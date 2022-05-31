Software-update: OpenVPN 2.5.7

OpenVPN logo (79 pix) OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.5.7 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

New features
  • Limited OpenSSL 3.0 support

    OpenSSL 3.0 support has been added. OpenSSL 3.0 support in 2.5 relies on the compatiblity layer and full OpenSSL 3.0 support is coming with OpenVPN 2.6. Only features that impact usage directly have been backported:

    --tls-cert-profile insecure has been added to allow selecting the lowest OpenSSL security level (not recommended, use only if you must).

    OpenSSL 3.0 no longer supports the Blowfish (and other deprecated) algorithm by default and the new option --providers allows loading the legacy provider to renable these algorithms. Most notably, reading of many PKCS#12 files encrypted with the RC2 algorithm fails unless --providers legacy default is configured.

    The OpenSSL engine feature --engine is not enabled by default anymore if OpenSSL 3.0 is detected.

  • Print OpenSSL error stack if decoding PKCS12 file fails

User-visible Changes
  • Windows vcpkg building includes pkcs11-helper 1.29 now
  • Add MSVC build options to harden windows binaries (HW-enforced stack protection, SHA256 object hashes, SDL).
Bugfixes
  • Fix omission of cipher-negotiation.rst in tarballs
  • Fix errno handling on Windows (Windows has different classes of error codes, GetLastError() and C runtime errno, these should now be handled correctly)
  • Fix PATH_MAX build failure in auth-pam.c
  • Fix t_net.sh self-test leaving around stale "ovpn-dummy0" interface
  • Fix overlong path names, leading to missing pkcs11-helper patch in tarball

OpenVPN

Versienummer 2.5.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website OpenVPN
Download https://openvpn.net/community-downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-05-2022 16:031

31-05-2022 • 16:03

1 Linkedin

Bron: OpenVPN

Update-historie

16:03 OpenVPN 2.5.7 1
16-03 OpenVPN 2.5.6 10
17-12 OpenVPN 2.5.5 22
05-10 OpenVPN 2.5.4 2
06-'21 OpenVPN 2.5.3 0
04-'21 OpenVPN 2.5.2 0
02-'21 OpenVPN 2.5.1 26
10-'20 OpenVPN 2.5.0 27
04-'20 OpenVPN 2.4.9 53
11-'19 OpenVPN 2.4.8 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenVPN

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1wica
31 mei 2022 16:20
Het plaatje is nog steeds van een ander product, namelijk OpenVPN Access Server https://openvpn.net/faq/what-is-openvpn-access-server/

De community versie heeft namelijk geen web interface.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee