Software-update: Camtasia 2022.0.4

Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.4 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht en meteen de dag erna een opvolger. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Camtasia (Windows) 2022.0.4
  • Added Paste as plain text to callout right-click menu.
  • Added support for minimizing the exporter dialog while using the modern export experience.
  • Days remaining in a customer maintenance agreement is now hidden until 30 days are remaining.
  • Days remaining in a customer maintenance agreement is now hidden for all enterprise customers.
  • Updated End User License Agreement (EULA).
  • Improved in-product message banner on high DPI displays.
  • Fixed crash on startup when proxy.pac file has empty or DIRECT proxy.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to paste an image as callout text.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if an invalid key was entered into the trial watermark dialog.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause an error to be thrown when exporting from Audiate to a new project.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the caption editor from starting when hitting the Enter key.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause too many Undo points when moving media on the canvas using arrow keys.
Camtasia (Mac) 2022.0.4
  • Fixed issue with exports crashing or not working in trial mode
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Camtasia (Mac) 2022.0.3
  • Improve export performance on M1 Pro and M1 Max devices
  • Improve waveform appearance when zooming
  • Improve performance for audio playback
  • Fixed issue for recording with certain webcams
  • Fixed issue with moving playhead in some circumstances
  • Added option to expand and collapse all folders of a library
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Camtasia Studio

Versienummer 2022.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://www.techsmith.com/download/camtasia/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Camtasia

