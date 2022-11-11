Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 526.86 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor het spel Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. De changelog laat verder de gebruikelijke verzameling bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Specifically, this new Game Ready Driver offers improved stability, solves image corruption issues, and supports NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3829010]

[Call of Duty: Vanguard] Game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [3841398]

VTube Studio crashes to black screen after driver update [3838158]

GPU may get stuck in P0 state after exiting certain games [3846389]

[Anvil Engine Games] Environment flickering [3843932]

Drop in 8K60 AV1 decoding performance on RTX 4090 [3835745]

[Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow-like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]