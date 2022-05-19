Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 5.0 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New slicing engine

Following special beta releases to test the Arachne engine, we are pleased to announce our new slicing engine is here in Ultimaker Cura! This all-new engine uses variable line widths when preparing files for printing, meaning you can now print thin and intricate parts more accurately and with greater strength.

Renewed the Ultimaker Cura Marketplace

We have streamlined the workflow for accessing the Ultimaker Marketplace inside of Ultimaker Cura. The UI has been improved and it’s now easier and faster to find and install plugins and material profiles.

Improved print profiles for Ultimaker printers

The new slicing engine in Ultimaker Cura 5.0 has helped us to improve our print profiles. This means that users of Ultimaker printers can achieve speed increases of up to 20%.

Upgrade from Qt5 to Qt6

Ultimaker Cura 5.0 is now compatible with Apple M1.

Other new features and improvements:

New Cura icon

New Cura splash screen

Updated the digital build plates for Ultimaker printers

Introduce Minimum Wall Line Width.

Settings for metal printing implemented

Shrinkage compensation is now available for PLA, tPLA and PETG

Improved default Line Widths for Spiralize

Decrease resolution to remove some buffer underruns

Incomplete languages are now shown in the language drop-down menu

Improved the visibility of the checkboxes

Bug fixes:

Added the Scale Fan Speed From 0 to 1 setting for printers that interpreted fan speed as percentages

Fixed a bug with extra travel moves increased the printing time.

Fixed a bug where Monotonic Ironing breaks Ironing.

Changed the priority of CuraEngine

Fixed a bug where increasing Filter distances creates extremely wide lines.

Fixed double scroll bar.

Fixed a bug where maximum resolution/deviation was not applied to surface mode.

Fixed a bug where the seam placement was uneven

Fixed a bug where Top Surface Skin Layers didn't work

Fixed a bug where Speed in the flow setting were not respected

Fixed a bug with unnecessary retracted travel moves

Fixed a bug where the Ironing Inset didn't work

Fixed a bug where Support Layers were missing

Fixed a crash if Randomize Infill Start was used

Fixed a bug where Combing was in the wrong part with dual extrusion

Fixed a crash with Bridging and Top Surface Skin Layers

Fixed a bug where modifier meshes didn't work in one-at-a-time mode

Fixed a bug where Tree Support Branches where not being generated

Fixed a bug where less support was generated

Changed the possibility for 100% Infill Bottom Layer for Spiralize.

Fixed disallowed areas for Brim gap.

Bug fixes after the 5.0 beta:

Fixed a bug where Retraction Distance couldn't have small values

Fixed a bug where there were duplicated themes

Fixed a bug where there were scrollbars showing on tooltips

Fixed a bug where drag and drop was not working on the first run of Cura

Fixed a bug where Infill Percentages are not lined up correctly in Recommended mode

Fixed a bug where it wasn't clear if the text field was active

Fixed a bug where highlighted text in text field is unreadable

Fixed missing icons.

Fixed a bug where scrolling through long material list was not possible

Fixed a bug where multiply was not possible.

Fixed a bug where micro segments are causing blobs

Fixed a bug where there was over extrusion when printing with gradual infill

Fixed a bug where error values could slice

Fixed a bug where the CPU was high when Cura was idle

Fixed a bug where an existing gcode file was overwritten when you select no to overwrite

Fixed a crash when selecting extruders

Fixed a bug where exporting profiles didn't work

Fixed a slicing error with certain infill patterns

Fixed a bug where printing via USB stops during the print

Fixed a bug where the toolgrips where missing.

Fixed a bug where the print values didn't save when closing the page.

Fixed the width of a Menu to fit the widest MenuItem.

Fixed a bug where Use Single Instance of Cura in Preferences crashes upon restart

Fixed a bug where travels would go through the model with printing PVA

Fixed a bug where Concentric ironing was affecting the print quality

Fixed a bug where there were missing infill layers

Fixed AppRun permissions.

Printer definitions, profiles and materials:

Added Atom 3 and Atom 3 Lite printer definitions.

Added Layer One Black PLA, Dark Grey PLA and White PLA.

Added FLSUN Q5 printer definition.

Added Creatlity CR100 printer definition.

Added Mixware Hyper-S printer definition.

Added Creality Sermoon D1 printer definition.

Added Volumic SH65, Stream30Pro MK3 and Stream30Ultra SC2 printer definitions.

Updated Eryone Thinker and ER20 profiles.

Updated Atom 2 profile.

Added Hellbot Hidra and Magna series printer definitions.

Updated Snapmaker 2 End-Gcode.

Updated the Tinyboy Fabricator printer definitions.

Updated the Creality Ender 5 printer profile.

Community translations:

Updated the Brazilian Portuguese translation.

Updated the Czech translation.

Updated some of the Simplified Chinese translation.

Known issues:

Monotonic ordering is repeating parts of the print

Missing skin layers when using monotonic and Zigzag Pattern for Top/Bottom layers

Slicing failure with complex models and using Tree Support

Travel moves are sometimes not optimized

Combing is not always working as expected

AppImage will not always launch on Ubuntu 22.04

Concentric support is not working correctly

From version 5.0 onwards - Ultimaker Cura is only supported on operating systems actively maintained by their software manufacturer or community. This means Windows 7 and MacOS 10.14 will no longer be supported. Ubuntu 18.04 is also no longer supported because of the update to Qt6.