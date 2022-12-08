Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2022.12.0

Home Assistant heeft de decemberrelease van zijn smarthomeplatform uitgebracht. De opvallendste vernieuwing in het smarthomeplatform is de toevoeging van smarthomestandaard Matter. De makers zeggen dat de Matter-ondersteuning voornamelijk nog een alpha-versie is, die vooral voor ontwikkelaars interessant is.

Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python. De software draait op een Raspberry Pi of een externe Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Home Assistant heeft ook eigen hardware om het platform te draaien. Home Assistant is een platform waarop gebruikers meerdere smarthomeapparaten kunnen aansluiten, zoals Philips Hue of Ikea Tradfri. Ook ondersteunt het platform protocollen als mqtt, Zigbee of Z-Wave. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2022.12.0: Home Assistant Core 2022.12! 🎄

Already the last release of the year, right on time to bring you some cool new features to work with during the upcoming Holidays!

2022 has been a fantastic year for the Home Assistant project. We became one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing GitHub open source projects! ❤️ Tons of new features each month, and not just that, we matured a lot! Everything became more stable and faster, and the UX made leaps forwards as well!

We looked back at 2022 during the State of the Open Home, and sneak peaked at 2023, with some great new UI concepts and: The year of the voice! 🗣️ Missed it? The full video is available on YouTube.

But! The year isn’t over yet! This release really Matters! We are thrilled to be one of the first in the world to roll out Matter support to the public! 🎉

No Matter devices yet? Don’t worry! There are tons of things in this release that will keep you busy. The Tile card got “features”! You can now extend your Bluetooth range using Shelly devices, and a long-requested feature lands: Local Calendar. 🤩

For 2022, this is it! Thank you for joining our community. Thank you for sharing, helping out, contributing, creating YouTube videos, blog articles, and podcasts.

Thank you for using Home Assistant! ❤️

Happy holidays and for the last time in 2022: Enjoy the release!

../Frenck

Don’t forget to join our release party live stream on YouTube today at 12:00 PDT / 21:00 CET!

It does Matter!

Does it Matter? Yes, Home Assistant does Matter!

Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard, an open-source protocol, that defines how devices can communicate and work together. Read more about Matter in this comprehensive write-up from The Verge.

Today we release the first iteration of the Matter integration for Home Assistant. It is a big and important foundation that is probably best described as “alpha” or maybe even a “developer preview” — allowing anyone to help and jump in on the Matter development. For the first release, we think that is a great start!

At this point, Matter-enabled products are not (yet) generally available. However, if you can get a Matter-certified product, it can be commissioned!

A Matter device integrated with Home Assistant.

Adding Matter devices (commissioning) can be done using our iOS and Android Home Assistant Companion apps. Adding support for this to our apps is being worked on and will become available in the upcoming weeks. The Android Companion app supporting Matter, is currently available for beta testing.

Interested? We have made more details available in our documentation.

Home Assistant Matter

Tile card gets features

In the last release, we introduced the Tile card. Today we extend the Tile card by adding support for “features”.

For the Tile card, “features” are additional extras that can be added to a Tile card. For example, they can provide additional controls or information for the entity the Tile card displays.

HA Tile Card

Multiple usable Tile features have been added:

  • Command buttons for vacuum cleaners
  • Brightness slider for lights
  • Controls for opening/closing and tilting covers

Checkout the documentation for more information about Tile features

But that is not all! The Tile card also got colors! 🎨

Based on the entity’s state, the card will get different colors. This color provides an additional visual indication of the entity’s state.

Shiny new state colors!

Those lovely new state colors added to the Tile card, as shown above, are not just added to the tile card. This same color logic has now also been applied to the state history and the logbook!

Previously, these colors would be random. Now they are predictable, recognizable and, above all: just look a lot better 🤩

This same experience will also be visible on the dedicated Logbook and History pages of course.

Local calendar

This is one of the longer outstanding and bigger requested features of Home Assistant: A local calendar!

Building a calendar isn’t easy, but Allen Porter did it! And it is not just a calendar with dates and descriptions… oh no! Allen went all in!

Home Assistant agenda

We now have a full blown, local, built-in calendar, which can do all-day event or recurring ones tuned to your liking. Even multiple different local calendars are supported!

Bluetooth proxy using Shelly devices

In the September release, we brought Bluetooth everywhere, by adding Bluetooth proxy support, allowing any ESPHome device in your home to relay Bluetooth traffic across your home.

This release adds support for using Shelly devices as a remote Bluetooth adapter as well!

It works with all second-generation Shelly devices that use firmware 12.0 or later. Those are able to provide Bluetooth advertisements to Home Assistant’s Bluetooth integration.

This can greatly help with extending the range of your Bluetooth network to help with things like Bluetooth temperature or plant sensors in your home.

In other Bluetooth news: The performance of Bluetooth has, again, been improved this release, and the memory usage should be lower. Always good!

New entity: text

Say hello to a new entity: text! The text entity is very similar to the Text helper (also known as input_text).

The difference is that the helper is configured and managed by you, while the new text entities are provided by integrations. This means integration can now provide entities that ask for a textual input in the UI.

The first integrations that can now provide text entities as of this release are KNX and MQTT.

Summing entities without templates

Let’s say you have two numeric sensor entities, and you like to have an entity that shows the sum of those two; how would you do that? Creating a template entity, right? Nope! 😁

You can now create a new helper entity that sums the values of two (or more) sensor entities into a brand-new entity.

When creating a new helper, select “Combine the state of several sensors”, pick the sensor you’d like to sum, and select “Sum” for the statistic characteristic. Voila!

You might have noticed that this looks like the “Min/Max” helper. True! We have renamed “Min/Max” to “Combine the state of several sensors”, to make it more descriptive as it gets more features.

Other noteworthy changes

There is much more juice in this release; here are some of the other noteworthy changes this release:

New Integrations

We welcome the following new integrations in this release:

Integrations now available to set up from the UI

The following integrations are now available via the Home Assistant UI:

Versienummer 2022.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Tijs Hofmans

Nieuwscoördinator

Feedback • 08-12-2022 15:01 21

08-12-2022 • 15:01

21

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

06-08 Home Assistant 2026.8.0 24
04-06 Home Assistant 2026.6.0 25
07-05 Home Assistant 2026.5.0 51
01-04 Home Assistant 2026.4.0 42
05-03 Home Assistant 2026.3.0 42
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07-01 Home Assistant 2026.1.0 15
04-12 Home Assistant 2025.12.0 45
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Reacties (21)

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lenwar
8 december 2022 15:25
Fijn dat ze eindelijk 'mooie' kaarten toevoegen voor de dashboards. Ik ben een tijdje geleden begonnen met Mushroom kaarten
https://github.com/piitaya/lovelace-mushroom

De nieuwe 'originele' kaarten lijken in elk geval erg geïnspireerd door de Mushroomkaarten. Als ze mettertijd alle opties hebben die ik nu voor de Mushroomkaarten gebruik, ga ik er zeker naartoe migreren. (gebruik eigenlijk het liefst zo min mogelijk 'HACS-modules')

N.B.
En nog wat anders. Ik heb een tijdje terug een bugreport/issue gemaakt over verkeerd gedrag in de Scripts integration. (het werkt wel, maar niet zoals gedocumenteerd. Hij geeft 'null' terug ipv 'none' als een wait.trigger is verlopen, dus of de documentatie moet worden aangepast, of het gedrag moet worden veranderd)
https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues/81781

Ik had hem volgens mij verkeerd aangemaakt, en hij lijkt nu 'vergeten' te worden. Iemand enig idee hoe de maintainers het liefst een purretje krijgen? (ik wil niet de boel vervuilen met 'nog een issue' maken)
I-King @lenwar8 december 2022 15:37
De maker van Mushroom is nu in dienst van HA/Nabu Casa, dus zijn smaak/werk zal wel langzaam in HA geintegreerd gaan worden.
https://www.nabucasa.com/about/
lenwar
@I-King8 december 2022 15:49
Ah, vandaar!! :)
Dat is wel fijn dan, want die Mushroom-kaarten zijn echt geweldig. Althans. Ik vind ze erg mooi en makkelijk aan te passen voor mijn gebruik.
zaphod_b @lenwar8 december 2022 16:14
Interessant, ik heb vanmorgen de upgrade gedraaid naar .12.0 en daarna deed m'n dashboard met mushroom kaarten het niet meer... met wazige dikke rooie errors in de logs.
Ik heb een rollback gedaan naar de 11.x versie.
Niekniek89 @zaphod_b8 december 2022 17:29
Je moet de "themes" van je tabbladen aanpassen naar "Mushroom-shadow.
zaphod_b @Niekniek898 december 2022 17:50
Dank, ga ik proberen!

Edit: check, dat werkt, dank!

[Reactie gewijzigd door zaphod_b op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

Bongoarnhem 8 december 2022 20:08
Voor mij als niet it’er is de leercurve behoorlijk. Maar toch is dit wel een fijn allesomvattend pakket met legio mogelijkheden!

Zodra ze alles wat meer in de ui geschoven krijgen ben ik er van overtuigd dat dit het systeem is om een huis “smart” te maken.
lenwar
@Bongoarnhem8 december 2022 20:47
Ben ik helemaal met je eens. Home assistant staat wat mij betreft op eenzame hoogte als het gaat om mogelijkheden en privacy. Het kan volledig lokaal draaien zonder functieverlies. (Uiteraard kan je dingen als weerberichten niet zonder internetverbinding doen, maar je snapt hem)

Ze zijn al een tijdje bezig om minder en minder afhankelijk van de yaml-bestandjes te worden. Nou heb ik er zelf geen moeite mee, maar ik zie dit zeker als een noodzakelijk iets. Alles in de gui mogelijk maken en voor de liefhebber de optie van yaml-bestanden.
TrekVogel @lenwar9 december 2022 09:51
Er is gelukkig al veel veranderd sinds ik ben begonnen met HA maar de eerste stapjes blijven moeilijk. Daarna wordt het gelukkig beter. Maar de eerste keer dat ik HA op een Raspberry pi zette en werkelijk niets via de gui kon doen ben ik heel snel afgehaakt. Gelukkig heb ik het later een tweede kans gegeven.
bytemaster460 @Bongoarnhem10 december 2022 12:31
Een paar jaar geleden was die leercurve inderdaad stevig. Vind je dat ook nog steeds van de huidige versies? Met de huidige mogelijkheden in de UI kun je heel ver komen als beginner. Als je geavanceerde dingen wil doen kan het nog wel lastig zijn.
Bongoarnhem @bytemaster46010 december 2022 17:09
Ze timmeren goed aan de weg. Er is wel veel gedocumenteerd en er zijn gelukkig genoeg handleidingen te vinden. Maar voor niet tweakers is dit nog zeker niet weggelegd

Al ben ik wel van mening dat ze erg veel vooruitgang boeken op dat niveau. Ik ben echt benieuwd naar de ontwikkelingen die gaan komen en hoe HA er over een jaar of 3 uit ziet. Ik zet mn geld er iig op in en draag mn financiële steentje bij.
bytemaster460 @Bongoarnhem10 december 2022 17:48
Maar voor niet tweakers is dit nog zeker niet weggelegd
Dat vraag ik me af. Twee vrienden van mij die beiden absoluut geen Tweaker zijn hebben beiden een zeer uitgebreid systeem lopen inclusief HACS componenten. Ik heb hen enkel moeten helpen met templating.
Toen ik er enkele jaren geleden mee begon was dat wel anders.
Bongoarnhem @bytemaster46011 december 2022 11:01
Dat klopt wel, er is de kaatste jaren echt veel veranderd.
Maar als je kijkt naar het HA forum hier op Tweakers zijn dat echt nog veel vragen.

Met HA Yellow is de stap van installatie al erg simpel gemaakt dus dat is ook een stap in de goede richting. Ik denk dat, met het huidige tempo, over een jaar of 2 a 3 HA echt voor het grotere publiek zal zijn.
Tot die tijd ben ik erg benieuwd wat er allemaal nog gaat komen.
m.w. 8 december 2022 21:10
Met de nieuwe 'sum' helper gelijk mijn
2 verschillende meterstanden op 1 hoop gegooid. Scheelt toch weer wat clutter. Mooie praktische toevoegingen deze maand!
TrekVogel @m.w.9 december 2022 09:52
Oh, dat is wel een goed idee. Niet dat zoiets voorheen nou heel lastig was maar ik hou het graag zou eenvoudig mogelijk, minder kans op fouten.
Roel1966 8 december 2022 23:29
Hmmm, eigenlijk ben ik wel al een tijdje naar iets op zoek waarmee ik hier in huis al die slimme stopcontacten en slimme lampen etc.. via de pc kan besturen. Sommige fabrikanten leveren dan wel ook Windows apps, maar ja, dan heb je tig apps nodig om een simpele handeling te kunnen doen. Vandaar wil ik toch eens gaan stoeien met Home Assitant Core en kijken hoe dat werkt, of betergezegd samenwerkt.
jdvmanen @Roel19669 december 2022 07:55
Ik kan je niets beters toewensen dan Home Assistant! Enjoy!
yalerta 9 december 2022 09:51
Fijn de slider in de tegel kaart om lampen te dimmen. Kunnen sommige presets de prullenbak in.
En met wat kleurtjes zien de dashboards er wat beter uit en is een snellere herkenning mogelijk.

Maar gebruiksvriendelijk kan nog verbetering gebruiken. Elke keer weer zoeken waar sommige opties verstopt zitten.
Maar geen spijt van de overstap van Domotocz naar HA. Zelfs de echtgenote begint het te gebruiken :) en op mijn Esxi draait het zeer stabiel en toe nu toe geen hickups na updates.
bouwew 8 december 2022 15:40
@lenwar Is dit wel een issue gerelateerd aan de Core code? Misschien past ie beter in de Frontend github?
Jouw huidige PR is niet geassigned door de HA bot, valt niet te koppelen aan een integratie, en dan wordt ie vaak niet opgepikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bouwew op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

lenwar
@bouwew8 december 2022 15:47
Is dit wel een issue gerelateerd aan de Core code
Ja, dit is het gedrag van de script-engine (de 'Scripts-integratie'). Hij moet na een timeout van een wait.trigger een 'none' teruggeven als waarde, maar hij geeft 'null' als waarde op de variabele.

https://www.home-assistant.io/docs/scripts/#wait-variable
wait.trigger
Exists only after wait_for_trigger. Contains information about which trigger fired. (See Available-Trigger-Data.) Will be none if no trigger happened before timeout expired
bouwew @lenwar8 december 2022 16:08
Ah ik zie het nu. Probeer het eens met: "@emontnemery please have a look". Of anders gericht aan @frenck :)

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