Versie 22.0.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 22.0.3 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in DBeaver version 22.0.5:
- Data editor:
- Numbers formatting: digit group size option was added
- Problem with unexpected change of timestamp values was fixed
- Smooth scrolling on MacOS was improved (thanks to @Andrew0002)
- Data transfer: XML format export was improved (encoding information)
- SQL editor:
- Results tab reuse behavior was fixed + new config option was added
- Result logging was added for script execute task (thanks to @avandorp)
- Redundant “Problems” view popup was removed
- Keywords highlighting was fixed (problem with identifiers which start with underscore)
- Diagrams:
- Connected entities highlighting was added
- Entities and columns search was improved
- New diagram routing was added
- Problem with unreadable comments was fixed (dark theme)
- Export in SVG and Graphml formats was improved
- Pseudo columns were removed from diagrams
- Diagram re-arrange was fixed
- Many minor bugs were fixed
- Connections:
- Creating connection from JDBC URL was improved
- Opening connection using CLI was improved (extra option -save was added)
- Preference pages: problem with small font size ws resolved
- Linux:
- Problem with workspace load was fixed on some
- Problem with UI freeze in connection type editor was fixed
- PostgreSQL:
- SSPI authentication support was added (problem with JNA library conflicts was resolved)
- Read-only connections support was improved (restrict of DML queries)
- Scheduled jobs management was added
- SQL Server:
- External tables metadata read was fixed
- NTLM authentication support was fixed
- Italian localization was improved (thanks to @andreagualandi)
- Chinese localization was improved (thanks to @bianyun1981)
Changes in DBeaver version 22.0.4:
- SQL editor:
- Problem with semicolon on a new line was fixed
- Problem with client-side commands parsing was fixed
- Error highlighting support was improved
- Tabs close/confirmation behavior was improved
- Script with multiple @set commands processing was fixed
- Command for data export automation was added (@export)
- Toggle comment command was fixed (thanks to @arvillion)
- SQL script datasource association command was fixed
- Data editor:
- Value filter now shows total number of distinct values
- Search for whole word was fixed
- Custom filter value save was fixed
- Spatial viewer:
- Ability to select spatial objects on map and data grid was added
- Default zoom level option was added
- Data transfer:
- Default data type mapping was improved (especially for char/varchar columns)
- Multi-table transfer now opens all target tables
- Database restore task now requires additional confirmation
- Output folder parameter now supports additional variables
- Import task UI was fixed (problem with lost target tables configuration)
- SQL export format now supports append mode
- Navigator: database selector popup was fixed (null pointer error)
- SSH: problem with connections and corrupted known_hosts file was resolved
- CLI: parameter “create” was fixed for connection opened using -con parameter
- Windows: DBeaver now supports workspaces on network paths (e.g. \\network-share\workspace)
- MacOS: problem with UI freeze after data edit was fixed
- DB2 i: keys and foreign keys metadata read was fixed
- MySQL:
- Generate SQL for geometry data types was fixed
- Permission editor was fixed (problem with duplicated permissions)
- Problem with decimal data types with zerofill flag was fixed
- UPDATE SET replace method was added
- Netezza: table rename SQL was fixed
- Oracle: table partition metadata read was fixed
- PostgreSQL:
- Problem with SQL generation and JSONB columns was fixed
- View column edit support was added
- Default driver version was changed to 42.2.25 due to security reasons
- SQLite: connection settings dialog UI was fixed (Open and Create buttons behavior)
- SQL Server:
- Money data type support was fixed
- Connection settings dialog was redesigned
- A lot of minor fixes in application localization