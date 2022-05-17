JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft kort geleden versie 2022.1.1 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

The @case and @break directives within a @switch directive weren’t properly formatted by PhpStorm. That’s now fixed.

PhpStorm allows you to define the default property visibility in Settings / Preferences | Editor | Code Style | PHP | Properties Default Visibility. However, when automatically generating a property via the constructor, PhpStorm didn’t set the correct visibility. That’s now fixed.

We now support Vite, the “Next Generation Front End Tooling“!

PhpStorm wasn’t able to correctly use rename refactoring combined with dynamic properties. That’s been fixed.

We’ve made some improvements to how multiline arrays are auto formatted by PhpStorm.

When changing a delimiter in a Twig file, PhpStorm will automatically change its corresponding opening and closing delimiter as well. However, this behavior didn’t work when the expression contained a string (which happens often). This now works properly.

PHP allows you to change the visibility of any method or property to a less strict one during inheritance. PhpStorm however didn’t detect these changes in some cases when working with abstract classes.

PhpStorm 2022.1 had an issue with broken indices in some Magento projects, causing a Null Pointer Exception after indexing those projects. That’s fixed now.

PhpStorm 2022.1 added support for multiline array shapes. However, there were still some edge cases where the list<string> notation wasn’t recognised by PhpStorm as a valid type. The list type, by the way, represents continuous, integer-indexed arrays. In other words: values where the array_is_list function returns true.

PhpStorm supports type aliases in doc blocks that you can import and use in other places. However, we didn’t properly detect the use of @psalm-import-type in some cases. That’s now fixed.

Some inspections marked code with a warning when they shouldn’t. Several similar issues have been fixed.

Our Xdebug integration had some issues not being about to show property information in several cases. Those problems are fixed now.

Array shapes weren’t properly detected when using single quoted strings as array keys, that’s fixed now.

Docblocks that listed arrays with multiple types weren’t interpreted correctly, causing a bunch of warnings about type mismatches between docblocks and PHP types. These problems are now fixed.

PhpStorm 2022.1 had some issues when trying to use FTP to sync code between a server and your local development environment. Those issues are now fixed.

PhpStorm 2022.1 introduced some issues with Rsync on Windows where some files would end up using the wrong paths or where an error would occur when syncing. These problems are now fixed.