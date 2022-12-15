Software-update: WinRAR 6.20 bèta 3

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de derde bètarelease van versie 6.20 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In bèta 3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • If Zone.Identifier alternate NTFS stream, also known as Mark of the Web, is present both in archived office document file and host archive, WinRAR sets a stream with more restricted security zone to unpacked file. Previous beta always preferred the archive security zone if it was "Internet" or "Restricted sites". We are thankful to Amine Brahmi for bringing our attention to conflicting Zone.Identifier streams in this case.
  • "Archive" page in archive properties in Windows Explorer:
    • "Original name" and "Original time" field names are not displayed anymore for non-RAR archives;
    • The compression dictionary size is displayed also for non-RAR archives when available.
Bugs fixed:
  • If "Launch folder windows in a separate process" Windows Explorer option was enabled in Windows 11 22H2, in some cases WinRAR context menu items didn't perform any action on a click;
  • WinRAR could read data beyond the end of buffer and crash when unpacking files from specially crafted ZIP archive. We are thankful to Bakker working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for letting us know about this bug.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.20 bèta 3 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.20 bèta 3 (64bit)
*RAR 6.20 bèta 3 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.20 bèta 3 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.20 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 6.20 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.20 bèta 3 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 6.20 bèta 3 voor macOS (Arm)

WinRAR
Versienummer 6.20 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-12-2022 15:20
15 • submitter: BlueInk

15-12-2022 • 15:20

15

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

Update-historie

24-03 WinRAR 7.11 29
26-02 WinRAR 7.11 bèta 1 16
17-02 WinRAR 7.10 53
17-01 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 3 16
04-12 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 2 15
07-11 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 1 8
05-'24 WinRAR 7.01 10
04-'24 WinRAR 7.01 bèta 1 11
02-'24 WinRAR 7.00 26
01-'24 WinRAR 7.00 bèta 4 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinRAR

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
14
12
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Japie Jo 15 december 2022 16:15
Vaste gebruiker hier zolang ik de volgende opties mis in andere tools:
  • meerdere zip-files tegelijk unzippen, ieder naar een eigen folder
  • meerdere folders tegelijk zippen naar een eigen zip-file en daarna de folders verwijderen
marteo @Japie Jo15 december 2022 16:21
De eerste bullet zit in 7zip, als in extract to "*\".
De tweede bullet zie ik niet in de mogelijkheden van 7zip.
Patrock 15 december 2022 15:46
Met licentie werkt het nog fijner! Gebruik het al jaren niet meer gezien ik geen windows meer gebruik, maar vroeger met nieuwsgroepen zo veel gebruikt, dat de licentie zijn geld meer dan waard was.
cool1971 @Duim15 december 2022 15:39
Ik vind het wel een handige tool, denk er al jaren over om het aan te schaffen... :+
gielie @cool197115 december 2022 15:41
Ik denk er ook al heel lang over na maar daar blijft het wel bij.
Compunologist @cool197115 december 2022 16:22
Heb je al eens nagedacht over de jaren aan bedenktijd die je overhoudt als je eenmaal een licentie hebt aangeschaft? :P
cool1971 @Compunologist15 december 2022 18:53
Hum nee, anders hadden ze de boel al 15 jaar geleden al dicht kunnen metselen.
KKose @cool197115 december 2022 15:41
Oo-ow rustig ,niet zo snel. Denk nog langer na.
ajaxalex @Duim15 december 2022 15:35
Voorheen was dat nog niet standaard in Windows waardoor mensen Winrar gebruikte. Het wordt nu inderdaad redelijk overbodig.
Kraz @Duim15 december 2022 15:37
Als je (in het verleden) wel eens wat 'dingen' op internet .....vind , dan kom je bijna niet onder dit tooltje uit.
RJJvW @Duim15 december 2022 16:12
De context menu knoppen kunnen je in de instelling een-voor-een in- of uitschakelen :)
darkness_nightf @Duim15 december 2022 16:13
nee dat heb je nog niet gezegd
Server.1968 @Duim15 december 2022 16:15
Zo'n vervuiling is het niet. RAR comprimeert sterker dan ZIP. Op zich is ZIP makkelijker gezien de huidige integratie in Windows, maar als je een self-extracting (.exe) bestand maakt heeft RAR toch mijn voorkeur.
RoestVrijStaal @Duim15 december 2022 22:32
Had ik al gezegd dat, als je niet oplet, er ook allemaal context menu knoppen bijkomen... #vervuiling
Dat is tijdens het installeren uit te vinken. Na de installatie ook via de instellingen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

