OpenSSL 3.0 support has been added. OpenSSL 3.0 support in 2.5 relies on the compatiblity layer and full OpenSSL 3.0 support is coming with OpenVPN 2.6. Only features that impact usage directly have been backported:

--tls-cert-profile insecure has been added to allow selecting the lowest OpenSSL security level (not recommended, use only if you must).

OpenSSL 3.0 no longer supports the Blowfish (and other deprecated) algorithm by default and the new option --providers allows loading the legacy provider to renable these algorithms. Most notably, reading of many PKCS#12 files encrypted with the RC2 algorithm fails unless --providers legacy default is configured.