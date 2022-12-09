Versie 7.9 van digiKam is uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. DigiKam bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

After four months of active maintenance and another bug triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 7.9.0 of its open source digital photo manager. See below the list of most important features coming with this release.

As with the previous releases, we take care about upgrading the internal components from the Bundles. Microsoft Windows Installer, Apple macOs Package, and Linux AppImage binaries now hosts:

All of these components include important stability improvements and fixes. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is now used to compile the AppImage for a better backward binary compatibility with the Linux distributions.

This new version arrives with 97 triaged and closed files in bugzilla. See below a list of major improvements included in this release:

Fix of Google photo login and remote album management.

Better management of faces location from metadata.

Database schema migration backward compatibility.

Better support of coordinates import from metadata.

Better ISO date format support from metadata.

Better performance with album management from a remote database.

Fix application window positions under Microsoft Windows.

Better Tags import and merge with items metadata.

The application internationalization has also been updated. digiKam and Showfoto are proposed with 57 different languages for the graphical interface. Go to Settings/Configure Languages dialog and change the localization as you want. Applications need to be restarted to apply changes. If you want to contribute to the internationalization of digiKam, please contact the translator teams, following the translation how-to. The statistics about translation states are available here.