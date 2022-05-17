Hoewel versie 7.3 van LibreOffice alweer een tijdje uit is, blijft de Document Foundation versie 7.2 nog steeds onderhouden en heeft het nu de zevende en laatste update uit die serie uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-bestanden aan en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen bij het openen en bewerken van grote bestanden. Verder is er nu ook een versie voor computers uitgerust met een Apple-processor. Versie 7.2.7 is een bugfix-uitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 90 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.7 rc1:
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.7 rc2:
- cid#1500515 dereference after null check
- cid#1501377 dereference after null check
- ofz#44991 keep within legal ArrowShape range
- ofz#44997 use-of-uninitialized-value
- ofz#45073 don't dereference null pointer on bogus font
- ofz#45081 check font length
- ofz#45082 out-of-memory
- ofz#45165 verify table offsets
- ofz#45255 handle short O_hhea table
- ofz#45314 limit to valid day/month indexes
- ofz#45524 string is presumed to be at least length 1
- ofz#46352 assert on bad string offset
- ofz#46526 abrt
- tdf#104927 Text Import - fixed width mode not adjusting csvtablebox for multi-byte fonts
- tdf#128610 "Import MathML from Clipboard", is broken on linux (steps in comment 19)
- tdf#132057 Calc jumping to "protected cells" during data entry in spreadsheets
- tdf#135220 Different number of pages/ layout after CTRL+X undo
- tdf#136632 Save transparency when exporting selected drawing objects is not working for PNG
- tdf#137520 Colibre: Some icons with text (like B, I, U, etc) are too big that make them unbalance with the rest of the icons
- tdf#138400 UI Calc Wrong icons showing for format as general and format as currency
- tdf#140077 Fatal Error after insert a new line by Enter (std::bad_array_new_length) (steps in comment 15)
- tdf#142151 Red cast rendered in 16 bit TIFF image
- tdf#143239 Image off-page after undo
- tdf#143615 Impress: Crash when slide transition = 0sec (steps in comment 10)
- tdf#145580 Comment balloon doesn't allow Latin characters
- tdf#146174 ALT no longer usable for hotkeys, goes to dropdown menu now (started in 7.2.3) (gtk3 only)
- tdf#146463 Filtering of data series name does not hide it in chart legend
- tdf#146597 Writer stops responding when a group of shapes is anchored to character
- tdf#147014 FILEOPEN XLSX: Images anchored to cells are missing
- tdf#147143 Word selection error in Arabic text
- tdf#147150 "Point and Lines" Net Chart Type has identical looks with "Lines Only" (Colibre)
- tdf#147166 Changing text color of list item changes vertical spacing [Caolán McNamara]
- tdf#147310 The undo action isn't visible on screen (only save & reload will show it worked)
- tdf#147414 Space is add after the cursor not before (so cursor doesn't move when pressing space) with track & changed enabled
- tdf#147416 Track changes prevents spell suggestions to appear in right click context menu
- tdf#147603 Missing star icons in Extension dialog
- tdf#147641 OPTIONS DIALOG: Configuring default font size for captions always reset to 12 points
- tdf#147664 Sukapura: Some icons with text (like B, I, U, etc) are too big that make them unbalance with the rest of the icons
- tdf#147686 Colibre: Text direction icons (right to left and left to right) have less clear arrows especially on large screens (1920x1080)
- tdf#147830 CRASH when apply particular advanced filter in particular document
- tdf#147835 Sukapura: Text direction icons (right to left and left to right) have less clear arrows especially on large screens (1920x1080)
- tdf#147838 Image needed for Base's dummy preview every icon theme (see tdf#139453)
- tdf#148052 FILEOPEN DOCX: Date(fixed) or Time(fixed) fields with has a '.' in the Date Format are updated dynamically in Writer
- tdf#148054 Fixed width CSV import and "Text to Columns" function hidden columns' data is not hidden but trailing data may, or may get appended
- tdf#148620 Crash in Draw and Impress when using Format > Lists > Move Down
- tdf#148654 Audio from interaction click does not stop when exiting slideshow (gtk3-only)
- tdf#148683 Editing: Crash when deleting a piece of text with change tracking enabled, but hidden