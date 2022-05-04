2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.28.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated: Full main window refresh when SyncBack becomes active window

Compiled using latest version of Delphi (11.1)

Auto-close will not try to close child windows (will only do that now if "Forcibly close" is enabled) Fixed: Option to not copy NTFS offline files was being ignored

Changes to Differences window to resolve small DPI issues

(Pro/SE): Under extremely high memory use there may be issues with 64-bit version

(Pro): May fail to get file details from cloud (if not uploaded using SyncBackPro)

(Pro): With cloud storage system that have virtual folders then may not see folders that contain no files

With threaded FTP uploads, and no safe copy, files in profile base folder may upload to FTP root folder

Do not treat reply 451 as an error when using Chilkat FTP

Crash when Windows set to forcibly use Bottom-Up ASLR