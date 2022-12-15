Software-update: EMDB 5.13

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 5.13 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.13:
  • Rename files: Added support for TheTVDb Id (%M) in Rename media files.
  • Defaults: Added default Service (when default Source is set to Streaming).
  • Edit Directors Dialog: fixed rare crash when scrolling through the list of directors.
  • Database: 'Seen' is replaced by 'Last seen' + 'Play count'.
  • HTML Export: Added Collections.
  • HTML Export: Fixed letter in the breadcrumbs of the individual movie pages.
  • IMDb import: Use IMDb's global search instead of the advanced title search to support including the year specifying foreign titles.
  • Translations: Added a Korean translation.
  • Translations: Updated the French, German, Russian, Traditional Chinese and Dutch translations.
Versienummer 5.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Theodor 15 december 2022 11:26
Prima programma,doet wat het moet doen.

