JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2022.2.2 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en sinds 2022.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

PhpStorm 2022.2.2 notable changes and bug fixes: Added: support for remote interpreters for Rector (WI-66504)

Fixed: ESLint 8.23 fatal error (WEB-57089)

Fixed: control + click in VSC paths dropdown (IDEA-298409)

Fixed: drag and drop for multiple selections (IDEA-298747)

Fixed: running Rector on wsl path (WI-67468)

Fixed: auto format tables in Markdown files (IDEA-262735)

Fixed: missing Codeception “reporters” option (WI-65867)

Fixed: wrong indentation when pasting (IDEA-299336)

Fixed: sending cookies via the HTTP client to subdomains (IDEA-230876)

Fixed: missing option for line comments (IDEA-283781)

Fixed: commit getting stuck (WI-62509)

Fixed: failing Jest tests for Angular projects (WEB-56303)

Fixed: Incorrect indent for array element with ?? operator (WI-67807)

Fixed: Remote SSH target run fails (IDEA-297442)

Fixed: Autocomplete popup is not shown in Data Editor filter field after restart (DBE-16138) PhpStorm 2022.2.1 notable changes and bug fixes: fixed a possible freeze due to com.jetbrains.php.lang.psi.elements.impl.VariableImpl#VISITOR_RESULT_CACHE_LOCK [WI-67938],

[WI-67938], fixed another edge case of Xdebug issue [WI-68060] mentioned in the post-mortem part of the previous blog.

Added: Vite aliases in vite.config support [WEB-55332]

support [WEB-55332] Added: Start Listening for PHP Debug Connections on the main toolbar in new UI [IDEA-295100]

Fixed: Terminal tab name resets when activating [IDEA-297207]

Fixed: Suggesting wrong imports because of partial export field support in package.json [WEB-56387]

Fixed: Code style formatting for php “Chained method calls” -> “Place ‘;’ on new line” when assigning to variable [WI-65960]

Fixed: Non-ASCII characters inspection not working properly for comments inside arrays [WI-67624]

Fixed: “Calling static trait member directly is deprecated” shouldn’t highlight the late static binding call [WI-64642]

Fixed: Accessing static trait members: quick-fix Replace with ‘ self:: ’ access doesn’t make the inspection go [WI-64659]

’ access doesn’t make the inspection go [WI-64659] Don’t suggest running Rector when there is no configuration file in project [WI-67425]

Rector: Use closest rector config when run rector from project tree via right mouse button click [WI-67806]