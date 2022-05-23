Versie 22.0.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 22.0.3 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.0.5: Data editor: Numbers formatting: digit group size option was added Problem with unexpected change of timestamp values was fixed Smooth scrolling on MacOS was improved (thanks to @Andrew0002)

Data transfer: XML format export was improved (encoding information)

SQL editor: Results tab reuse behavior was fixed + new config option was added Result logging was added for script execute task (thanks to @avandorp) Redundant “Problems” view popup was removed Keywords highlighting was fixed (problem with identifiers which start with underscore)

Diagrams: Connected entities highlighting was added Entities and columns search was improved New diagram routing was added Problem with unreadable comments was fixed (dark theme) Export in SVG and Graphml formats was improved Pseudo columns were removed from diagrams Diagram re-arrange was fixed Many minor bugs were fixed

Connections: Creating connection from JDBC URL was improved Opening connection using CLI was improved (extra option -save was added)

Preference pages: problem with small font size ws resolved

Linux: Problem with workspace load was fixed on some Problem with UI freeze in connection type editor was fixed

PostgreSQL: SSPI authentication support was added (problem with JNA library conflicts was resolved) Read-only connections support was improved (restrict of DML queries) Scheduled jobs management was added

SQL Server: External tables metadata read was fixed NTLM authentication support was fixed

Italian localization was improved (thanks to @andreagualandi)

Chinese localization was improved (thanks to @bianyun1981)