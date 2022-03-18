Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. De changelog voor vertsie 8.4 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Context menu has become more compact and easier to use. The most popular commands (Copy, Paste, Lock, and other) now appear as buttons. Depending on how the menu shows up on the canvas (down- or upwards), the button bar appears at the top or the bottom of the menu so that it is close to the mouse pointer. Also, the context menu now features the Move to Page option that lets you quickly move layers between document pages.

Now, you can use the Track Viewport mode in the Layer List to view only the layers that you currently see on the canvas. To enable/disable the mode, click in the Search field above the Layers List.

You can now set hyperlinks to any layer in your file and quickly jump to this layer from any place in the document. Even if the linked layer is on the other page of the document. You can use this feature, for example, to ensure navigation in large files. How it works:

Right-click the target layer. In the context menu, click Copy/Paste as > Copy link. Select the layer that will lead to the target layer. Press F2 (rename) and paste the link instead of the current layer name. To jump to the target layer, hover the mouse over the linked layer, press down Ctrl ( ⌘ ) and click. If the linked layer is locked, pressing down Ctrl ( ⌘ ) is not necessary.