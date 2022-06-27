Versie 4.11 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 4.10 and 4.11, the following bugfixes were accomplished: Bug 797163 - qof_book_get_option segfaults when retrieving a non-leaf frame

Bug 798053 - Accounts renumeration (renumbering)

Bug 798471 - Can't see or select Income or Expense accounts in Income Tax Information GUI

Bug 798483 - GnuCash Crashing With SIGSEGV During QFX Import Transaction Matching

Bug 798491 - MT940 of day 28.02.2022 ends in transactiondate 01.01.1970

Bug 798493 - Invoice Report Quantity & Unit Price fields have limited decimal precision on printed invoices

Bug 798496 - gncEntry Quantity and Discount are misusing commodity scu

Bug 798499 - Expense Chart data tables include extra columns of data

Bug 798500 - FTBFS (tests failure) on armhf

Bug 798501 - Balance wrong date end of period

Bug 798531 - Selecting "Print" from the file menu on a report crashes gnucash

Bug 798533 - Crash when importing quicken @ currency

Bug 798535 - Crash when increasing the number of periods in a budget

Bug 798547 - Calculated Due Date is short 1 day when posting on day of fall change from Daylight Time to Standard Time. The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports: Partially fix Bug 771095 by inserting a help button in the Since-Last-Run dialog.

Lock down GITHUB_TOKEN permissions on workflows.

[g_option_context_get_help() returns a char* which must be freed.

[assistant-stock-transaction] dividends must include stock account.

Fix arch linux CI build failures.

Add a help button to the financial calculator dialog.

[assistant-stock-transaction] avoid resetting txn_types unnecessarily.

[assistant-stock-transaction] reorder of Pages - date before type.

[import matcher] Only append description if there's something to append to, Otherwise just set the new string.

[balsheet-pnl] test "lvl <= depth-limit" outside add-indented-row as a first step trying to fix bug 798502. the bug likely resides in the (if) conditional in (add-account-row).

[gnc-main-window] page->window is not main_window, skip warning.

[gnc-plugin-page-register] if account==NULL, skip AccountIsPriced because gnc_plugin_page_register_ui_initial_state may be called for non-account registers (eg the sx editor) and account may be null.

[gnc-account-sel.c] prepend & reverse while building acct list and don't use confusing double pointer

Fix use-after-free in unable to save database dialog.

[account.cpp] restore breadth-first search for 2 functions gnc_account_lookup_by_name and gnc_account_lookup_by_code were searching breadth-first and accidentally changed to depth-first in 4.7.

[account.cpp] gnc_accounts_and_all_descendants converted from scm

[CI]Work around new git security measure.

[balsheet-pnl] faster definition of balance lists

[gnc-numeric.cpp] Reduce logging level of gnc_numeric exception message because exceptions are expected in some use cases.

Redo icon handling in cmake Using globs for file copying prevents cmake from discovering newly added icons. Writing rules that explicitly use lists of icons will fix this as a new icon in the sources will have to be added to the list and will force reparsing by cmake. We have to maintain the lists anyway for our dist target so there's actually no extra work involved for the devs.

[assistant-stock-transaction] better Dr/Cr imbalance error message New API: gnc:accounts-and-all-descendants-sorted

gnc-accounts-and-all-descendantsNone Deprecations: gnc:account-path-less-p

gnc:accounts-and-all-descendants New and Updated Translations: Arabic

Chinese (Simplified)

Croatian

English (Australia)

English (New Zealand)

English (United Kingdom)

French

German

Hebrew

Hindi

Hungarian

Italian

Korean

Nepali

Norwegian Bokmål

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Ukrainian