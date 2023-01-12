MikroTik heeft versie 7.7 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.7: bgp - added comment functionality for BGP VPN (CLI only)

bgp - do not reflect route back to sender

bgp - fixed BGP advertisement PCAP saver

bgp - fixed connection establishment using link-local addresses

bgp - improved BGP advertisement printing

bgp - improved BGP session load distribution across multiple CPU cores

bgp - properly set "bgp-ext-communities" from "communities" list

bluetooth - added unique advertise message filtering

bonding - properly detect VPLS interface state changes

branding - fixed identity setting from branding package

bridge - added support for static MDB entries

bridge - disallow port-controller while the bridge has MSTP enabled

bridge - fixed "edge=yes" setting for MSTP

bridge - fixed MSTP compatibility with STP

bridge - fixed R/M/STP bridge identifier on protocol-mode change

bridge - fixed RSTP BCP with bridged PPP interfaces

bridge - fixed STP blocking state on port-controller

bridge - fixed host moving with fast-path

bridge - fixed incorrect root port blocking for MSTP

bridge - fixed master port conversion

bridge - fixed mst-override port priority for MSTP

bridge - fixed port priority for STP and RSTP

bridge - improved port-controller system stability

bridge - improved system stability when using MSTP and many VLAN mappings

bridge - removed "age" monitoring property from the host table

certificate - improved Let's Encrypt logging and error recovery

certificate - improved certificate management, signing and storing processes

conntrack - improved system stability when PPTP helper is used

conntrack - improved system stability when processing SCTP connections on TILE

console - updated copyright notice

container - fixed access to "/dev/stderr" from containers

container - fixed handling of groups and usernames from Dockerfile

container - fixed tar extracting

container - made "ram" and "tmp" directories use tmpfs

crs1xx/2xx - fixed "new-customer-pcp" setting for ACL rules

dhcpv6-client - handle receiving of invalid T1 and T2 times

discovery - added "discovered-by" parameter to indicate which protocol discovered the neighbor

discovery - added "mode" parameter for discovery configuration

discovery - fixed neighbor discovery on Mesh interfaces

discovery - report IPv6 LL address if global address does not exist

disk - added support for manual RAM file system (TMPFS) creation (CLI only)

disk - improved external storage file system mounting, formatting and naming

dns - do not query upstream DNS servers for matched regex records

dns - fixed changing of "forward-to" parameter for FWD entries

dns - fixed handling of CNAME entry pointing to another FWD entry

dns - fixed handling of FWD entries where "forward-to" is a hostname

dns - fixed incorrect TTL=0 reporting for cached entries

dns - improved resolved static entry addition to address list

dns - improved service stability when CNAME points to a FWD entry

dns - query upstream DNS servers for other record types even if static entry exists

dns - require "write" policy for DNS cache flushing

dns - respond with lowest TTL for inner queries containing A, AAAA, CNAME chains

filesystem - fixed repartition on devices with containers

firewall - added "set-priority" option for IPv6 mangle firewall

firewall - made "dynamic" parameter settable for IPv4 address lists

hotspot - added "install-hotspot-queue" parameter to control dynamic queue creation

hotspot - fixed maximum allowed connections limitation

hotspot - fixed minor memory leak after each successful login from WEB

hotspot - improved limitation of maximum allowed connections

hotspot - improved system stability when clients migrate between bridge ports or VLANs

ike1 - disallow "remote-id" setting for identity

ike1 - fixed XAuth responder trying to recreate phase 1

ike1 - improved expired IPsec-SA processing

ike2 - added support for ChaChaPoly1305 encryption

ike2 - added support for DH Group 31 (EC25519) (CLI only)

ike2 - fixed rekey notify creation

ike2 - improved certificate payload parsing

interface - do not allow adding invalid "veth" interfaces

interface - improved system stability when handling large packets on CCR2216

interface - show RTL8153 CDC Modem Device as ethernet

ipsec - added "current-address" parameter for peers with DNS address

ipsec - added hardware acceleration support for IPQ-6010

ipsec - added support for AVX optimized SHA acceleration

ipsec - improved "H" (hw-aead) flag presence for accelerated SA's

ipsec - improved IKE payload processing

ipsec - improved configuration of IPsec proposal auth-algorithms

ipsec - removed Blowfish and Camellia encryption algorithms for IKE

ipv6 - do not generate LL addresses for VPN interfaces when IPv6 is disabled

ipv6 - do not use invalid/disabled global addresses for IPv6 ND

l2tp - added VRF support for L2TP Ether interfaces

l3hw - fixed host offloading in a case of MAC address change

l3hw - fixed offloaded NAT for CRS309 switch

l3hw - improved system stability when disabling or enabling L3HW offloading

leds - fixed default LED configuration on netFiber 9

leds - fixed turning off LEDs after system shutdown

lte - added AT channel support for Telit FN990

lte - added CA information in 5G mode

lte - fixed error handling on opening AT control channel

lte - fixed new MTU value validation

lte - improved stability when LTE passthrough is enabled on Chateau 5G

lte - properly show leading zeros in MCC and MNC strings

lte - show band number in "ca-band" in NSA mode on Chateau 5G

lte - use RSRP value reported by MBIM signal for MBIM type modems

macsec - fixed packet duplication on Ethernet interface

macsec - fixed packet transmission using traffic-generator

macsec - fixed packet validation

modem - added USB tethering support for Google Pixel 7 devices

mpls - added VPLS LDP information in remote/local-mappings

mpls - fixed assigning of explicit null label for IPv6

netinstall - added "-i " parameter for Netinstall (CLI Linux)

netinstall - fixed Netinstall procedure on RouterBOOT versions from 3.27 to 6.41

netinstall - improved automatic netbooting interface selection

netwatch - added support for "https-get" type (CLI only)

netwatch - fixed reporting of VRF name in logging messages

netwatch - improved "interval" and "packet-interval" coexistence for ICMP type

ntp - log error message when server is unreachable

ospf - fixed MD5 checksum calculation

ospf - fixed simple authentication and checksums for NBMA and PTMP links

ospf - fixed simple authentication checksum calculation

ospf - fixed virtual-link address selection for PTP links

ovpn - added "CBC" postfix to AES cipher names

ovpn - added "route-nopull" option for client side

ovpn - added hardware acceleration support for IPQ-6010

ovpn - added support for IPv6 tunneling

ovpn - fixed "Called-Station-Id" usage in RADIUS requests

package - fixed missing menus when both "lora" and "wifiwave2" packages are installed

ping - fixed ARP ping

port - added serial port support for Telit FN990 modem

port - do not show unusable USB port on hAP ax^2

port - fixed R11e-LTE6 port mapping

ppp - changed default lease time of dynamic DHCPv6 server to 1 day

ppp - do not inherit routing mark for encapsulated packets

ppp - fixed displaying of "info" command for PPP client

ppp - improved authentication method negotiation

pppoe - improved service stability when establishing PPPoE sessions

quickset - fixed addition of bridge filter rules in bridged mode

quickset - fixed interface list member table on configuration changes

quickset - update DNS server IP address when changing router's IP address

rb4011 - fixed reporting of current CPU frequency and changed default frequency to "auto"

sfp - added 2.5G SFP module support for RB5009

sfp - allow usage of "10G Base-LR" mode for XS+31LC10D module

snmp - added support for "lldpRemLocalPortNum" OID's

snmp - improved stability when receiving bogus packets

ssh - added support for Ed25519 key exchange

ssh - do not allow SHA1 usage with strong crypto enabled

ssh - fixed handling of non standard size RSA keys

supout - added MSTI and mst-override monitor for bridge MSTP

supout - added missing IPv6 firewall sections

switch - avoid packet corruption in some setups for 98DX3257, 98DX3255, 98DX4310, 98DX8525 and 98PX1012 switches

switch - fixed Ethernet monitor when disabling auto-negotiation for 10G interfaces for 98DX8212 switch (introduce in v7.7beta3)

switch - fixed SFP Tx disable when changing auto-negotiation settings for 98DXxxxx and 98PX1012 switches

switch - fixed egress mirror for 98DX4310 and 98DX8525 switches

switch - hide invalid settings for 98DX3255 and 98DX8525 switch chips

switch - improved 10G, 25G and 40G interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98DX8525, 98PX1012 switches

switch - improved 10G, 25G and 40G interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches

switch - improved 10G, 25G, 40G and 100G interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches

switch - improved 10Gbps Ethernet interface stability for 98DX8212 switch

switch - improved 25G interface stability for 98PX1012, 98DX4310 and 98DX8525 switches (introduced in v7.6)

switch - increased the maximum value of "rate" for ACL rules

swos - fixed "allow-from-ports" setting

swos - fixed SwOS configuration changes from RouterOS

swos - improved default SwOS backup file name

system - allow up to 4GB of RAM allocation per process on x86, ARM64 and TILE

system - improved handling of user policies

timezone - updated timezone information from "tzdata2022g" release

tr069-client - updated data model to version 2.15

traffic-flow - fixed sending of sampling interval

tunnels - added VRF support for EoIP, IPIP and GRE tunnels

vpls - expose VPLS related debug logs to "vpls" logging topic

vrrp - always use slave interface MTU

vrrp - improved interface stability on configuration changes

vxlan - added "local-address" parameter support

vxlan - added VRF support

w60g - improved system stability for Cube Pro devices

webfig - ensure login page is displayed after each log out

webfig - fixed accessing of WebFig when "Interface" menu is disabled by skin

webfig - fixed displaying of VRF routes

webfig - fixed input validation for "VPLS ID" parameter

webfig - fixed setting of "DHCP Option Set" parameter

webfig - improved WEB caching capabilities

webfig - properly detect current location for navigation buttons

webfig - properly show limited number of available options

wifiwave2 - added "datapath" settings to configure data forwarding for an interface (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - added "ft-preserve-vlanid" parameter to control whether to change VLAN ID after FT

wifiwave2 - added "provisioning" menu to automatically assign interface configurations to radios (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - added disable/enable commands to configuration profile sub-menus (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - added information of per-station throughput in the registration table

wifiwave2 - added initial CAPsMAN support (only compatible with wifiwave2 interfaces) (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - added interworking/Hotspot 2.0 support (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - added more informative log messages on configuration profile changes

wifiwave2 - added option to set per-client vlan-id in access list (only supported on 802.11ax interfaces) (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - do not permit a client device to be connected to more than one interface at a time

wifiwave2 - fixed "radio-mac" provisioning matcher

wifiwave2 - fixed 4-way handshake with TKIP

wifiwave2 - improved compliance with regulatory domain information

wifiwave2 - improved general system stability

wifiwave2 - improved system stability when multiple virtual AP are configured

wifiwave2 - properly report interface on which traffic is received when multiple station interfaces are used concurrently

wifiwave2 - released packages for MMIPS, PPC, TILE and x86

wifiwave2 - removed maximum limit for group key update interval and changed the default to 1 day

winbox - added "Active" prefix for current "Circuit ID" and "Cookie Length" fields for L2TP-Ether interfaces

winbox - added "Make Static" button to "IP/DHCP Server/Leases" menu

winbox - added "bus" parameter for "USB Power Reset" command on Chateau ax

winbox - added missing "force" parameter for new "IP/DHCP Server/Options" entries

winbox - added missing "vlan-id" column under "IP/Hotspot/Hosts" table

winbox - do not show LACP related status parameters for other bonding types

winbox - fixed default MTU value for CAP interfaces

winbox - fixed minor typo in "Zerotier" menu

winbox - improved handling of large WinBox protocol messages

winbox - increased maximum number of Winbox read-only sessions 5->25

winbox - properly save "Interfaces/Detect Internet/Detect Internet State" menu in session file

winbox - removed bogus VRF tab from "Interface" menu

winbox - show "Switch" menu on Chateau 5G ax

winbox - show "Switch" menu on NetFiber 9

winbox - show "System/Health/Settings" only on boards that have configurable values

winbox - show "System/RouterBOARD/Mode Button" on devices that have such feature

winbox - show "USB Power Reset" menu on Chateau 5G ax

winbox - show dynamic comment in WifiWave2 registration table

wireless - fixed "nstreme" related parameter control in skins

wireless - fixed setting of realms interworking parameter if realms-raw is unset

x86 - added support for SUN 10G NICs

x86 - improved igc driver support To upgrade, click "Check for updates" at /system package in your RouterOS configuration interface, or head to our download page.