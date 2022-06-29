Software-update: OpenHAB 3.3.0

openHAB logo (svg)OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben OpenHAB 3.3 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die versie zien er als volgt uit:

openHAB 3.3 Release

Summer is here, and with it comes the next version of our smart home platform, openHAB 3.3. The last six months have shown an impressive amount of activity across our different components including openHAB Core, Add-ons, UI, Android, iOS and Javascript library to name just a few. You can find the full list of new add-ons, enhancements and fixes in our official release notes. With that being said, we wanted to share some statistics that highlight the awesome progress our developers have made with this release.

Activity

Since our winter release we have introduced 25 new add-ons, including multiple text to speech (TTS) engines, multiple weather integrations as well as additional integrations into cars, lighting and environmental systems, music systems and many more. Our Github add-on repository) saw 722 pull requests as well as 234 enhancements and 195 bug fixes to existing add-ons. Cumulatively these improvements added an additional 122,308 new lines of code to our project. That’s a lot of activity!

The openHAB core, which provides the foundational services for the openHAB platform, was also very active with 263 pull requests, 65 enhancements, 72 bug fixes and 10,767 new lines of code added. Finally our user interfaces had a flurry of activity with 9,687 new lines of code and 88 pull requests, including 41 enhancements and 15 bug fixes to the new Main UI.

Our community has been growing as well over the last 6 months with an additional 1400 new users signed up, with over 800 of these users posting for the first time. Additionally our forums saw over 135,000 user visits and over 26,000 user posts. Impressive numbers indeed.

Versienummer 3.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website OpenHAB
Download https://github.com/openhab/openhab-distro/releases/tag/3.3.0
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (10)

+2TheAcentra
29 juni 2022 13:17
Ik gebruik nu 3 jaar OpenHAB en de verbeteringen zijn enorm.

Oorspronkelijk ben ik begonnen met Fibaro, daarna Domoticz en Home Assistent, maar voor mij is OpenHAB het meest stabiele gebleken.

Met een perfecte cloud oplossing om kosteloos te koppelen met Google Home. Het begin was een wat stevige leercurve, maar de investering in tijd helemaal waard.

Het draait bij mij open een Raspberry 4, 4GB met een 250GB ssd. Integratie met Zwave, Zigbee, Hue en diverse zelf gebouwde sensoren zoals waterverbruik meting en led besturing.
+1Atheistus
@TheAcentra29 juni 2022 15:37
Ik heb ooit afscheid genomen om Home Assistant te installeren en daar heb ik nooit spijt van gehad.
Als ik nu ook weer zie dat de laatste major update in 2020 was, dan kan ik het echt niet meer serieus nemen.
+1nairolf
@Atheistus29 juni 2022 15:51
Ik zie niet helemaal hoe het major versienummer komt kijken bij een stuk software serieus nemen. Als ze semantic versioning gebruiken dan verhoog je alleen je versienummer als je een breaking change maakt. Maken ze dus geen breaking change (alles blijft backward compatible), dan blijft de major hetzelfde.

Dat tegenwoordig ieder stuk software (browsers, ik kijk naar jullie) bij iedere poep of scheet zn major ophoogt betekent niet dat je major niet ophogen stilstand inhoudt.
+1Atheistus
@nairolf29 juni 2022 18:55
Nou kijk maar eens wat er de afgelopen jaren is bijgekomen in HA. Dan weet je precies dat zo'n versienummer niet altijd fake is. Al ben ik het met je eens dat het vaak zo is.
OH staat al jaren zo ongeveer stil en bovendien ontwikkelen er steeds minder mensen iets voor. Het is net zo onhandig en passé als Domoticz. Het is iets dat je vader vroeger gebruikte. :)

Overigens wel belangrijk dat je bij HA altijd even wacht tot het versienummer n.5 heeft of zo, anders zou het wel kunnen dat sommige zaken niet meer werken.
+1GekkePrutser
29 juni 2022 16:19
Ik denk er aan om over te stappen vanaf Home Assistant. Ik vind HA te commercieel worden en te veel veranderen, elke maand is er wel iets dat stuk gaat omdat het deprecated is of de syntax verandert. Elke maand weer een hele lijst met "breaking changes". Vaak zonder goede reden. Stabiliteit lijkt niet echt een prioriteit daar. Ook is Lovelace de enige UI en dat is te zwaar voor oude tablets die ik heb ter visualisatie.

Ik zou wel graag iets hebben met een "Long Term Support" insteek. Misschien wel een goed moment om OpenHAB eens te proberen. Ik weet ook niet of het op bovenstaande gebieden beter is dan Home Assistant, dat is het punt.

Probleem is alleen dat ik nogal diep in het HA ecosysteem zit nu, inclusief ESPHome dat ze pas hebben overgenomen. Dus daar moet ik een alternatief voor zoeken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 29 juni 2022 16:32]

+1mhnl1979
@GekkePrutser29 juni 2022 18:51
Ik moet bijna dagelijks de Pi herstarten omdat ie de gegevens niet meer leest van de P1...
+1GekkePrutser
@mhnl197929 juni 2022 18:56
Ja en ze hebben alles van GPIO nu ook weer gedeprecate zag ik... Ook zijn er steeds minder addons die je kan gebruiken (steeds meer intel-only zoals Unifi en Visual Studio Code, beiden kunnen technisch gezien prima op een pi draaien!) Vreemd dat de Pi geen "first class citizen" meer is ondanks dat ze zelf een eigen hardware server gaan leveren op het pi platform gebaseerd.

Overigens staan de plugins voor GPIO nog wel in HACS gelukkig. Voor P1 wordt vaak het bord van willem aandewiel gebruikt geloof ik. Ik heb zelf helemaal geen meter met P1 (woon niet in Nederland) vandaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 29 juni 2022 18:58]

+1jozziej
@GekkePrutser30 juni 2022 07:10
ESPHome hebben ze wel overgenomen, maar blijft open source en daarom ook compatible met Domoticz en OpenHab voor zover ik weet.
+1DLGandalf
29 juni 2022 20:26
Wat een heerlijke software is dit. Het is enorm stabiel en ik gebruik het al meer dan 5 jaar.
+1wars
30 juni 2022 01:02
Ben ook al trouwe gebruiker sinds V1. De leercurve is wel stijl, al is dat sterk verbeterd sinds V3, waar je (voor de liefhebbers) bijna alles via Gui kunt instellen. De nieuwe UI biedt belachelijk veel mogelijkheden, al is het maken van eigen widgets niet eenvoudig (voor mij toch niet). Maar verder super stabiel en goede community.
