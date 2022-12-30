Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4032 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Payday 2, God of War, Battlefield 2042, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hitman 3 en Assassin's Creed Valhalla. De changelog laat verder een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Fixed Issues:Intel Arc Graphics Products:
Intel Core Processor Products:
- Payday 2 (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruption on specific water surfaces.
- God of War (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance on first launch within the main game menu.
- Battlefield 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions during gameplay.
- Watch Dogs: Legion (DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay.
- Hitman 3 (DX12) may experience application crash while running benchmark.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions while changing graphics settings.
Known Issues:Intel Arc Graphics Products:
Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:
- Fortnite (DX12) may experience application crash with High and Epic graphics settings. May need to set graphics settings to Medium with Nanite set to Off to mitigate application crash.
- Diablo II: Resurrected (DX12) may cause system instability or application crash.
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.
- Conqueror’s Blade (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.
- System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.
- GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.
- Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node.
Intel Core Processor Products:
- Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. May need to reboot the system and re-install graphics driver for successful installation.
- Dysterra (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions during gameplay.
- Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience application crash while loading battle scenarios.
- Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.
- Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.