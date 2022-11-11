Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 526.86 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 526.86 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor het spel Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. De changelog laat verder de gebruikelijke verzameling bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Specifically, this new Game Ready Driver offers improved stability, solves image corruption issues, and supports NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex

Fixed Issues
  • [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3829010]
  • [Call of Duty: Vanguard] Game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [3841398]
  • VTube Studio crashes to black screen after driver update [3838158]
  • GPU may get stuck in P0 state after exiting certain games [3846389]
  • [Anvil Engine Games] Environment flickering [3843932]
  • Drop in 8K60 AV1 decoding performance on RTX 4090 [3835745]
  • [Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow-like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]
  • RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]
  • Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report higher GPU usage on some RTX 30-series configurations [3830387]
    Workaround: disable Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling from the Windows Settings
  • [Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation [3838022]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 4090

Versienummer 526.86 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 812,22MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-11-2022 07:17
6 • submitter: Freeman

11-11-2022 • 07:17

6

Submitter: Freeman

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

18-06 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.80 WHQL 19
20-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.52 WHQL 24
13-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.40 WHQL 49
01-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.28 WHQL 12
18-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.02 WHQL 29
19-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 WHQL 19
06-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 WHQL 21
28-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.60 WHQL 35
22-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 WHQL 24
14-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 WHQL 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
3
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Aggressor 11 november 2022 07:54
Mijn flashing probleem in CoD is met deze driver opgelost. (gelukkig)
AcidBanger @Aggressor11 november 2022 08:56
Hahahah ik had precies hetzelfde, eindelijk geen last meer.
De random crash na een X periode is ook weg (tot nu toe).
dog4life @Aggressor15 november 2022 09:15
Even uitproberen - ik had ook die flashes (niet het hele scherm maar een witte waas rond edges etc) maar dacht dat het te maken had met mijn laptop...
Aggressor @dog4life15 november 2022 09:23
dit had ik dus ook... de witte flashes.
Nu gelukkig niet meer, speelt veel fijner. :D
SilentDecode 11 november 2022 09:42
[Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow-like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]
Mooi! Erg irritant namelijk!
- FH5 op Win10 met een RTX3070.
Tijgert 11 november 2022 15:50
Is er al een oplossing voor HDR wat niet goed werkt door de Full Screen Optimisations?
Je kan het voor een aparte exe wel uit zetten, maar dat werkt niet in Steam en globaal uitzetten lukt mij niet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq