OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.5.7 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
New features
User-visible Changes
-
- Limited OpenSSL 3.0 support
-
OpenSSL 3.0 support has been added. OpenSSL 3.0 support in 2.5 relies on the compatiblity layer and full OpenSSL 3.0 support is coming with OpenVPN 2.6. Only features that impact usage directly have been backported:
--tls-cert-profile insecurehas been added to allow selecting the lowest OpenSSL security level (not recommended, use only if you must).
OpenSSL 3.0 no longer supports the Blowfish (and other deprecated) algorithm by default and the new option
--providersallows loading the legacy provider to renable these algorithms. Most notably, reading of many PKCS#12 files encrypted with the RC2 algorithm fails unless
--providers legacy defaultis configured.
The OpenSSL engine feature
--engineis not enabled by default anymore if OpenSSL 3.0 is detected.
-
Print OpenSSL error stack if decoding PKCS12 file fails
Bugfixes
- Windows vcpkg building includes pkcs11-helper 1.29 now
- Add MSVC build options to harden windows binaries (HW-enforced stack protection, SHA256 object hashes, SDL).
- Fix omission of cipher-negotiation.rst in tarballs
- Fix errno handling on Windows (Windows has different classes of error codes, GetLastError() and C runtime errno, these should now be handled correctly)
- Fix PATH_MAX build failure in auth-pam.c
- Fix t_net.sh self-test leaving around stale "ovpn-dummy0" interface
- Fix overlong path names, leading to missing pkcs11-helper patch in tarball