system stability when clients migrate between bridge ports or VLANs
- ike1 - disallow "remote-id" setting for identity
- ike1 - fixed XAuth responder trying to recreate phase 1
- ike1 - improved expired IPsec-SA processing
- ike2 - added support for ChaChaPoly1305 encryption
- ike2 - added support for DH Group 31 (EC25519) (CLI only)
- ike2 - fixed rekey notify creation
- ike2 - improved certificate payload parsing
- interface - do not allow adding invalid "veth" interfaces
- interface - improved system stability when handling large packets on CCR2216
- interface - show RTL8153 CDC Modem Device as ethernet
- ipsec - added "current-address" parameter for peers with DNS address
- ipsec - added hardware acceleration support for IPQ-6010
- ipsec - added support for AVX optimized SHA acceleration
- ipsec - improved "H" (hw-aead) flag presence for accelerated SA's
- ipsec - improved IKE payload processing
- ipsec - improved configuration of IPsec proposal auth-algorithms
- ipsec - removed Blowfish and Camellia encryption algorithms for IKE
- ipv6 - do not generate LL addresses for VPN interfaces when IPv6 is disabled
- ipv6 - do not use invalid/disabled global addresses for IPv6 ND
- l2tp - added VRF support for L2TP Ether interfaces
- l3hw - fixed host offloading in a case of MAC address change
- l3hw - fixed offloaded NAT for CRS309 switch
- l3hw - improved system stability when disabling or enabling L3HW offloading
- leds - fixed default LED configuration on netFiber 9
- leds - fixed turning off LEDs after system shutdown
- lte - added AT channel support for Telit FN990
- lte - added CA information in 5G mode
- lte - fixed error handling on opening AT control channel
- lte - fixed new MTU value validation
- lte - improved stability when LTE passthrough is enabled on Chateau 5G
- lte - properly show leading zeros in MCC and MNC strings
- lte - show band number in "ca-band" in NSA mode on Chateau 5G
- lte - use RSRP value reported by MBIM signal for MBIM type modems
- macsec - fixed packet duplication on Ethernet interface
- macsec - fixed packet transmission using traffic-generator
- macsec - fixed packet validation
- modem - added USB tethering support for Google Pixel 7 devices
- mpls - added VPLS LDP information in remote/local-mappings
- mpls - fixed assigning of explicit null label for IPv6
- netinstall - added "-i " parameter for Netinstall (CLI Linux)
- netinstall - fixed Netinstall procedure on RouterBOOT versions from 3.27 to 6.41
- netinstall - improved automatic netbooting interface selection
- netwatch - added support for "https-get" type (CLI only)
- netwatch - fixed reporting of VRF name in logging messages
- netwatch - improved "interval" and "packet-interval" coexistence for ICMP type
- ntp - log error message when server is unreachable
- ospf - fixed MD5 checksum calculation
- ospf - fixed simple authentication and checksums for NBMA and PTMP links
- ospf - fixed simple authentication checksum calculation
- ospf - fixed virtual-link address selection for PTP links
- ovpn - added "CBC" postfix to AES cipher names
- ovpn - added "route-nopull" option for client side
- ovpn - added hardware acceleration support for IPQ-6010
- ovpn - added support for IPv6 tunneling
- ovpn - fixed "Called-Station-Id" usage in RADIUS requests
- package - fixed missing menus when both "lora" and "wifiwave2" packages are installed
- ping - fixed ARP ping
- port - added serial port support for Telit FN990 modem
- port - do not show unusable USB port on hAP ax^2
- port - fixed R11e-LTE6 port mapping
- ppp - changed default lease time of dynamic DHCPv6 server to 1 day
- ppp - do not inherit routing mark for encapsulated packets
- ppp - fixed displaying of "info" command for PPP client
- ppp - improved authentication method negotiation
- pppoe - improved service stability when establishing PPPoE sessions
- quickset - fixed addition of bridge filter rules in bridged mode
- quickset - fixed interface list member table on configuration changes
- quickset - update DNS server IP address when changing router's IP address
- rb4011 - fixed reporting of current CPU frequency and changed default frequency to "auto"
- sfp - added 2.5G SFP module support for RB5009
- sfp - allow usage of "10G Base-LR" mode for XS+31LC10D module
- snmp - added support for "lldpRemLocalPortNum" OID's
- snmp - improved stability when receiving bogus packets
- ssh - added support for Ed25519 key exchange
- ssh - do not allow SHA1 usage with strong crypto enabled
- ssh - fixed handling of non standard size RSA keys
- supout - added MSTI and mst-override monitor for bridge MSTP
- supout - added missing IPv6 firewall sections
- switch - avoid packet corruption in some setups for 98DX3257, 98DX3255, 98DX4310, 98DX8525 and 98PX1012 switches
- switch - fixed Ethernet monitor when disabling auto-negotiation for 10G interfaces for 98DX8212 switch (introduce in v7.7beta3)
- switch - fixed SFP Tx disable when changing auto-negotiation settings for 98DXxxxx and 98PX1012 switches
- switch - fixed egress mirror for 98DX4310 and 98DX8525 switches
- switch - hide invalid settings for 98DX3255 and 98DX8525 switch chips
- switch - improved 10G, 25G and 40G interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98DX8525, 98PX1012 switches
- switch - improved 10G, 25G and 40G interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches
- switch - improved 10G, 25G, 40G and 100G interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches
- switch - improved 10Gbps Ethernet interface stability for 98DX8212 switch
- switch - improved 25G interface stability for 98PX1012, 98DX4310 and 98DX8525 switches (introduced in v7.6)
- switch - increased the maximum value of "rate" for ACL rules
- swos - fixed "allow-from-ports" setting
- swos - fixed SwOS configuration changes from RouterOS
- swos - improved default SwOS backup file name
- system - allow up to 4GB of RAM allocation per process on x86, ARM64 and TILE
- system - improved handling of user policies
- timezone - updated timezone information from "tzdata2022g" release
- tr069-client - updated data model to version 2.15
- traffic-flow - fixed sending of sampling interval
- tunnels - added VRF support for EoIP, IPIP and GRE tunnels
- vpls - expose VPLS related debug logs to "vpls" logging topic
- vrrp - always use slave interface MTU
- vrrp - improved interface stability on configuration changes
- vxlan - added "local-address" parameter support
- vxlan - added VRF support
- w60g - improved system stability for Cube Pro devices
- webfig - ensure login page is displayed after each log out
- webfig - fixed accessing of WebFig when "Interface" menu is disabled by skin
- webfig - fixed displaying of VRF routes
- webfig - fixed input validation for "VPLS ID" parameter
- webfig - fixed setting of "DHCP Option Set" parameter
- webfig - improved WEB caching capabilities
- webfig - properly detect current location for navigation buttons
- webfig - properly show limited number of available options
- wifiwave2 - added "datapath" settings to configure data forwarding for an interface (CLI only)
- wifiwave2 - added "ft-preserve-vlanid" parameter to control whether to change VLAN ID after FT
- wifiwave2 - added "provisioning" menu to automatically assign interface configurations to radios (CLI only)
- wifiwave2 - added disable/enable commands to configuration profile sub-menus (CLI only)
- wifiwave2 - added information of per-station throughput in the registration table
- wifiwave2 - added initial CAPsMAN support (only compatible with wifiwave2 interfaces) (CLI only)
- wifiwave2 - added interworking/Hotspot 2.0 support (CLI only)
- wifiwave2 - added more informative log messages on configuration profile changes
- wifiwave2 - added option to set per-client vlan-id in access list (only supported on 802.11ax interfaces) (CLI only)
- wifiwave2 - do not permit a client device to be connected to more than one interface at a time
- wifiwave2 - fixed "radio-mac" provisioning matcher
- wifiwave2 - fixed 4-way handshake with TKIP
- wifiwave2 - improved compliance with regulatory domain information
- wifiwave2 - improved general system stability
- wifiwave2 - improved system stability when multiple virtual AP are configured
- wifiwave2 - properly report interface on which traffic is received when multiple station interfaces are used concurrently
- wifiwave2 - released packages for MMIPS, PPC, TILE and x86
- wifiwave2 - removed maximum limit for group key update interval and changed the default to 1 day
- winbox - added "Active" prefix for current "Circuit ID" and "Cookie Length" fields for L2TP-Ether interfaces
- winbox - added "Make Static" button to "IP/DHCP Server/Leases" menu
- winbox - added "bus" parameter for "USB Power Reset" command on Chateau ax
- winbox - added missing "force" parameter for new "IP/DHCP Server/Options" entries
- winbox - added missing "vlan-id" column under "IP/Hotspot/Hosts" table
- winbox - do not show LACP related status parameters for other bonding types
- winbox - fixed default MTU value for CAP interfaces
- winbox - fixed minor typo in "Zerotier" menu
- winbox - improved handling of large WinBox protocol messages
- winbox - increased maximum number of Winbox read-only sessions 5->25
- winbox - properly save "Interfaces/Detect Internet/Detect Internet State" menu in session file
- winbox - removed bogus VRF tab from "Interface" menu
- winbox - show "Switch" menu on Chateau 5G ax
- winbox - show "Switch" menu on NetFiber 9
- winbox - show "System/Health/Settings" only on boards that have configurable values
- winbox - show "System/RouterBOARD/Mode Button" on devices that have such feature
- winbox - show "USB Power Reset" menu on Chateau 5G ax
- winbox - show dynamic comment in WifiWave2 registration table
- wireless - fixed "nstreme" related parameter control in skins
- wireless - fixed setting of realms interworking parameter if realms-raw is unset
- x86 - added support for SUN 10G NICs
- x86 - improved igc driver support To upgrade, click "Check for updates" at /system package in your RouterOS configuration interface, or head to our download page.