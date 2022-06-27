Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.22

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.22 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates:

  • Updated MediaInfo DLL to version 22.06

Changes/additions/improvements:

  • Added support for rendering subtitles on DX11 surface. This is utilized by MPC Video Renderer (version 0.6.0 and above) in DX11 mode.
  • Added option to automatically save a downloaded subtitle file. When enabled it saves the active subtitle when closing the video file.
  • Added advanced option to specify preferred audio format (AAC/Opus) when streaming from Youtube.
  • The command line parameter /play without further parameters will now resume last opened file.
  • The command line parameter /pns now also supports explicit position and zoom values.
  • Added support for rendering WebP image with internal filters.
  • Added advanced option to specify image display duration. This setting is only supported by "Generate Still Video" and "MPC Image Source" filters. Generate Still Video seems to use a minimum of 10 seconds, so be aware of that. Image formats rendered by the internal LAV Filters will now have infinite duration (at 1 fps) so they are no longer quickly skipped over in a playlist. Custom duration is not supported by that filter.
  • The "Playlist" context menu option on the Formats options page now controls whether the "Add to Playlist" context menu entry is created.
  • AB repeat values are now remembered when file is reloaded after resuming from sleep.
  • When saving MPCPL playlist file, it now always uses relative paths when logical.

Fixes:

  • Fixed regression with moving subs up/down.
  • Fixed an issue with WebVTT subtitles when changing playback rate.
  • Fixed an issue with FullscreenSeparateControls option when moving to next file.
  • A few small bug fixes.

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.9.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.22
Bestandsgrootte 17,29MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

