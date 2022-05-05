De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.3.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
Versie 7.3 maakt het onder meer mogelijk om hyperlinks aan vormen (shapes) te koppelen en de veranderingen die zijn aangebracht, worden beter bijgehouden. Ook kunnen we prestatieverbeteringen verwachten en de gebruikelijke verbeteringen met betrekking to het importeren en exporteren van Microsoft Office-bestanden. Versie 7.3.3 is verder een bugfix-uitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 88 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.3 RC1:
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.3 RC2:
- ofz#45488 get WW8+ calculation of sprmTDefTable length right
- ofz#45524 string is presumed to be at least length 1
- ofz#46526 abrt
- rhbz#2069486 content of the textbox in help index cannot be deleted
- tdf#53970 EDITING: avi file lost when save presentation to PPTX (PPT)
- tdf#95706 FILEOPEN: RTF import doesnt interpret ascii text encoding with windows code pages
- tdf#96389 Default tab size wrong on pptx import
- tdf#104390 FILEOPEN RTF Courier New erroneously replaced with fallback font, when file does not contain \pard\plain
- tdf#104927 Text Import - fixed width mode not adjusting csvtablebox for multi-byte fonts
- tdf#111675 IFS() and SWITCH() should short-cut evaluation like IF() and CHOOSE()
- tdf#111851 FILEOPEN: RTF: table's shading ignored
- tdf#111924 Focus lost on context menu
- tdf#113066
- tdf#116358 Writer doesn't keep a table row with the next in RTF documents
- tdf#117159 REPORTBUILDER - Trying to edit chart leads to crash of whole LO
- tdf#117162 REPORTBUILDER - Chart isn't shown in report
- tdf#118047 FILEOPEN RTF: In page header "spacing below paragraph" is 0.35 cm, should be 0
- tdf#128610 "Import MathML from Clipboard", is broken on linux ( steps in comment 19 )
- tdf#131234 RTF import: numbering in list has wrong font size
- tdf#135220 Different number of pages/ layout after CTRL+X undo
- tdf#139687 Certain footnotes are only partly rendered (missing top/bottom have of the text) after undo or cut paste (footnote spacing appears to be off)
- tdf#140222 Split button popup windows are docked incorrectly using ctrl+shift+F10
- tdf#141578 Libreoffice unusable with fractional scaling on multimonitor (on plasma+wayland)
- tdf#141671 FILESAVE: RTF: Incorrect font properties after RT in Word
- tdf#142204
- tdf#142902 FILESAVE DOCX Remove personal information from change tracking and comments
- tdf#143135 Impress crashes when switching to another application then back (kf5 / qt5 with IM)
- tdf#143216 Hyperlinks with Basic Auth (https://user:password@example.com/) get lost in PDF export
- tdf#144563 Fields referencing numbered lists now have "." in the generated text where they did not before
- tdf#144585 button popups don't open with KF5 VCL on Wayland
- tdf#145954 Unable to access Math menus using Tabbed interface on Kf5
- tdf#146174 ALT no longer usable for hotkeys, goes to dropdown menu now (started in 7.2.3) (gtk3 only)
- tdf#146851 The logic of Cross Reference representing Paragraph Numbering is different between MSOffice and LibreOffice
- tdf#147014 FILEOPEN XLSX: Images anchored to cells are missing
- tdf#147285 Pasting from Firefox results in raw code (\uXXXX) instead of Chinese text under kf5 (cairo+wayland)
- tdf#147309 Firebird: Deleting an old view and creating a new view with same name works only after restarting Base
- tdf#147310 The undo action isn't visible on screen (only save & reload will show it worked)
- tdf#147347 Deleting rows with track changes enabled behaving kind of strange
- tdf#147414 Space is add after the cursor not before (so cursor doesn't move when pressing space) with track & changed enabled
- tdf#147416 Track changes prevents spell suggestions to appear in right click context menu
- tdf#147523 unable to expand formula region in calc using mouse in 7.4 (kf5)
- tdf#147546 Transliteration with punctuation marks
- tdf#147641 OPTIONS DIALOG: Configuring default font size for captions always reset to 12 points
- tdf#147760 DOCX export: Writer adds timestamps to the anonymized tracked changes
- tdf#147761 Record macro, does not record "sort"
- tdf#147782 Macro recorder: After start windowlet takes keyboard focus. Keystrokes don't go to the document.
- tdf#147876 Crash in Macros with Import dialog if OS file dialog used
- tdf#147905 LibreOffice Calc 7.3.1: PROPER function in long table leads to wrong capitalization
- tdf#147921 Filesave DOC: wrong layout and then all missing from 7.3
- tdf#147925 Cursor scrolling back to comment when clicking outside of comment since LO 7.3
- tdf#147978 FILESAVE PPTX Cloud shape loses fill after RT
- tdf#148033 Loss of precision in /MediaBox: `nMediaBoxWidth` and `nMediaBoxHeight` in `PDFWriterImpl::emitCatalog()` should be `double` in accordance with `PDFPage::emit()`.
- tdf#148052 FILEOPEN DOCX: Date(fixed) or Time(fixed) fields with has a '.' in the Date Format are updated dynamically in Writer
- tdf#148054 Fixed width CSV import and "Text to Columns" function hidden columns' data is not hidden but trailing data may, or may get appended
- tdf#148111 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Text Field is empty
- tdf#148160 Return carriage in a cell in Calc breaks french autocorrect
- tdf#148227 Writer track changes: missing Undo of tracked row deletion in Hide Changes mode
- tdf#148228 Writer track changes: missing Undo of tracked table deletion in Hide Changes mode
- tdf#148235 No longer possible to switch XForm to design mode from "Form Design" toolbar
- tdf#148253 LibreOffice 7.3 conversion can no longer convert .pptx to .html unless with filter or .htm
- tdf#148273 FILEOPEN DOCX: Empty paragraph formatting before section break leaks to the bullets
- tdf#148310 Firebird: copy complete rows, CLOB field, last character lost
- tdf#148338 Writer Mail Merge Failure with one-letter domain names
- tdf#148342 FILESAVE DOCX Shape 'puzzle' is exported as rectangle
- tdf#148345 Writer track changes: not visible Reject Changes of tracked table row deletion in Hide Changes mode
- tdf#148361 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect information in placeholder
- tdf#148382 "To" is empty in "Email merged document" dialog
- tdf#148384 "Sending Email messages" dialog does not stay open upon errors
- tdf#148397 Crash on font features dialog opening with EB Garamond
- tdf#148423 The width of columns with a long word collapses after opening a TSV
- tdf#148445 Exchanging data source in mail merge wizard causes crash (kf5)
- tdf#148481 Wrong mouse pointer shown for hyperlinks when pressing Ctrl
- tdf#148491 Close document X button doesn't close (qt5 and kf5 only)
- tdf#135978 Undo deletes images not even inside the scope of changes (track & changes enabled)
- tdf#142151 Red cast rendered in 16 bit TIFF image
- tdf#143615 Impress: Crash when slide transition = 0sec ( steps in comment 10 )
- tdf#146460 webdav: website fails to load from open file dialog
- tdf#147472 CHAPTER NUMBERING: Unintentional dot added as before separator
- tdf#147723 CRASH: after pasting twice
- tdf#148115 Tooltips are being rendered with artifacts (flashing, blinking, zooming...)
- tdf#148122 Celtic MD font appears wrong
- tdf#148197 LibreOffice crashes when I try to dock floating Navigator window (GTK3)
- tdf#148313 CRASH: Basic IDE crashing while resizing dialog
- tdf#148429 Link external data doesn't work anymore due to web server not permitting "curl" user agent
- tdf#148551 Inserting Statistics Fields defaults to A B C format
- tdf#148620 Crash in Draw and Impress when using Format > Lists > Move Down
- tdf#148654 Audio from interaction click does not stop when exiting slideshow (gtk3-only)
- tdf#148699 kf5: No tooltips for shapes in Impress's "Basic Shapes" toolbar item (and others)