Software-update: Opera 88.0.4412.27

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 88 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 88, die op Chromium 101 is gebaseerd, heeft Opera onder meer scrollen door de tabbladen toegevoegd voor wanneer je meer tabbladen open hebt dan er op het scherm passen.

What’s new?

Today we’re unveiling Opera 88! Having gone through our rigorous stages of development, it comes with fixes, tweaks and all the good things.

This version also brings you a new feature, especially designed for all of you tab-addicts! Go ahead and try your hand at Horizontal Tab Scrolling, which lets you scroll through your tabs when you’ve built up more than can be contained!

Happy browsing and make sure to check the full changelog.

Versienummer 88.0.4412.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 81,65MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-06-2022 18:27
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

09-06-2022 • 18:27

0 Linkedin

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Opera

Update-historie

18:27 Opera 88.0.4412.27 0
18-05 Opera 87.0.4390.25 0
23-04 Opera 86.0.4363.23 6
19-02 Opera 84.0.4316.14 3
21-01 Opera 83.0.4254.19 9
03-12 Opera 82.0.4227.23 0
05-11 Opera 81.0.4196.31 14
05-10 Opera 80.0.4170.16 0
15-09 Opera 79.0.4143.22 0
08-'21 Opera 78.0.4093.112 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Opera

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Browsers

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee