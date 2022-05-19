Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.67.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:
The 1.66.2 update addresses these issues:
- Some terminal launch config args are double-escaped
- build[macos]: Upload configuration (for Bing settings search) timeout
- Disabled toolbar icons are no longer dimmed in 1.67
- April 2022 - Recovery 2
- Shortcut initiated selection occurrence indicators are not cleaning up
- TDIN/STDOUT redirection of debugger doesn't work anymore after 1.67 update
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.