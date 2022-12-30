Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4032 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Payday 2, God of War, Battlefield 2042, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hitman 3 en Assassin's Creed Valhalla. De changelog laat verder een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Fixed Issues: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Payday 2 (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruption on specific water surfaces.

God of War (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance on first launch within the main game menu. Intel Core Processor Products: Battlefield 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions during gameplay.

Watch Dogs: Legion (DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Hitman 3 (DX12) may experience application crash while running benchmark.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions while changing graphics settings. Known Issues: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Fortnite (DX12) may experience application crash with High and Epic graphics settings. May need to set graphics settings to Medium with Nanite set to Off to mitigate application crash.

Diablo II: Resurrected (DX12) may cause system instability or application crash.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.

Conqueror’s Blade (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. May need to reboot the system and re-install graphics driver for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Dysterra (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions during gameplay.

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience application crash while loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.