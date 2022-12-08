Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.74.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.74.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al december is, wordt deze versie als de novemberuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

November 2022 (version 1.74)

Welcome to the November 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.74.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-12-2022 18:55
5 • submitter: guidogast

08-12-2022 • 18:55

5

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

12-08 Visual Studio Code 1.133.0 6
05-08 Visual Studio Code 1.132.0 3
29-07 Visual Studio Code 1.131.0 5
23-07 Visual Studio Code 1.130.0 0
16-07 Visual Studio Code 1.129.0 5
25-06 Visual Studio Code 1.126.0 15
18-06 Visual Studio Code 1.125.0 8
10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.124.0 11
05-06 Visual Studio Code 1.123.0 2
29-05 Visual Studio Code 1.122.1 0
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Loller1
8 december 2022 21:06
Meanwhile, versie 1.75 - welke eind januari, begin februari uitkomt - bevat voor de eerste keer in Code's bestaan een nieuw standaardthema.
youri_ajax @Loller18 december 2022 21:23
Heb je iets van een linkie naar t nieuwe thema, kan hier helaas niks over vinden op Google.
Loller1
@youri_ajax9 december 2022 00:19
Het zit in de Insider builds als Light/Dark+ Experimental, hier is het gerelateerde issue op GitHub: https://github.com/micros...4#issuecomment-1342875557
youri_ajax @Loller19 december 2022 00:27
Thanks ga er is naar kijken!
Blokker_1999 @Loller19 december 2022 19:55
Ai ai ai, verandering, altijd gevaarlijk.

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