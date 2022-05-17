Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PhpStorm 2022.1.1

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft kort geleden versie 2022.1.1 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Improved blade formatting (WI-37087)

The @case and @break directives within a @switch directive weren’t properly formatted by PhpStorm. That’s now fixed.

Default property visibility (WI-50274)

PhpStorm allows you to define the default property visibility in Settings / Preferences | Editor | Code Style | PHP | Properties Default Visibility. However, when automatically generating a property via the constructor, PhpStorm didn’t set the correct visibility. That’s now fixed.

Vite support (WEB-46507)

We now support Vite, the “Next Generation Front End Tooling“!

Rename dynamic fields (WI-65177, WI-65840)

PhpStorm wasn’t able to correctly use rename refactoring combined with dynamic properties. That’s been fixed.

Multiline array formatting (WI-61938, WI-65831)

We’ve made some improvements to how multiline arrays are auto formatted by PhpStorm.

Twig simultaneous delimeter’s editing (WI-65400)

When changing a delimiter in a Twig file, PhpStorm will automatically change its corresponding opening and closing delimiter as well. However, this behavior didn’t work when the expression contained a string (which happens often). This now works properly.

Wrong visibility when changing visibility during inheritance (WI-65245)

PHP allows you to change the visibility of any method or property to a less strict one during inheritance. PhpStorm however didn’t detect these changes in some cases when working with abstract classes.

Fix index error in Magento projects (WI-65276)

PhpStorm 2022.1 had an issue with broken indices in some Magento projects, causing a Null Pointer Exception after indexing those projects. That’s fixed now.

List type in multiline array shapes (WI-65260)

PhpStorm 2022.1 added support for multiline array shapes. However, there were still some edge cases where the list<string> notation wasn’t recognised by PhpStorm as a valid type. The list type, by the way, represents continuous, integer-indexed arrays. In other words: values where the array_is_list function returns true.

Fixes to psalm-import-type (WI-65312)

PhpStorm supports type aliases in doc blocks that you can import and use in other places. However, we didn’t properly detect the use of @psalm-import-type in some cases. That’s now fixed.

False-positive inspections (WI-65988, WI-49455, WI-65879)

Some inspections marked code with a warning when they shouldn’t. Several similar issues have been fixed.

Xdebug “Cannot get property” bugfix (WI-65974)

Our Xdebug integration had some issues not being about to show property information in several cases. Those problems are fixed now.

Array shapes with single quoted keys (WI-65872)

Array shapes weren’t properly detected when using single quoted strings as array keys, that’s fixed now.

False-positive warnings about type mismatch for arrays with multiple element types (WI-57903)

Docblocks that listed arrays with multiple types weren’t interpreted correctly, causing a bunch of warnings about type mismatches between docblocks and PHP types. These problems are now fixed.

FTP sync errors (WI-66158, WI-65678)

PhpStorm 2022.1 had some issues when trying to use FTP to sync code between a server and your local development environment. Those issues are now fixed.

Rsync errors on Windows (WI-66118)

PhpStorm 2022.1 introduced some issues with Rsync on Windows where some files would end up using the wrong paths or where an error would occur when syncing. These problems are now fixed.

Versienummer 2022.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-05-2022 08:53
submitter: elastiek

17-05-2022 • 08:53

7 Linkedin

Submitter: elastiek

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

08:53 PhpStorm 2022.1.1 7
01-05 PhpStorm 2022.1 4
25-03 PhpStorm 2021.3.3 0
04-01 PhpStorm 2021.3.1 0
03-12 PhpStorm 2021.3 3
18-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.2 40
04-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.1 9
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.2 1
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.4 0
06-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.3 0
PhpStorm

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Reacties (7)

Navi
17 mei 2022 09:19
Uitstekend programma, heb echter wel het idee dat het de laatste tijd een stuk trager is geworden. Heb vaak last van korte freezes bij openen, indexeren etc. Had ik voorheen niet bij dezelfde (grote) projecten.

PC is een 5950X, 32GB en PCI-E 4.0 SSD dus daar zal het niet aan liggen..denk ik..

Of kan het zijn er bepaalde code inspection o.i.d aan staat?
riotrick
@Navi17 mei 2022 09:34
Wat erg kan helpen is de max heap size te vergroten. De default van 750mb is vrij krap, zeker voor grote projecten. 2-4gb werkt voor mij een stuk beter. https://www.jetbrains.com...creasing-memory-heap.html
hackerhater
@Navi17 mei 2022 09:48
Ik weet niet hoe groot je project is en vooral hoe groot je vendor-directory is.
Maar het is aangeraden om de code inspections voor de cache en vendor-dir uit te zetten.
Vooral als je meerdere mee hebt lopen zoals bijvoorbeeld phpstan.

Mijn huidige klant is bezig met het opknippen van een grote applicatie en heeft nu 8! vendor-directories in het project. Dat was genoeg om mijn laptop met een 4700H en 32GB ram op de knieen te trekken.

https://www.jetbrains.com/help/phpstorm/settings-scopes.html

Dat is uiteraard als het standaard verhogen van de heap size niet werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hackerhater op 17 mei 2022 09:48]

Luuk2015
17 mei 2022 09:01
In het artikel staat dat PHPStorm een freeware en betaalde versie heeft, echter betwijfel ik of dit klopt.
Ik kan me herinneren dat IntelIJ IDEA een gratis community editie heeft, maar PHPStorm heeft die volgens mij niet.
Christoxz
@Luuk201517 mei 2022 09:08
Je hebt/had een EAP (Early Access Program) echter is dat geen freeware, het is meer een gratis beta, om kennis te maken met nieuwe features. Fijn voor bedrijven om eerst kennis te maken en/of feedback te geven.
Wat tevens wel prima bruikbaar is voor prive gebruik, maar vast niet mag (en zeker niet commercieel natuurlijk).
Rekcor
@Luuk201517 mei 2022 09:38
https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/buy/#discounts

For students and teachers Free
For classroom assistance Free
For Open Source projects Free
For training courses, coding schools, and bootcamps Free
For Developer Recognition Program Free

Daarnaast nog korting voor diverse dooelgroepen.
ThomasG
@Luuk201517 mei 2022 09:34
Je kunt als student, of werknemer in het onderwijs, gratis gebruik maken van alle JetBrains software waaronder PHPStorm. Mits je natuurlijk een account maakt met het e-mailadres van je onderwijsinstelling. In die zin is het natuurlijk wel "freeware".

Edit: een gratis versie voor niet-commercieel gebruik is er voor PHPStorm inderdaad niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ThomasG op 17 mei 2022 09:38]

