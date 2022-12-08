Versie 4.0.2 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Sinds versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2022-09 Multiple dissector infinite loops.
- wnpa-sec-2022-10 Kafka dissector memory exhaustion.
Updated Protocol Support
- Qt: Endpoints dialog - unexpected byte unit suffixes in packet columns. Issue 18229.
- GOOSE: field "floating_point" not working anymore. Issue 18491.
- EVS Header-Full format padding issues. Issue 18498.
- Wireshark 4.0.0 VOIP playback has no sound and can’t resume after pausing. Issue 18510.
- Wireshark crashes when exporting a profile on Mac OSX if there is no extension. Issue 18525.
- EVS dissector missing value description. Issue 18550.
- Qt 6 font descriptions not backward compatible with Qt 5. Issue 18553.
- Wireshark, wrong TCP ACKed unseen segment message. Issue 18558.
- Invalid Cyrillic symbol in timezone at \"Arrival Time\" field in frame. Issue 18562.
- ProtoBuf parse extension definitions failed. Issue 18599.
- Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-11-09-11134.pcap. Issue 18613.
- Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-11-14-11111.pcap. Issue 18632.
- Wireshark is using old version of ASN (ETSI TS 125 453 V11.2.0) which is imapacting length of param in the messages. Issue 18646.
- BGP: False IGMP flags value in EVPN routes (type 6,7,8) Issue 18660.
- wslog assumes stderr and stdout exist. Issue 18684.
- Editing packet comments, with non-ASCII characters, on Windows saves them in the local code page, not in UTF-8. Issue 18698.
- Unable to decrypt PSK based DTLS traffic which uses Connection ID. Issue 18705.
- HTTP2 tests fail when built without nghttp2. Issue 18707.
- ASN.1 PER
- ASTERIX
- BGP
- BPv6
- DTLS
- EVS
- GOOSE
- GSM Osmux
- IPv6
- Kafka
- Locamation IM
- MONGO
- NXP 802.15.4
- OpenFlow v6
- PCAP
- Protobuf
- RTP
- S1AP
- SKINNY
- TCP
- WASSP
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.0.2 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.2 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.0.2 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.2 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.2 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD