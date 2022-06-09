Opera heeft versie 88 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 88, die op Chromium 101 is gebaseerd, heeft Opera onder meer scrollen door de tabbladen toegevoegd voor wanneer je meer tabbladen open hebt dan er op het scherm passen.

Today we’re unveiling Opera 88! Having gone through our rigorous stages of development, it comes with fixes, tweaks and all the good things.

This version also brings you a new feature, especially designed for all of you tab-addicts! Go ahead and try your hand at Horizontal Tab Scrolling, which lets you scroll through your tabs when you’ve built up more than can be contained!

Happy browsing and make sure to check the full changelog.