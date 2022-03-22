Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Ter gelegenheid van de elfde verjaardag van Chocolatey is versie 1.0.0 uitgekomen en de releasenotes hiervan maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Breaking Changes Remove deprecated Chocolatey commands and shims - see #2468

Remove deprecated Chocolatey helper functions - see #2469

Remove the cpack command alias - see #89

Remove the fallback to using old URL for Chocolatey Community Repository when pushing packages - see #2628

Remove deprecated -t argument for the push command - see #2627

Ensure that Chocolatey correctly handles removed features when running the choco feature command - see #2538 Improvements Update to use version v1.0.0 of shimgen - see #2602

Installation of Chocolatey should add a more descriptive comment when adding Chocolatey tab-completion module to profile - see #2443 Documentation Update deprecation notice for push command to mention that the default source will be removed in v2.0.0 - see #2634

Mark Chocolatey shims (chocolatey. cinst, clist, cpush, cuninst, cup) as deprecated - see #2641

Mark Get-BinRoot Chocolatey helper function as deprecated - see #2470

Add deprecation notices for all things that are set to change in v2.0.0 - see #2462

Provide better clarity regarding the license terms for using Chocolatey and shimgen - see #2549, #2615, and 2614

Document the fact that the Source switch doesn't do anything when running the command choco list --lo - see #2545

Update warning that is shown regarding using a trial license of Chocolatey - see #2407