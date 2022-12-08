Versie 1.6.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is uitgekomen en wegens een foutje staat ook 1.6.1 alweer voor je klaar. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Voorheen was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar tegenwoordig ook voor Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 1.5.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

FileZilla Server 1.6.1 Bugfixes and minor changes: MSW: Fixed an installation issue due to a service handle not being closed FileZilla Server 1.6.0 New features: UI: it is now possible to upload TLS certificates to the server directly from the UI, using a specific selector in the Security page of the protocols configuration.

UI: the maximum amount of characters in all text controls has been limited to a sensible number, so to avoid potential crashes or stalls in corner cases. Bugfixes and minor changes: Fixed potential issues with locking of mutexes in the administration protocol

MSW: the installer now works properly also if the uninstaller from a previous installation has been deleted.

Fixed an issue in the networking code when dealing with TLS close_notify alerts. FileZilla Server 1.6.0-rc1 New features: MSW: the installer now offers to keep the existing service configuration of a previously installed FileZilla Server whose release must be above or equal to 1.6.0.

UI: the main window position and size is now remembered across different runs.

UI: the server configuration can now be exported to a file and imported into another server. It is possible to select the specific parts of the configuration that are to be exported or imported.

UI: double-clicking on a item in the session list will pop up a dialog with security information about the session. The functionality can be also accessed via the context menu.

UI: file dialogs now remember the last used folder Bugfixes and minor changes: UI: users' group names are now sorted, with the active ones up in the list

UI: Clearly show when a session transfer is stalled

UI: it is now possible to cut/copy/paste numbers in the specific controls.

UI: Fixed various incoherencies in the state of the interface

UI: it is no longer possible to have the administration listeners conflict with the file transfer protocols servers listeners. In case of pre-existing conflicts in the configuration file, the administration listeners take precedence, so that it is still possible to change the FileZilla Server's configuration.

UI: in some corner cases concurrently opening dialogs could cause instabilities. These dialogs are now queued up and opened sequentially.

*nix: fixed dependencies in the Debian installer

*nix: fixed installation directory of the icons

Fixed a crash on network errors while renewing Let's Encrypt certificates

MSW: Communication with the impersonator child process no longer stalls or fails under heavy load

User-specific impersonation is now working again