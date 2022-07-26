sluiten

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 103.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 103 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 103 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft Mozilla onder meer ondersteuning voor ondertiteling van diverse streamingdiensten bij gebruik van picture-in-picture verbeterd. Verder zijn verplichte invulvelden in pdf-documenten beter zichtbaar en zijn de prestaties op monitoren met een hoge verversingssnelheid verbeterd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Improved responsiveness on macOS during periods of high CPU load by switching to a modern lock API.
  • Do you always forget something? Required fields are now highlighted in PDF forms.
  • Improved performance on high-refresh rate monitors (120Hz+).
  • Enjoying Picture-in-Picture subtitles feature? It just got better: you can now change subtitles font size directly from the PiP window. Additionally, PiP subtitles are now available at Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Hotstar, and SonyLIV.
  • Buttons in the Tabs toolbar can now be reached with Tab, Shift+Tab, and Arrow keys. View this article for additional details.
  • Windows' "Make text bigger" accessibility setting now affects all the UI and content pages, rather than only applying to system font sizes.
  • Rejoice! You can now conveniently access Firefox, which will now be pinned to the Windows taskbar during installation on Windows 10 and 11. (This will also allow for Firefox to be launched quicker after installing.)
Fixed
  • Non-breaking spaces are now preserved—preventing automatic line breaks—when copying text from a form control.
  • Fixed WebGL performance issues on NVIDIA binary drivers via DMA-Buf on Linux.
  • Fixed an issue in which Firefox startup could be significantly slowed down by the processing of Web content local storage. This had the greatest impact on users with platter hard drives and significant local storage.
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • Removed a configuration option to allow SHA-1 signatures in certificates: SHA-1 signatures in certificates—long since determined to no longer be secure enough—are now not supported.
Developer Web Platform

  • Your information now has increased protection from online tracking via Total Cookie Protection enabled by default. All third-party cookies are now isolated into partitioned storage.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 103.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 103.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

