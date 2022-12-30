Driver-update: Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.4032 WHQL

Intel Arc logo (79 pix) Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4032 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Payday 2, God of War, Battlefield 2042, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hitman 3 en Assassin's Creed Valhalla. De changelog laat verder een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Fixed Issues:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:
  • Payday 2 (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruption on specific water surfaces.
  • God of War (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance on first launch within the main game menu.
Intel Core Processor Products:
  • Battlefield 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions during gameplay.
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay.
  • Hitman 3 (DX12) may experience application crash while running benchmark.
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions while changing graphics settings.

Known Issues:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:
  • Fortnite (DX12) may experience application crash with High and Epic graphics settings. May need to set graphics settings to Medium with Nanite set to Off to mitigate application crash.
  • Diablo II: Resurrected (DX12) may cause system instability or application crash.
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection.
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.
  • Conqueror’s Blade (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.
  • System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.
  • GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.
  • Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node.
Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:
  • Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. May need to reboot the system and re-install graphics driver for successful installation.
Intel Core Processor Products:
  • Dysterra (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions during gameplay.
  • Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience application crash while loading battle scenarios.
  • Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.
  • Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.

Intel Arc A770

Versienummer 31.0.101.4032 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Intel
Download https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/726609/intel-arc-iris-xe-graphics-whql-windows.html?
Bestandsgrootte 1,20GB
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

03-05 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6790 WHQL 14
08-03 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6647 10
22-11 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6299 2
06-09 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5989 2
07-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5762 5
05-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5522 0
03-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.537982 7
03-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5379 0
02-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5194 / 31.0.101.5252 4
11-'23 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.4953 WHQL 1
Meer historie

themuk128 30 december 2022 17:57
En nog steeds moet ARC control admin rechten hebben bij het opstarten van de pc. Heel iritant…
NoNutsNoGlory @themuk12831 december 2022 09:51
Intel Arc Control

Verwijder: %userprofile%\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup
of C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup.

Het programma probeert bij het opstarten wijzigingen aan te brengen waarvoor beheerdersrechten nodig zijn, wat betekent dat het goedkeuring nodig heeft omdat Gebruikersaccountbeheer standaard is geconfigureerd.

Programma wordt niet verwijderd maar je kan het dan gewoon handmatig uitvoeren.
m.z @themuk12830 december 2022 18:05
Ik weet het niet zeker of het goede workaround is, maar wat als je hem toevoegt in Taskmanager? Ik weet dat dit voor sommige applicaties zoiets helpt om zo geen UAC-melding te geven.
weballey @m.z1 januari 2023 00:04
Bedoel je niet task scheduler? Want dat heb ik wel gebruikt voor andere programma's die beheerdersrechten nodig hadden, die dan telkens een irritant UAC screen lieten zien. Je kunt een basic task aanmaken, trigger inloggen/opstarten, commando invoeren, en "run with highest priviliges" aanvinken.
m.z @weballey1 januari 2023 00:23
Whoops, ik bedoelde inderdaad Task scheduler. Thanks voor de aanvulling, gelukkig nieuw jaar O+
Gerard001a 30 december 2022 20:24
Mooi. Verdikkeme ☹️
Driver geïnstalleerd op mijn MSI laptop en het scherm blijft op zwart ☹️
Heb de driver geïnstalleerd via INTEL driver update en dat gaf aan dat ik deze driver kon updaten.
Krijg de laptop niet meer werkend, moet ik wellicht W11 opnieuw installeren, kost me wel weer een paar uurtjes 🥺
ancak @Gerard001a30 december 2022 22:48
Ik dacht dat ik de enige was.. Heb sinds de update een flikkerend zwart scherm op mijn MSI Creator 17. Ik kan wel bij de instellingen komen door gebruik van een externe monitor. Ik heb gemerkt dat het scherm op 60hz prima werkt maar op 120hz zwart wordt.
Gerard001a @ancak30 december 2022 23:26
Hier ook een MSI 17 inch Creator
Heb WIndows opnieuw geïnstalleerd.
Echt voor mensen die louter werken met een computer en geen tweakers zijn, is dit echt een groot probleem, wat niet zou mogen gebeuren 😦
ancak @Gerard001a2 januari 2023 08:45
Gelukkig inmiddels opgelost met de laatste twee updates, ook nog in het weekend.
Helemaal mee eens trouwens.. vond het heel zwak van ze dat zoiets überhaupt plaats heeft kunnen vinden. Ik heb mijn laptop volop nodig voor mijn werk.. :o
Gerard001a @ancak2 januari 2023 10:21
Fijn dat het bij jouw ook weer opgelost is :)
Hier ook weer alles ok en werkt mijn MSI laptop weer als een zonnetje :)
Flaat @Gerard001a30 december 2022 21:06
Probeer op te starten in safe mode
tweakkjoost @Gerard001a30 december 2022 21:37
Opnieuw opstarten al geprobeerd?

Wat ik wel vervelend vind is dat na installatie windows automatisch via de windows-update oudere drivers installeert. Dan moet je de nieuwe nog een keer eroverheen installeren waarna de windows update dat niet meer doet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tweakkjoost op 22 juli 2024 19:48]

arnoud_h 30 december 2022 22:11
Een tijdlang op de standaard door Windows geinstalleerde drivers gezeten voor mijn NUC11, en voor mijn werk deden die het prima, alleen... Nightlight werkte 99% van de tijd gewoon niet.

Deze driver geinstalleerd, en tot nu toe (een paar restarts later) doet W11 Nightlight het nog. Wel dat Arc Control ding zo snel mogelijk ge-de-installeerd. Daar ben ik denk ik te oud voor :-D

(en een follow-up: een paar dagen later werkt het nog steeds. Nu maar hopen dat Windows met z'n auto-update er van af blijft)

[Reactie gewijzigd door arnoud_h op 22 juli 2024 19:48]

Gerard001a 30 december 2022 22:13
Ja, mensen heb geprobeerd in safe mode op te starten, ging niet ☹️
Ben nu Windows aan het herinstalleren.
Gelukkig staan al mijn werkprogramma s op mijn D schijf dus hopelijk valt de schade mee 🙂 maar het is toch een teleurstelling en vandaag de dag verwacht je het eigenlijk niet meer 😉
wortelsky @Gerard001a30 december 2022 22:37
Dank u namens het Intel test team, wat door bezuinigingen nu buiten de deur gebeurt ;)
Remzi1993 @wortelsky31 december 2022 12:51
Dit is een van de redenen waarom ik geen eerste en tweede generatie producten koop. Meestal ps derde generatie en als de eerste generatie goed is dan tweede generatie.

Ik heb steeds minder vertrouwen in bedrijven gekregen, ik preorder games ook al een lange tijd niet meer. (Ik deed dit daarvoor 3 keer ofzo).

Als iedereen dit zou doen dan zou dit het gedrag van bedrijven veranderen, maar omdat iedereen zit te preorderen en dit soort producten accepteren dan blijf je dit soort fratsen houden.

