Software-update: Pale Moon 30.0.0

Pale Moon logo (75 pix) Versie 30.0.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Pale Moon version 30.0.0

Following the change in direction as announced on the forum and directly driven by user feedback and community input, Pale Moon is abandoning its own GUID (globally-unique identifier) and adopting Firefox's GUID instead to provide maximum compatibility with old and unmaintained Firefox extensions alongside those that are maintained on our add-ons site.

Please understand that this gives more freedom for people to use potentially incompatible and old/insecure browser extensions, but also means we will have a more "hands-off" approach to it from this point forward which as a consequence means you will have to resolve more issues yourself and take more care, especially when using external/old extensions.

Please note that our current add-ons site will, for a while, serve both older versions of Pale Moon and newer ones in a side-by-side manner, and it is important that you do not spoof your user agent when visiting the add-ons site or you may be served the incorrect type of add-ons or add-on updates, or not receive them at all.

In addition, our platform code has been changed to a more streamlined version over the past months and UXP is no longer used (or maintained) by us in this milestone. UXP has been released to the community for maintenance and coordination to continue building on where desired. Instead, we are now building on the Goanna Runtime Environment™ (or GRE for short) focusing more tightly on the Goanna rendering engine and cutting out support for unmaintainable components and target platforms. More details about this change will follow in in-depth documentation on the developer site and/or the forum.

Due to the extensive internal changes in the source tree, these release notes focus only on relevant changes in the browser with regards to implementations, extensions and security/bugfixes, and is by no means exhaustive.

Most notable user-facing/implementation changes:
  • Implemented Global Privacy Control, taking the place of the unenforceable "DNT" (Do Not Track) signal. If you previously enabled DNT, then this preference will be adopted for Global Privacy Control (GPC). Through GPC, you indicate to websites that you do not want them to share or sell your data.
  • "Default browser" controls in preferences has been moved to "General".
  • Updated emoji support to Twemoji 13.1.
  • Implemented Selection.setBaseAndExtent() for web compatibility.
  • Implemented queueMicroTask() for web compatibility.
For add-on developers:
  • Pale Moon now internally identifies with the Firefox GUID. This does not affect how it identifies to the web.
  • Direct support for legacy Firefox extensions has been restored. Pale Moon-exclusive extensions will need to be updated to target the Firefox GUID in their install manifest and, where applicable, in their JavaScript components and overlays.
  • The browser no longer lives in a "browser" distribution subdirectory. If you are hard-coding paths this may affect you.
  • appinfo.platformVersion is frozen for backwards compatibility. If you need to detect the platform version, you should use appinfo.greVersion instead.
  • Themes: scrollbar-width is now mapped to an attribute on scrollbar controls (bars, resizers and corner controls) for better theme support of thin scrollbars.
  • Language packs: the entire internationalization structure has changed; because this required re-verification of translations, some language packs may have a few more untranslated strings in them at the moment until our volunteers over at Crowdin catch up on the new milestone.
Bugfixes, stability and security:
  • Updated various in-tree libraries: cubeb, sqlite, cairo, ...
  • Fixed an issue with the Linux desktop shortcut file to solve potential DE integration problems on common distributions.
  • Fixed an issue with page and iframe content margins not being applied properly when passed as attributes instead of CSS.
  • Ensured JavaScript and JSON files are always recognized as known MIME types so they can be opened appropriately from local sources.
  • Fixed an issue with rapid loading and unloading of js modules causing browser crashes.
  • Fixed an issue with tooltips being cut off at the end if containing exceedingly long unwrappable series of characters.
  • Fixed several application crash scenarios. DiD
  • Fixed a large number of thread locking/mutex issues. DiD
  • Fixed a leak of content types due to inconsistent error reporting. (CVE-2022-22760)
  • Fixed an issue with iframe sandboxing not being properly applied. (CVE-2022-22759)
  • Fixed a potential leak of bookmarks from the exported bookmarks file if it included a malicious bookmarklet.
  • Fixed an issue with drag-and-drop. (CVE-2022-22756)
  • Fixed a potential crash due to truncated WAV files.
  • Fixed a memory safety issue with XSLT. (CVE-2022-26485)

Versienummer 30.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moonchild Productions
Download https://www.palemoon.org/download.shtml
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-03-2022 07:0221

18-03-2022 • 07:02

21 Linkedin

Bron: Moonchild Productions

Update-historie

07-06 Pale Moon 31.1.0 1
10-05 Pale Moon 31.0.0 0
18-03 Pale Moon 30.0.0 21
19-01 Pale Moon 29.4.4 0
14-12 Pale Moon 29.4.3 3
10-11 Pale Moon 29.4.2 3
09-'21 Pale Moon 29.4.1 13
08-'21 Pale Moon 29.4.0 2
06-'21 Pale Moon 29.2.1 0
04-'21 Pale Moon 29.2.0 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Pale Moon

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
-121021+116+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Ramon
18 maart 2022 08:20
Ik heb Pale Moon lang geleden nog gebruikt omdat het toen gewoon een snellere fork van Firefox was maar nu gaan ze wat mij betreft totaal de verkeerde kant op. Het zout beter zijn als ze Mozilla zouden helpen met Firefox.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ramon op 18 maart 2022 08:49]

+2RoestVrijStaal

@Ramon18 maart 2022 10:05
Het zout beter zijn als ze Mozilla zouden helpen met Firefox.
Onmogelijk.

Mozilla zet vol in op Servo en Rust. Daarnaast heeft het bij Firefox & Servio architecturale beslissingen gemaakt die door de ontwikkelaars van Pale Moon & Goanna beschouwen wordt als onveilig.

Zie het als de situatie dat op een gegeven moment het software project op een bepaalde plek zo verouderd of complex is, dat er gekozen moet worden tussen huidige programmatuur weg gooien en alles opnieuw opbouwen, of programmatuur refactoren totdat het gewenste resultaat is bereikt.
Mozilla koos voor het eerste, de ontwikkelaars van Pale Moon voor het laatste :)

Daarnaast is het ideologisch ook onmogelijk.
Mozilla adverteert heel graag dat het een liefdadigheidsbedrijf is en iedereen mag meedenken en meedoen en whatnot. Maar in de praktijk it's all about the money en zoveel mogelijk Google nadoen.

Bij Pale Moon is het meer voor gebruikers, door gebruikers.
En veel van die gebruikers hechten meer waarde aan privacy en aanpasbaarheid, dan de nieuwste bling-bling.
Al zijn er veel gebruikers en ontwikkelaars weg gelopen door onder andere een prominente ontwikkelaar die enkel op een schofferende manier kan reageren. Helaas zit de MPL-2.0 licentie zo in elkaar, dat de andere prominente ontwikkelaars hem niet kunnen wippen zoals de ontwikkelaars van NetBSD met Theo de Raadt (stichter van het latere OpenBSD) hebben gedaan. Gelukkig is die nu low-profile door een aantal wijzigingen in de doelstellingen van het project. En dat websitebouwers tegenwoordig (onbewust) enkel voor Chromium-based browsers bouwen, helpt ook niet mee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 18 maart 2022 10:25]

+1foxgamer2019
@RoestVrijStaal18 maart 2022 10:25
Servo (sneller) en Rust (veiliger) maken de browser toch beter?

Mozilla moest wel met sommige dingen opnieuw beginnen. Sterker nog, daar hebben ze te lang mee gewacht. Eindelijk wordt het sneller en ook zaken als Fission maken de browser wederom veiliger.

Chrome blijft sneller, maar op het gebied van privacy scoort FF toch velen malen beter. Sterker nog, denk dat er momenteel geen enkele in de buurt komt ervan, aangezien er ook forks bestaan zonder Mozilla connectiviteit. Chromium is zonder Google toch wel erg beperkt, al kan met add-ons wel heel veel.

Palemoon is leuk, maar ze zijn maar klein en lopen ook op genoeg zaken achter. Verder is het enkel voor Windows, terwijl FF vooral op Linux veelal gebruikt wordt.
+1Dann74
@foxgamer201918 maart 2022 10:40
Palemoon is er al jaaaaaren voor Linux, draai het zelf onder Mint. Heb Tweakers er al eens op gewezen, maar dat wordt blijkbaar niet aangepast

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dann74 op 18 maart 2022 10:41]

0dj.verhulst
@foxgamer201918 maart 2022 11:16
Wel eens van Brave gehoord ? die gebruik ik voor sites die met FF gewoon niet goed werken
+1foxgamer2019
@dj.verhulst19 maart 2022 10:06
Brave is op het gebied van privacy geen uitblinker, daarvoor moet je echt bij FF zijn.

Ik was een Brave fan, maar had vooral problemen ermee dat sommige ads niet werden geblokkeerd en rare beslissingen over hun verdienmodel.
0robenroute
@dj.verhulst18 maart 2022 19:23
Ik moet zeggen dat ik een hele tijd geleden ook met PM werkte, omdat het simpelweg stukken sneller was dan FF. Maar het werd steeds lastiger met specifieke add-ons die niet meer op de oude code base die PM gebruikt werkten. Inmiddels weer terug bij FF, Brave en Vivaldi (maar die laatste is wel een soort bouwplaats…)
+1ShaiNe
@Ramon18 maart 2022 08:45
Waarom gaan ze volgens jou de verkeerde kant op?

Ik overweeg net om (terug) over te stappen van FF naar PM omdat FF meer en meer bloated begint te worden terwijl PM no-nonsense blijft.
+1TheVivaldi

@ShaiNe18 maart 2022 10:05
Ja, ik vind FF ook bloated, maar vooral ook buggy geworden. PM heb ik wel eens geprobeerd in het verleden. Ik weet niet meer wat het was, maar om een of andere reden kon ik me er niet in thuisvoelen. Misschien, nu we wat jaartjes verder zitten, nog maar eens een kans geven.
+1Dann74
18 maart 2022 07:29
Hopen dat whatsapp web het weer doet. PM was ook erg traag geworden in het laden van pagina's :|
+1McRagefit
@Dann7418 maart 2022 07:45
Ik heb deze browser nog al bekeken, maar nog geen reden gezien om er op over te stappen. Wat zijn voor jou de redenen om deze te gebruiken ipv Firefox of een andere browser?
+1Dann74
@McRagefit18 maart 2022 08:26
Voor mij de live bookmarks, ik kan niet zonder _/-\o_ Verder was het een snelle browser, nog gewoon een menu :D
+1MischaBoender
@Dann7418 maart 2022 09:49
Wat moet ik me voorstellen bij live bookmarks? My Google-Fu is letting me down...
+1nicolaasjan
@MischaBoender18 maart 2022 11:01
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/live-bookmarks
(eerste hit op Google ;) )

Live bookmarks wordt niet meer ondersteund in Firefox.
+1MischaBoender
@nicolaasjan18 maart 2022 11:07
Thanks, mijn query was "pale moon live bookmarks", wist niet dat het een oude firefox functie was. _/-\o_

Is/was dus eigenlijk een soort RSS feed in je bookmarks.
+1PageFault
@Dann7418 maart 2022 09:17
In FF heb je ook gewoon een menu.
+1k-janssen
@Dann7418 maart 2022 07:44
https://web.whatsapp.com/ werkt bij mij nog niet in PM 30.0.0 64-bit
0xbeam
18 maart 2022 11:10
Is dit nog steeds een one man show. Of zit er nu in middels wel een serieuze club achter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 18 maart 2022 11:12]

+1Andrejan
@xbeam18 maart 2022 13:30
Dat had je makkelijk zelf kunnen vinden: https://www.palemoon.org/info.shtml
(spoiler: het zijn er veel meer dan 1)
0Marctraider
18 maart 2022 15:24
Als iemand vandaag de dag nog steeds problemen heeft met trage browsers dan heb je of:

1. Een derp PC

2. Of er zit ergens een geisoleerde bug.
0Arrogant
@Marctraider18 maart 2022 16:13
3. Zijn de programmeurs van de browser een stelletje luie donders :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee