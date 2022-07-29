JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2022.2 uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Key Updates We’ve introduced a number of upgrades and quality improvements to the remote development Beta in IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2, which aim to make your experience more stable and feature-rich. Connect your laptop via SSH to IntelliJ IDEA installed on a remote server and get a fluid developer experience. No matter how powerful your laptop is, you can get the full power of the IDE while all of the processing is done on the remote server. If you’re using JetBrains Space to orchestrate backends efficiently with the new version, you can now manage your dev environments directly from IntelliJ IDEA. Find more details in this blog post.

As of v2022.2, IntelliJ IDEA uses JetBrains Runtime 17, which brings a significant IDE performance improvement, better security, enhanced rendering performance on macOS thanks to the Metal API, and more. More details are in this blog post.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate now fully supports Spring 6 and Spring Boot 3 features, including declarative HTTP clients, @AutoConfiguration classes, and @ConfigurationProperties classes with the new constructor binding syntax without explicit @ConstructorBinding. User Experience We’ve introduced the new Run Current File functionality that makes it easy to instantly run and debug single files without having a dedicated run configuration. The option is available from the Run/Debug widget and works for the file you currently have open.

There’s a new keyboard shortcut that changes the font size everywhere in the editor. Also, a new font size indicator shows the current font size along with the option to revert it back to the default.

For macOS, we’ve introduced the Merge All Project Windows action that pools all opened project windows into one, turning each window into its own tab.

We’ve enhanced how highlighting inspections are configured so that you can set the way inspections appear in the editor without changing their severity level.

The Cloning repository progress bar now appears on the IDE’s Welcome screen and is shown right in the projects list.

The Add Mnemonic Bookmark dialog now has a Description field. Editor There’s a new setting to disable automatic block comment closure when pressing Enter.

We’ve enabled faster access to Code Completion Settings right from the kebab (three vertical dots) menu button in the code completion popup.

IntelliJ IDEA now notifies you about a file being erroneously associated with plain text and suggests resetting the file type association right from the editor.

It’s now possible to easily generate tables of contents in Markdown files based on the document headers. Java We’ve implemented a range of changes to Java inspections and introduced new ones to help you track down potential bugs and simplify code. To learn more about other Java-related improvements, read our blog post. Kotlin IntelliJ IDEA’s native builder now uses the version of the Kotlin compiler configured in the project. Learn more in this blog post.

Our latest work to optimize indexes has made code highlighting, completion, and Find Usages faster and more responsive.

We’ve integrated the Kotlin debugger with the Data Flow Analysis functionality for more precise condition evaluation.

IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 now supports the features introduced in Kotlin 1.7.0, the latest language version. Scala IntelliJ IDEA provides better Scala 3 support and now can read match types from .tasty files, properly parse them, resolve type variables, use them as type arguments, support inspections, and show types as text.

IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 comes with new Scala inspections.

Two new actions, Put arguments on separate lines and Put arguments on one line, help you manage the length of your code lines.

Compiler-based highlighting has been tuned for better resource usage. The IDE now respects the file highlighting settings defined by the user.

The Safe Delete action is now available for type parameters. Groovy The IDE now provides syntax highlighting, code completion, and inspections for Groovy-Integrated Queries (GINQ). Security IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 can now help you import trusted SSL certificates from system trust stores. It will automatically use the custom certificates specific to your enterprise environment. Profiler When you start profiling, the CPU and Heap Memory live charts now appear side by side with the console. This allows you to see how your application is performing while also collecting multiple snapshots from the same application within the desired profiling period.

Kotlin inline functions are now shown along with others in the Flame Graph, the Call Tree, and the Method List, allowing you to see their CPU time and optimize it, if needed. Frameworks and technologies IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate now provides URL completion, Search Everywhere functionality, and Find Usages hints for Spring Cloud Gateway URLs.

We’ve improved navigation between Protobuf and Java sources, so now you can easily navigate to code generated from .proto files and back.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate can now help you with debugging GraalVM native image binaries. You can attach the debugger to any GraalVM-based executable or start your application with the debugger attached.

IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 automatically highlights JSON/XML bodies in tests with popular Java APIs, such as Spring WebTestClient, RestAssured, WireMock, and MockServer.

Code insight improvements for Spring Shell have been implemented, and the IDE now recognizes CLI commands declared with the Spring Shell library and checks their correctness.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate provides improved support for JAX-RS endpoints.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate 2022.2 supports WebSocket connections, allowing you to create requests, and send and receive messages.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate can now send GraphQL queries over HTTP and WebSocket protocols out of the box.

UI/UX improvements to the HTTP client include a convenient way to select a run environment by using an icon in the gutter. To enable it, choose the Select Environment Before Run option from the Run with combo box. We’ve also upgraded the Response view with a progress bar, which allows you to track the downloading process.

JSON, YAML, and .properties files now feature automatically inserted web references inside values that start with http:// and https:// and can be opened in a web browser with one click.

IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 now provides references and supports folding for message attributes in Bean Validation annotations in Java and Kotlin.

We have reworked the AWS CloudFormation plugin by updating metadata schemas and improving property completion.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate now supports all of the features in Jakarta Persistence 3.1. Docker IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 introduces image completion for the Testcontainers API, where you can find all available Docker images and their versions.

It is now possible to easily copy images from one Docker daemon to another with the new Copy Docker Image action.

IntelliJ IDEA now automatically connects to Docker after you restart the IDE.

As of v2022.2, IntelliJ IDEA integrates with Colima and Rancher to support more options for establishing connections to a Docker daemon. Kubernetes The Kubernetes plugin for IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 provides integration with the Telepresence tool. QA tools The Page Object Editor now features an improved web page structure UI.

You can now easily navigate through page elements by using gutter icons.

The New Selenium Page Object wizard now offers an optional URL field. If the web address is included, the wizard suggests a page object file name based on the link address.

As you add new page elements to your code, the caret now automatically moves to the end of the added code block.

You can now create a new page object right from the context menu that appears with the unresolved code warning. Database tools You can now select multiple CSV files and import them at once.

The new UI for the Modify dialog has become the default option, and all of a table’s child objects can be added and edited by using this new UI. Learn more.

To ensure that database objects in SQL scripts are resolved more precisely, we’ve implemented two resolve modes: Playground and Script. Learn more. Web development We’ve added support for Angular standalone components, and the IDE now properly recognizes components, directives, and pipes marked as standalone: true.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate provides better support for Vue 3. Also, support for Pinia, the Vue team’s recommended state management solution that works as a global store, has been improved.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate comes bundled with TypeScript 4.7, supporting new language features like moduleSuffixes and ESM in Node.js. Other The Android plugin bundled with IntelliJ IDEA now provides all the features of Android Studio Chipmunk, including support for the Android Gradle Plugin (AGP) 7.2.x. These are the most notable improvements introduced in IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2. You can find a more detailed list of updates in the release notes.