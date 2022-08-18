Software-update: Julia 1.8.0

Julia logo (79 pix)Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende libraries andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 1.8 is uitgekomen en uitgebreide informatie daarover is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

Julia 1.8 Highlights

After 3 betas and 4 release candidates, Julia version 1.8 has finally been released. We would like to thank all the contributors to this release and all the testers that helped with finding regressions and issues in the pre-releases. Without you, this release would not have been possible. The full list of changes can be found in the NEWS file, these are some of the release highlights.

  • const on fields in mutable structs
  • Call site @inline
  • Typed globals
  • New default scheduler for @threads
  • Profiling
    • New allocation profiler
    • Updates to CPU profiling
  • Packages
    • Package load timing
    • Pkg status update with upgradable package indicator
    • Pkg support for sysimages
  • Improved precompilation
  • Improved support for Apple Silicon

Versienummer 1.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website JuliaLang
Download https://julialang.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-08-2022 20:08
5 • submitter: [micro]

18-08-2022 • 20:08

5 Linkedin

Submitter: [micro]

Bron: JuliaLang

Update-historie

20:08 Julia 1.8.0 5
02-12 Julia 1.7.0 0
03-'21 Julia 1.6.0 27
08-'20 Julia 1.5.0 6
04-'20 Julia 1.4.0 0
01-'20 Julia 1.3.1 4
12-'19 Julia 1.3.0 2
07-'17 Julia 0.6.0 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Julia

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1504+12+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
Bulkzooi
18 augustus 2022 20:21
De taal is een soort kruising tussen Matlab en Pyhton maar draait zo snel als geoptimaliseerde c code.

Voor wie benieuwd is naar wat praktische voorbeelden over hoe je Julia kan gebruiken is de MIT course "computational thinking" wellicht interessant:
https://computationalthinking.mit.edu/Spring21/

Julia Docs v1/
Because Julia's compiler is different from the interpreters used for languages like Python or R, you may find that Julia's performance is unintuitive at first. If you find that something is slow, we highly recommend reading through the Performance Tips section before trying anything else. Once you understand how Julia works, it's easy to write code that's nearly as fast as C.
Meer info over Julia, Python & R op http://www.projecteuler.net

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 18 augustus 2022 20:28]

Reageer
daandaanie
@Bulkzooi18 augustus 2022 20:38
Hoe komt het dat het zo snel draait? Wordt het omgezet naar machine code?
Reageer
84hannes
@daandaanie18 augustus 2022 21:15
De website van Julia verklaart dit doordat de taal naar native code compiled. Dat scheelt natuurlijk een beetje, al kan goed geoptimaliseerde JVM-code ook heel snel zijn, bij gelijke optimalisatie zal machine-code zonder interpretatielaag altijd iets sneller zijn.
Reageer
Bulkzooi
@84hannes18 augustus 2022 21:33
De website van Julia verklaart dit doordat de taal naar native code compiled. Dat scheelt natuurlijk een beetje, al kan goed geoptimaliseerde JVM-code ook heel snel zijn, bij gelijke optimalisatie zal machine-code zonder interpretatielaag altijd iets sneller zijn.
Je ziet bij moderne talen niet alleen verbeteringen qua snelheid maar ook is er een focus op veiligheid.

Dus het geoptimaliseerde heeft meerdere aspecten.
Reageer

Kies score Let op: Beoordeel reacties objectief. De kwaliteit van de argumentatie is leidend voor de beoordeling van een reactie, niet of een mening overeenkomt met die van jou.

Een uitgebreider overzicht van de werking van het moderatiesysteem vind je in de Moderatie FAQ

Rapporteer misbruik van moderaties in Frontpagemoderatie.


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee