Software-update: PhpStorm 2022.2.2

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2022.2.2 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en sinds 2022.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

PhpStorm 2022.2.2 notable changes and bug fixes:
  • Added: support for remote interpreters for Rector (WI-66504)
  • Fixed: ESLint 8.23 fatal error (WEB-57089)
  • Fixed: control + click in VSC paths dropdown (IDEA-298409)
  • Fixed: drag and drop for multiple selections (IDEA-298747)
  • Fixed: running Rector on wsl path (WI-67468)
  • Fixed: auto format tables in Markdown files (IDEA-262735)
  • Fixed: missing Codeception “reporters” option (WI-65867)
  • Fixed: wrong indentation when pasting (IDEA-299336)
  • Fixed: sending cookies via the HTTP client to subdomains (IDEA-230876)
  • Fixed: missing option for line comments (IDEA-283781)
  • Fixed: commit getting stuck (WI-62509)
  • Fixed: failing Jest tests for Angular projects (WEB-56303)
  • Fixed: Incorrect indent for array element with ?? operator (WI-67807)
  • Fixed: Remote SSH target run fails (IDEA-297442)
  • Fixed: Autocomplete popup is not shown in Data Editor filter field after restart (DBE-16138)
PhpStorm 2022.2.1 notable changes and bug fixes:
  • fixed a possible freeze due to com.jetbrains.php.lang.psi.elements.impl.VariableImpl#VISITOR_RESULT_CACHE_LOCK [WI-67938],
  • fixed another edge case of Xdebug issue [WI-68060] mentioned in the post-mortem part of the previous blog.
  • Added: Vite aliases in vite.config support [WEB-55332]
  • Added: Start Listening for PHP Debug Connections on the main toolbar in new UI [IDEA-295100]
  • Fixed: Terminal tab name resets when activating [IDEA-297207]
  • Fixed: Suggesting wrong imports because of partial export field support in package.json [WEB-56387]
  • Fixed: Code style formatting for php “Chained method calls” -> “Place ‘;’ on new line” when assigning to variable [WI-65960]
  • Fixed: Non-ASCII characters inspection not working properly for comments inside arrays [WI-67624]
  • Fixed: “Calling static trait member directly is deprecated” shouldn’t highlight the late static binding call [WI-64642]
  • Fixed: Accessing static trait members: quick-fix Replace with ‘self::’ access doesn’t make the inspection go [WI-64659]
  • Don’t suggest running Rector when there is no configuration file in project [WI-67425]
  • Rector: Use closest rector config when run rector from project tree via right mouse button click [WI-67806]

Versienummer 2022.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

21-09-2022
4 • submitter: Bux666

21-09-2022 • 16:57

4

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: JetBrains

Server.1968 22 september 2022 00:39
Hmm, codeer liever met behulp van Notepad++. Alles wat nodig is om PHP code te schrijven. Lekker rechttoe rechtaan, zonder onnodige zaken. 'Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis.' Zal de makers van het programma vast veel potentiële gebruikers kosten, weg reclame. Of zal ik mijn code dan maar in een niet-commerciëel opensource project veranderen? Lijkt me juist dat het voor thuisgebruik gratis moet zijn, nu ga ik het niet eens downloaden voor een sneak-preview. Kan iemand me vertellen wat de voordelen van deze editor zijn ten opzichte van Notepad++?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Server.1968 op 25 juli 2024 10:30]

Voutloos @Server.196822 september 2022 11:15
Het is een IDE, welke PHP met al zijn dynamische vrijheden belachelijk goed begrijpt. Veel integraties zijn al standaard inbegrepen, populaire tools in het ecosysteem, zoals composer, rector, mockery, phpunit, cs, phpstan, docker etc etc werken direct, vaak zonder enige extra configuratie.
Tien jaar geleden was het nog subjectief of je Eclipse PDT, Netbeans, of PHPStorm het beste vond, maar op het moment komt niets in de buurt van de featureset en kwaliteit van PHPStorm.

Ik denk dat zelfs voor hobby of persoonlijk gebruik de prijs helemaal niet zo gek is. Daarnaast zijn er free trials en is er de helft van de tijd een ‘EAP’ versie, waarbij je een beta kan gebruiken zonder licentie.

In het kort: Probeer het eens. Als je écht per se een gratis product wil, probeer dan eens VS Code.
spelbreker @Server.196822 september 2022 11:22
PHPstorm gebruik ik dagelijks zou niet terug willen naar notepad++ voor de projecten die ik heb. PHPStorm is een IDEA. voor php scripts is notepad++ voldoende.

Zodra je naar frameworks ga kijken zoals laravel of symfony wordt notepad++ erg beperkt. Met grote projecten en frameworks kan hij zelf de juiste classen importeren, automatisch aanvullen en controlle op gebruik van functies, psr-12 formatting. ook ondersteuning Javascript (frameworks). database tool voor queries en even gauw data opzoeken, git, code analyses, debugging, en meer tools waarvan ik hoop nog niet eens gebruik of het bestaan van af weet.

een tussen alternatief is dan Visual Studio Code (VS code)
aevitas1 22 september 2022 19:13
Gebruik momenteel php storm op t werk (werk in best veel php), maar voor alles buiten php gebruik ik toch liever VSC.

PHP Storm slurpt energie als een malle, ik snap niet waarom dit gebeurd. Tevens vind ik de editor zelf best beperkt vergeleken met VSC (in alles behalve php).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

