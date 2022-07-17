Software-update: Wine 7.13

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 7.13 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.753 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Gecko engine updated to version 2.47.3.
  • USB driver converted to PE.
  • Some theming improvements.
Bugs fixed in 7.13 (total 16):
  • 43167: Witcher 3 will not start
  • 47375: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.?_Schedule@_StructuredTaskCollection@details@Concurrency@@QEAAXPEAV_UnrealizedChore@23@@Z (Photoshop C 2018, CLIP Studio Paint)
  • 51129: Function name conflict (ldap_connect) with OpenLDAP 2.5
  • 51462: SnowRunner crashes when changing settings
  • 51842: include/winnt.h:403:50: error: size of unnamed array is negative
  • 52391: Multiple games are missing sound effects since FAudio import (Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1, Skyrim Legendary Edition)
  • 53104: Wireshark can't start capturing packets
  • 53133: uiautomationcore:uiautomation - test_uia_prov_from_acc_properties() crashes on Windows 8
  • 53157: --without-mingw builds on Mac can't unwind exceptions
  • 53231: d2d1:d2d1 - test_shared_bitmap() crashes on the TestBot VMs
  • 53298: Check boxes don't scale properly in Qt application with light theme
  • 53309: Wizard101 launcher window takes over a minute to appear
  • 53335: Crash when converting an rich text editor already containing text into a password input
  • 53341: uxtheme:system depends on GetDpiForSystem() which is missing on Windows 10 1507 and earlier
  • 53343: The 64-bit itss:protocol fails in Wine
  • 53344: HPLOCONS (legacy TLS applications): GnuTLS priority string overrides are ignored in schan_create_session() (patch included)

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 7.13
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wine HQ

