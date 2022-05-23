Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MKVToolnix 68.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 68 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: HDMV PGS subtitles: mkvmerge now tries to detect bogus timestamps (where the current timestamp is two hours or more after the previous timestamp) & correct them to something more sensible (1s after the previous timestamp). That way one bogus timestamp cannot cause the rest of the frames to not be interleaved properly with the other audio & video packets. Implemented for #3268.
  • mkvmerge: added colour information, colour mastering meta information & video projection information properties to the JSON identification format. The properties are reported for container types for which mkvmerge supports reading them (Matroska & MP4). The JSON identification format version number has been bumped to v15.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added controls for all the video colour information & the video projection information.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: SRT reader: entries with a duration of 0 or less will now be skipped. Fixes #3332.
  • mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI’s chapter & header editors: fixed an invalid memory access when trying to update existing Matroska files whose EBML Head element had a “size” field length of eight bytes, and where rewriting said element would shrink the element by one byte. Files created by gstreamer fit the first part whereas the second depends on the changes requested by the user. Part of the fix of #3325.
  • mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI’s chapter & header editors: fixed the programs not handling having to remove EBML void elements at the end of the file correctly and consequently aborting. Part of the fix of #3325.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: the GUI now uses almost all SVG icons, allowing proper scaling even for scaling factors such as 125%. Fixes #3335.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: when compiled with Qt 5 the character set of INI files is forced to UTF-8 in order to fix reading INI files written by a version compiled with Qt 6. Fixes #3346.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 68.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-05-2022 07:520

23-05-2022 • 07:52

0 Linkedin

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

07:52 MKVToolnix 68.0.0 0
16-04 MKVToolnix 67.0.0 0
13-03 MKVToolnix 66.0.0 7
06-02 MKVToolnix 65.0.0 14
27-12 MKVToolnix 64.0.0 3
14-11 MKVToolnix 63.0.0 2
10-10 MKVToolnix 62.0.0 1
30-08 MKVToolnix 61.0.0 4
07-'21 MKVToolnix 60.0.0 13
07-'21 MKVToolnix 59.0.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True