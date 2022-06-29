Software-update: SyncBackFree 10.2.39.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.39.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated:
  • (Pro): Authentication method changed for Google Drive and Google Photos (new method required by Google)
  • (Pro): RunRunAfterBefore script call can now abort the profile
  • More likely to be able to suggest a UNC path for a drive letter
  • Partial folder selection icon in File and Folder selection window tweaked to make more obvious
  • (Pro/SE): When encrypting filenames in Zip files it is now clearer that you cannot use no compression and must use Deflate or BZip2
Fixed:
  • Creating new shared settings may not save shared settings
  • Double-clicking on a folder in the file and folder selection window was not expanding or contracting
  • (Pro): Compressed files were re-uploaded after a Force Rescan with Google Drive and Dropbox
  • When using DevArt and UTF8 then it may retrieve filename not using UTF8 if MLST is used
  • When using multi-zip a change in a folders date and time were not copied across
  • (Pro): Renew BackBlaze AUTH token before it expires
  • Cleaned entries no longer reappear in file and folder selection window when refreshing
  • In Group profile config window profiles that were in the group were not shown when filter changed
  • On When->Periodically can now set an only run between times that straddles midnight
  • (Pro): Sharefile: correctly encode filenames containing special characters during uploads

Versienummer 10.2.39.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,22MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (2)

+1MossMan
30 juni 2022 13:22
Na de laatste update vermeld werd op Tweakers heb ik 'm geïnstalleerd om mijn maandelijkse backup te maken ipv. Total Commander "synchronise directories" te gebruiken. Dit omdat TC pop-ups toont om te vragen of ik zeker ben dat ik iets wil wissen of om te melden dat de bestand niet meer bestaat enz. Normaal geen probleem, maar als dat pakweg elk half uur gebeurt tijdens een backup van een uur of zes wordt dat best irritant (en ik heb zoveel mogelijk opties al uitgezet).

SyncBackFree voor een unattended backup lijkt goed te werken - op een punt na... hij mist de helft van de bestanden in de mappen van Windows zelf. TC kopieert ze wel netjes. Op zich niet erg, maar het doet me twijfelen of er geen andere bestanden zijn op andere plekken die ook foetsie zijn uit mijn backup!

[Reactie gewijzigd door MossMan op 30 juni 2022 13:40]

0hawkeye73
@MossMan30 juni 2022 16:44
je kunt toch confirm overwrites uitvinken en dan vraagt ie dat toch niet meer bij TC (v10+)
