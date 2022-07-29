Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

For more than 7 and a half years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

22.7, nicknamed "Powerful Panther", features the upgrade to FreeBSD 13.1, PHP 8.0, Phalcon 5, stacked VLAN and Intel QuickAssist (QAT) support, DDoS protection using SYN cookies, MVC/API pages for IPsec status and Unbound overrides, new APCUPSD and CrowdSec plugins plus much more.

LibreSSL flavour is scheduled for removal at the end of this series and will likely receive no further maintenance. Software failing to work properly starting with Tor will have its plugin removed from the flavour from now on to be able to keep updating the software to their latest versions in the OpenSSL flavour. The next major upgrade will automatically transition to the OpenSSL flavour, but we would encourage everyone to switch between 22.7.x for the least amount of possible impact.

system: changed certificate revocation to use the phpseclib library

system: performance improvement for set_single_sysctl()

system: restart syslog fully and only once after all services have been started

system: new setting for deployment mode to control PHP error flow

system: /tmp MFS now uses a maximum of 50% of RAM by default and can be adjusted

system: /var MFS becomes /var/log MFS and uses a maximum of 50% of RAM by default and can be adjusted

system: previous special /var MFS content is now permanently stored under /var to ensure full operability

system: flush all core Python pyc files on updates

system: protect syslog-ng against out of memory kills

system: add filter to system log widget (contributed by kulikov-a)

system: disable RRD and NetFlow shutdown backups by default

system: render interfaces in convert_config()

system: apply default firewall policy before interface configuration

system: move remote backup script to proper file system location

system: disable flag was not removing static route

system: Net_IPv6::compress() should not compress "::" to ""

system: fix RADIUS config validation for port requirement (contributed by Josh Soref)

system: remove last bits of circular logging (CLOG) support

system: removed legacy Diffie-Hellman parameter handling

interfaces: refactored LAGG, wireless and static ARP handling

interfaces: provide automatic startup of Loopback, IPsec, OpenVPN, VXLAN devices

interfaces: removed the side effect reliance on /var/run/booting file

interfaces: add dynamic reload of required devices

interfaces: add WPA enterprise configuration for infrastructure mode (contributed by Manuel Faux)

interfaces: fix "Allow service binding" for multiple aliases per interface (contributed by Adam Dawidowski)

interfaces: auto-detect far gateway requirement for default route

interfaces: switch to MVC/API variant for DNS lookup page

interfaces: refactor DHCP and PPPoE scripts to use ifctl exclusively

interfaces: prevent the removal of default routes in dhclient-script

interfaces: fix inconsistencies in wireless handling

interfaces: fix unable to bring up multiple loopback (contributed Johnny S. Lee)

interfaces: fix unable to bring up multiple VXLAN

interfaces: check if int before passing to convert_seconds_to_hms()

interfaces: disable IPv6 inside 4in6 and 4in4 GIF tunnels (contributed by Maurice Walker)

interfaces: ping diagnostics tool must explicitly set IP version (contributed by Maurice Walker)

interfaces: remove other inconsistencies regarding ping utility changes in FreeBSD 13

interfaces: correct regex validation for dhcp6c expire statement (contributed by Josh Soref)

interfaces: add missing scope to link-local GIF host route

interfaces: add iwlwiwi(4) to wireless devices

firewall: improved port alias performance

firewall: obsoleted notices inside the synchronization code

firewall: support logging in NPT rules

firewall: append missing link-local to inet6 :network selector

firewall: move inspect action into its own async API action to prevent long page loads

firewall: internal aliases cannot be disabled

firewall: performance improvement for reading live log

firewall: ignore age/expire when not provided or empty in sessions page

firewall: add general firewall log for alias and filter system log messages

dhcp: no longer automatically add a link-local address to bridges if IPv6 service is running on it

dhcp: allow running relay service on bridges

dhcp: clean up IPv6 prefixes script

dhcp: include ddns-hostname and other cleanups (contributed by Sascha Buxhofer)

dhcp: remove duplicated ddnsupdate static mapping switch

dhcp: remove print_content_box() use

dhcp: switch to shell-based DHCPv6 lease watcher

dhcp: rewrite prefix merge for dynamic IPv6 tracking to support bitwise selection

dnsmasq: switch to a Python-based DHCP lease watcher

firmware: console script can now show changelog using "less" before update

firmware: disable crash reporter in development deployment mode

firmware: limit changelog-based update check on dashboard to release version

firmware: provide an upgrade log audit

intrusion detection: remove dead link to McAfee rule references

ipsec: add "IPv4+6" protocol for mobile phase 1 entries (contributed by vnxme)

ipsec: mobile property boolean duplication in phase 2

ipsec: remember phase 1 setting for next action

ipsec: switch to MVC/API variants of SPD, SAD and connection pages

ipsec: small UX tweaks in status page

openvpn: pinned Diffie-Hellman parameter to RFC 7919 4096 bit key

unbound: prevent crash of DHCP lease watcher due to unhandled CalledProcessError exception

lang: bring back Italian and update all languages to latest available translations

mvc: bugfix search and sort issues for searchRecordsetBase()

mvc: add support for non-persistent (memory) models

mvc: throw when no mount found in model (contributed by agh1467)

mvc: fix rowCount when all is selected in searchRecordsetBase()

mvc: fix two regressions in BaseField for Phalcon 5

mvc: store configuration changes only when actual changes exist

ui: removed Internet Explorer support

ui: boostrap-select ignored header height

ui: merge option objects instead of replacing them in bootgrid (contributed by agh1467)

ui: correct required API for command-info in bootgrid (contributed by agh1467)

ui: add catch undefined TypeError in SimpleActionButton (contributed by agh1467)

ui: fix assorted typos in the code base (contributed by Josh Soref)

ui: handle HTTP 500 error gracefully in MVC pages

plugins: os-apcupsd 1.0

plugins: os-boot-delay is no longer available

plugins: os-crowdsec 1.0

plugins: os-nginx fix for missing DH parameter file

plugins: os-postfix fix for missing DH parameter file

plugins: os-tayga 1.2

plugins: os-tor no longer available on LibreSSL due to incompatibilities with newer Tor versions

plugins: os-web-proxy-useracl is no longer available, no updates since 2017

src: FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE

src: axgbe: also validate configuration register in GPIO expander

src: pf: ensure that pfiio_name is always nul terminated

src: pf: make sure that pfi_update_status() always zeros counters

src: igc: change default duplex setting

src: e1000: try auto-negotiation for fixed 100 or 10 configuration

ports: php 8.0.20

ports: sqlite 3.39.0

ports: suricata 6.0.6

ports: unbound 1.16.1