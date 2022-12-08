Versie 4.0.2 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Sinds versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Wireshark 4.0.2 voor Windows (64bit)

Wireshark 4.0.2 voor PortableApps

Wireshark 4.0.2 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)

Wireshark 4.0.2 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)

Wireshark 4.0.2 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD