Software-update: Chocolatey 1.0

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Ter gelegenheid van de elfde verjaardag van Chocolatey is versie 1.0.0 uitgekomen en de releasenotes hiervan maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Breaking Changes
  • Remove deprecated Chocolatey commands and shims - see #2468
  • Remove deprecated Chocolatey helper functions - see #2469
  • Remove the cpack command alias - see #89
  • Remove the fallback to using old URL for Chocolatey Community Repository when pushing packages - see #2628
  • Remove deprecated -t argument for the push command - see #2627
  • Ensure that Chocolatey correctly handles removed features when running the choco feature command - see #2538
Improvements
  • Update to use version v1.0.0 of shimgen - see #2602
  • Installation of Chocolatey should add a more descriptive comment when adding Chocolatey tab-completion module to profile - see #2443
Documentation
  • Update deprecation notice for push command to mention that the default source will be removed in v2.0.0 - see #2634
  • Mark Chocolatey shims (chocolatey. cinst, clist, cpush, cuninst, cup) as deprecated - see #2641
  • Mark Get-BinRoot Chocolatey helper function as deprecated - see #2470
  • Add deprecation notices for all things that are set to change in v2.0.0 - see #2462
  • Provide better clarity regarding the license terms for using Chocolatey and shimgen - see #2549, #2615, and 2614
  • Document the fact that the Source switch doesn't do anything when running the command choco list --lo - see #2545
  • Update warning that is shown regarding using a trial license of Chocolatey - see #2407

Versienummer 1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install#individual
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-03-2022 15:57
21

22-03-2022 • 15:57

Linkedin

Submitter: thomasmoors

Bron: Chocolatey

Update-historie

Chocolatey

Reacties (21)

+1TimmiX
22 maart 2022 16:03
Begrijp ik het goed dat pas nu, na elf jaar, eindelijk een stable (versie 1.0) is uitgekomen?
Waarom heeft dit zo lang kunnen/mogen duren?
+1djexplo
@TimmiX22 maart 2022 16:16
Neem Putty meer dan 20 jaar oud en ook versie 0.76. Maar dat neemt niet weg dat er ook bepaalde versie nummers als stable worden aangemerkt.

Inprincipe zie je in de opensource wereld vaak dat pas bij echter-breaking-changes een versie nummer +1 doet. Dus komt er niet altijd een 1.0 versie.

Terwijl in het de commerciele wereld vaak elke release 1.0, 2.0... is. Dit is ook om de klant te prikkelen dat het een nieuwe versie is. Vaak is de 1.0, 2.0 versie trouwens helemaal niet stabiel in die wereld. Vaak zijn dat de 1.1 of 1.01 versies...
+1Automark
@djexplo22 maart 2022 16:25
Zo zijn er idd vele, MAME (een arcade machine emulator) 0.241 is net uitgekomen, de eerste versie kwam uit in 1996, 26 jaar geleden. Versie 1 zal ik waarschijnlijk niet meer meemaken :D
+1scholtnp
@djexplo22 maart 2022 16:59
Een praktische aanpak voor het uitdelen van versienummers staat op semver.org. En wanneer breng je versie 1.0 uit?
+1himlims_
@TimmiX22 maart 2022 16:04
is maar net wat voor labeltje erop geplakt wordt

https://blog.chocolatey.o...g-11-years-of-chocolatey/ staat wat meer info over het jubileum

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 22 maart 2022 16:04]

+1Omega
@TimmiX22 maart 2022 17:36
Het versienummer zegt niks over stabiliteit of enig andere eigenschap van de software. Veel projecten nummeren hun software incrementeel, v0.1, v0.2, v0.3 etc.. De betekenis van versienummers verschilt enorm per project.
+1Astronaut
@TimmiX22 maart 2022 18:00
Had eigenlijk verwacht dat ze mee zouden gaan met de moderne, hippe manier van versioning: 2022.3
Dan laat je in het midden of je versie 1.0 ooit hebt gehaald :Y)
+1beerse

@TimmiX23 maart 2022 12:15
Het is maar net hoe je met nummering om gaat. Soms begin je bij 0 met tellen, soms begin je met 1.

En over versie nummers: Die hebben vaak een major.minor.build instelling waarbij het build-nummer bij iedere compileer slag word bijgewerkt. Het minor-nummer wordt opgehoogd als er serieuze verbeteringen zijn. Het major nummer wordt pas bijgewerkt als er serieuze veranderingen zijn.

Met dat kan ik stellen dat een applicatie/tool die nog major versie 0 heeft in het begin gewoon goed is opgezet.
+1WendelV
22 maart 2022 16:47
is dit nou een echte package manager, of gewoon scripts die een windows installer downloaden en automatisch doorloopt?
+1PommeFritz
@WendelV22 maart 2022 16:56
dat laatste, package management op Windows is echt armetierig
+1Duumke
@PommeFritz22 maart 2022 18:41
Dat is niet helemaal correct. Je kunt namelijk in de package gewoon de installation source mee packagen als je zelf packages maakt. Dat houdt in dat het niet altijd een silent install hoeft te zijn die je aftrapt, het kan ook simpelweg zijn dat je bepaalde bestanden op de gewenste plek zet, een path statement aanpast en van alles meer wat je maar kunt verzinnen. Enige is wel dat de acties die uitgevoerd moeten worden, gestart moeten worden vanuit een powershell script (en die kan ook simpelweg allerlei andere scripttalen starten zolang die maar op het target systeem beschikbaar zijn).

De Chocolatey Community repo is wel opgebouwd om de installer binaries te downloaden en dan automatisch te installeren. Zal iets te maken hebben met bandbreedte verbruik vermoed ik zo. Zakelijk wordt chocolatey wel ingezet om juist een interne repo te hebben met packages waar de source in verwerkt zit zodat er geen internet toegang noodzakelijk is.
0PommeFritz
@Duumke22 maart 2022 21:51
Ok bedankt, deze details waren me onbekend!
0Duumke
@PommeFritz22 maart 2022 21:53
Graag gedaan. Het is een minder bekend deel van Chocolatey bij thuisgebruikers, dus het verbaasd me niet :)
+1beerse

@WendelV23 maart 2022 12:20
Dat is vooral afhankelijk van het te installeren pakket. Voor Chromium zijn bijvoorbeeld geen officiële/formele msWindows builds beschikbaar. Chocolatey is mijn manier om Chromium bij te werken.

Voor andere pakketten heeft chocolatey een script die de officiële installatie bij de originele leverancier ophaalt. In een volgend pakket wordt juist een lokale mirror gebruikt. Uiteindelijk zijn er wel richtlijnen binnen en buiten chocolatey maar ook de regels van de leverancier worden (creatief) gevolgd.

Voor mij is Chocolatey de package-manager, zoals apt dat onder debian is.
0maali
22 maart 2022 16:28
bij de volgende clean install van windows (11 wrs) ga ik toch eerst maar es winget (en je hebt ergens zo'n leuke website die dan je terminal script in één keer genereert als je gewoon apps aanklikt (edit: https://winstall.app/) proberen of dat beter bevalt als alternatief.

[Reactie gewijzigd door maali op 22 maart 2022 16:33]

+1PommeFritz
@maali22 maart 2022 16:55
een hoop apps kent winget niet die wel al tijden in chocolatey zitten. YMMV
Reageer
0Redsandro
@maali22 maart 2022 17:03
Dat lijkt wel wat op mijn Windows Remix projectje. Alleen bij Windows Remix wordt alles geinstalleerd vanuit de browser met Chocolatey (ClickOnce > Boxstarter > Chocolatey). Was ooit bedoeld als alternatief voor de Chocolatey gallery.

Ik moet het nodig eens updaten want ik was tijdens de pandemie in slaap gevallen. De versienummers zijn cosmetisch, Chocolatey haalt altijd de laatste versies op.
0maali
@Redsandro22 maart 2022 19:38
ah nice... chocolateryGUI is uiteraard ook wel een optie daarvoor maar die werkt echt superknake (althans laatste keer dat ik 't probeerde :P)
0telenut
@maali24 maart 2022 10:12
Ninite.com is ook een populair alternatief. Persoonlijk gebruik ik ook choco, wegens makkelijk om daarmee een pc volledig te herinstalleren met alles wat ik ooit zo installeerde, en ook updaten kan makkelijk.
Voor andere mensen zijn websites waar je iets moet aanvinken handiger:-)
0maali
@telenut24 maart 2022 12:45
ja ook wel es gebruikt maar die heeft maar ~25 applications in totaal ofzo om uit te kiezen. en de website is gewoon handig om beetje door de beschikbare app repo te browsen van 'ohja, dit had ik op mijn pc staan', dan hoef je minder hard na te denken dan ze opsommen achter choco... maar ja, ik ben van die 'ik heb in de DOS tijd al wel genoeg moeten typen dus na ~1998 klik ik liever'-personen :P
0telenut
24 maart 2022 10:16
En dan kom ik even later toevallig dit artikel tegen: https://threatpost.com/se...colatey-installer/179027/
