Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 10.2.1.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 555 Changed: LAN-13093 Due to their reliance on the old SMB1 protocol, scanning targets of the type “Workgroup” are now marked as deprecated. It is advised to use other types of scanning, e.g. IP Range targets, to scan workgroup assets.

Changed: LAN-13018 If the Lansweeper server has Internet access, extended display scanning now automatically retrieves more recent monitor data online when available, from a Lansweeper API

Changed: LAN-13421 Removed the word “cloud” from LsAgent relay branding throughout the web console, to avoid confusion with the unrelated Lansweeper Cloud feature

Fixed: LAN-13828 After updating to Lansweeper version 10.2.0.0, which includes a new UI, object reference errors can occur in the web console for certain users

Fixed: LAN-13797 Enabling/disabling an Intune scanning target in the web console does not result in the target being functionally enabled/disabled

Fixed: LAN-13766 Help desk ticket tabs are erroneously also displayed in the Calendar menu

Fixed: LAN-13823 If the SQL LocalDB database server is updated as part of a Lansweeper update, this can in some cases cause a server reboot mid-update, leaving the Lansweeper installation non-functional until a scanning service reinstall

Fixed: LAN-13743 The “min version” info listed in the auto-update section of an LsAgent group’s Configuration tab fails to disregard non-Windows client installations that are not auto-updatable anyway

Fixed: LAN-13731 Windows asset pages can show incorrect version info for printer drivers