OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben OpenHAB 3.3 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die versie zien er als volgt uit:

Summer is here, and with it comes the next version of our smart home platform, openHAB 3.3. The last six months have shown an impressive amount of activity across our different components including openHAB Core, Add-ons, UI, Android, iOS and Javascript library to name just a few. You can find the full list of new add-ons, enhancements and fixes in our official release notes. With that being said, we wanted to share some statistics that highlight the awesome progress our developers have made with this release.

Since our winter release we have introduced 25 new add-ons, including multiple text to speech (TTS) engines, multiple weather integrations as well as additional integrations into cars, lighting and environmental systems, music systems and many more. Our Github add-on repository) saw 722 pull requests as well as 234 enhancements and 195 bug fixes to existing add-ons. Cumulatively these improvements added an additional 122,308 new lines of code to our project. That’s a lot of activity!

The openHAB core, which provides the foundational services for the openHAB platform, was also very active with 263 pull requests, 65 enhancements, 72 bug fixes and 10,767 new lines of code added. Finally our user interfaces had a flurry of activity with 9,687 new lines of code and 88 pull requests, including 41 enhancements and 15 bug fixes to the new Main UI.

Our community has been growing as well over the last 6 months with an additional 1400 new users signed up, with over 800 of these users posting for the first time. Additionally our forums saw over 135,000 user visits and over 26,000 user posts. Impressive numbers indeed.