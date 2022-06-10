Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.68.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
May 2022 (version 1.68)
Welcome to the May 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Configure Display Language - See installed and available Language Packs in their language.
- Problems panel table view - View errors and warnings as a table to quickly filter on their source.
- Deprecated extensions - Learn whether an extension is deprecated or should be replaced.
- Extension sponsorship - Support the developers who build your favorite extensions.
- Hide Explorer files using .gitignore - Reuse your existing
.gitignoreto hide files in the Explorer.
- Terminal color and contrast enhancements - Find match background color, min contrast ratio.
- Git branch protection - Branch protection available right inside VS Code.
- TypeScript Go to Source Definition - Jump directly to a symbol's JavaScript implementation.
- VS Code for the Web localization - vscode.dev now matches your chosen browser language.
- Development Container specification - Learn more about the evolving dev container spec.
- Preview: Markdown link validation - Detects broken links to headers, images, and files.
