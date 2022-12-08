Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.74.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al december is, wordt deze versie als de novemberuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
November 2022 (version 1.74)
Welcome to the November 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Customize Explorer auto reveal - Decide which files scroll into view in the Explorer.
- Hide Activity bar and Panel badges - Simplify the editor UI by toggling state badges.
- Audio cues for notebooks and diff view - Sounds for cell run results, added or removed lines.
- Merge editor Undo/Redo - Quickly revert or reapply merge conflict actions.
- Manage unsafe repositories - Prevent Git operations on folders not owned by you.
- JavaScript console.profile collection - Easily create CPU profiles for viewing in VS Code.
- Go to Definition from return - Jump to the top of JavaScript/TypeScript functions.
- Remote Tunnels - Create a connection to any machine, without needing SSH.
- Jupyter notebook "Just My Code" debugging - Avoid stepping into Python library code.
- Dev Container GPU support - Request a GPU when creating a Dev Container.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.