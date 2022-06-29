2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.39.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated: (Pro): Authentication method changed for Google Drive and Google Photos (new method required by Google)

(Pro): RunRunAfterBefore script call can now abort the profile

More likely to be able to suggest a UNC path for a drive letter

Partial folder selection icon in File and Folder selection window tweaked to make more obvious

(Pro/SE): When encrypting filenames in Zip files it is now clearer that you cannot use no compression and must use Deflate or BZip2 Fixed: Creating new shared settings may not save shared settings

Double-clicking on a folder in the file and folder selection window was not expanding or contracting

(Pro): Compressed files were re-uploaded after a Force Rescan with Google Drive and Dropbox

When using DevArt and UTF8 then it may retrieve filename not using UTF8 if MLST is used

When using multi-zip a change in a folders date and time were not copied across

(Pro): Renew BackBlaze AUTH token before it expires

Cleaned entries no longer reappear in file and folder selection window when refreshing

In Group profile config window profiles that were in the group were not shown when filter changed

On When->Periodically can now set an only run between times that straddles midnight

(Pro): Sharefile: correctly encode filenames containing special characters during uploads