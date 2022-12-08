Software-update: FileZilla Server 1.6.1

FileZilla logo (75 pix) Versie 1.6.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is uitgekomen en wegens een foutje staat ook 1.6.1 alweer voor je klaar. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Voorheen was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar tegenwoordig ook voor Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 1.5.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

FileZilla Server 1.6.1

Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • MSW: Fixed an installation issue due to a service handle not being closed

FileZilla Server 1.6.0

New features:
  • UI: it is now possible to upload TLS certificates to the server directly from the UI, using a specific selector in the Security page of the protocols configuration.
  • UI: the maximum amount of characters in all text controls has been limited to a sensible number, so to avoid potential crashes or stalls in corner cases.
Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • Fixed potential issues with locking of mutexes in the administration protocol
  • MSW: the installer now works properly also if the uninstaller from a previous installation has been deleted.
  • Fixed an issue in the networking code when dealing with TLS close_notify alerts.

FileZilla Server 1.6.0-rc1

New features:
  • MSW: the installer now offers to keep the existing service configuration of a previously installed FileZilla Server whose release must be above or equal to 1.6.0.
  • UI: the main window position and size is now remembered across different runs.
  • UI: the server configuration can now be exported to a file and imported into another server. It is possible to select the specific parts of the configuration that are to be exported or imported.
  • UI: double-clicking on a item in the session list will pop up a dialog with security information about the session. The functionality can be also accessed via the context menu.
  • UI: file dialogs now remember the last used folder
Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • UI: users' group names are now sorted, with the active ones up in the list
  • UI: Clearly show when a session transfer is stalled
  • UI: it is now possible to cut/copy/paste numbers in the specific controls.
  • UI: Fixed various incoherencies in the state of the interface
  • UI: it is no longer possible to have the administration listeners conflict with the file transfer protocols servers listeners. In case of pre-existing conflicts in the configuration file, the administration listeners take precedence, so that it is still possible to change the FileZilla Server's configuration.
  • UI: in some corner cases concurrently opening dialogs could cause instabilities. These dialogs are now queued up and opened sequentially.
  • *nix: fixed dependencies in the Debian installer
  • *nix: fixed installation directory of the icons
  • Fixed a crash on network errors while renewing Let's Encrypt certificates
  • MSW: Communication with the impersonator child process no longer stalls or fails under heavy load
  • User-specific impersonation is now working again
FileZilla Server 1.0.1
Versienummer 1.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website FileZilla
Download https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?type=server
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-12-2022 17:38
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

08-12-2022 • 17:38

0

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: FileZilla

Update-historie

06-05 FileZilla Server 1.12.6 0
19-03 FileZilla Server 1.12.5 0
14-03 FileZilla Server 1.12.4 5
13-02 FileZilla Server 1.12.3 0
11-02 FileZilla Server 1.12.2 1
11-12 FileZilla Server 1.12.1 2
20-11 FileZilla Server 1.12.0 0
09-'25 FileZilla Server 1.11.1 4
08-'25 FileZilla Server 1.11.0 1
07-'25 FileZilla Server 1.10.5 0
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